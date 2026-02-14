This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 7 (2/12 – 2/18) Updated For 2026!

This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 7) covering the week of 2/12 thru 2/18. Running Time: 5 Hours 51 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History (TWIWH) hosted by Don Tony debuted in 2018 for two seasons. Due to demand for new episodes, it returned in 2025 and is now in its Fourth Season for 2026!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history shows like this anywhere but here!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 7 (2/12 – 2/18)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 51 MINUTES

The War To Settle The Score: WWF and MTV team up to broadcast (at the time) the most watched show in the history of cable

Jimmy Hart makes his WWF managerial debut

Bruno Sammartino teams up with son David and wrestles after three years retired

Looking back at SNME E5 and the build to WrestleMania 2

Fallout between Adrian Adonis and Brutus (soon to be) ‘The Barber’ Beefcake begins

Looking back at NWA/WCW Clash Of The Champions V: St Valentine’s Day Massacre

Audio: Ted Dibiase debuts the Million Dollar Belt during The Brother Love Show

Audio: Paul Bearer makes his WWF managerial debut

Looking back at ECW Cyberslam ’96 and Brian Pillman’s controversial appearance

Audio: Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff speak on Brian Pillman

Looking back at WWF IYH 6: Rage In The Cage

Audio: Shawn Michaels surrenders WWF Championship due to injuries and the need to ‘find his smile’

Audio: HBK, Bret Hart, Psycho Sid: WWF has three Heavyweight Championship Title changes in four days

Looking back at WWF IYH 13: Final Four

Looking back at WWF IYH 27: St Valentine’s Day Massacre

Audio: Memorable Hardcore Match between Al Snow and Bob Holly (IYH 27)

Audio: Steve Austin vs Vince McMahon Cage Match (IYH 27)

‘The Janitor’ Hacksaw Jim Duggan finds WCW TV Title in the trash and declares himself Champion

Looking back at WCW SuperBrawl Revenge. No wonder why WCW never sold this event on home video

Audio: Eddie Guerrero cuts memorable emotional ‘I’m An Addict’ promo heading into WWE No Way Out championship match against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Looking back at WWF No Way Out 2002, 2004, 2007-2009

Audio: Eddie Guerrero vs Brock Lesnar battle 30 minutes for WWE Championship

Looking back at Ring Of Honor 2nd (2004) and 8th (2010) Anniversary Shows

Looking back at TNA Against All Odds PPV 2006, 2010-2012

Audio: Christian def Jeff Jarrett to win NWA Heavyweight Championship

Paul Heyman announces ECW One Night Stand II

Audio: In front of a massive media audience of 3, Dixie Carter and Hulk Hogan announce TNA’s move to Monday Nights

Last ever episode of WWE/ECW airs on Sci-Fi

WWE/ECW is out. WWE NXT is in

List of NXT Season One ‘Rookie’ class is announced

Audio: After a seven year absence, The Rock returns to Raw and issues a challenge

Looking back at WWE Smackdown Episode 600

After watching his ‘girlfriend’ Eve Torres make out with John Cena, Zack Ryder confined to a wheelchair is tossed of Raw stage by Kane

Looking back at WWE Elimination Chamber PPV 2013, 2022, 2023

Audio: Zeb Coulter and Jack Swagger begin the controversial ‘We The People’ storyline and WWE’s piss poor decision to kill its credibility within a week

WWE debuts a new Heavyweight Championship Title replacing the Spinner Belt

WWE crowns their first ever NXT Tag Team Champions

Cesaro’s Twitter account is hacked due to using a very predictable password

Audio: After 17 weeks of build, Emmalina’s first and only appearance on Raw

Audio: Looking back at the Chris Jericho / Kevin Owens ‘Festival Of Friendship’

WWE announces the end of RAW and SmackDown Brand-Only PPVs

After SIXTY straight losses, Lana wins her first ever match in WWE

WWE releases Rich Swann after disturbing details involving domestic abuse

Audio: Braun Strowman interrupts Elias’ Concert on RAW. Who knew Braun could sing and play a double bass!

Booker T files a lawsuit against Activation and Blizzard Entertaiment accusing them of using his likeness on Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 video game

AEW is only around for six weeks, and the elite media is already flooding the net with fake news

Nyla Rose def Riho for AEW Women’s Championship is met with controversy and very bad takes, led by Val Venis

Shayna Baszler cosplays a Vampire on RAW, taking a bite out of Becky Lynch’s neck

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: Portland

Audio: Charlotte Flair attacks and challenges Rhea Ripley for NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36

Cathy Kelley announces her departure from WWE/NXT

Otis’ heart is broken by Mandy Rose on Valentine’s Day. thanks to Dolph Ziggler

Natalya’ unhinged reaction to a meme posted by WWE On Fox Twitter

WWE fires NXT referee Drake Wuertz after using racist hand gesture during photo op

Audio: Bad Bunny wins WWE 24/7 Championship on RAW

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: No Surrender 2021, 2022

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day 2021, 2022

Adam Cole betrays Kyle O’Reilly as The Undisputed Era (in NXT) comes to a shocking end

WWE signs Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Parker Boudreaux and Roxanne Perez

Audio: Jim Cornette reacts to Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ live gender reveal during AEW Dynamite episode

D-Von Dudley undergoes career threatening spinal fusion surgery

Audio: WWE releases the first trailer for Corey & Carmella reality TV series and it’s a train wreck

ROH announces CM Punk as the latest induction into the Ring Of Honor Hall Of Fame

WWE announces the debut of NXT Level Up

Cody and Brandi Rhodes officially leave All Elite Wrestling

Audio: Busted Open ‘spitballs’ bad take after bad take after bad take about Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ AEW exit

Audio: Michael Cole takes an epic jab at Tony Khan on WWE SmackDown. Which leads to an unhinged tweet by Tony Khan, directed at Ariel Helwani

Audio: Ariel Helwani reacts to Tony Khan’s unhinged tweet after Michael Cole’ remark on WWE SmackDown

AEW’ memorable epic fail at attempting to trademark AEW Collision. Or should we say AEW Collison

Audio: WWE debuts new ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ movie parodies including The Bloodline: Goodfellas

Looking back at NJPW Battle In The Valley 2023 event

NWA announces a new streaming deal with CW Network

WWE announces the creation of WWE Speed exclusively airing on X (Twitter)

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin win NXT Tag Team Championships

Audio: The Rock joins The Bloodline on SmackDown and starts his memorable heel run leading into WrestleMania 40

Feds drop their criminal investigation against Vince McMahon related to sexual misconduct allegations

WWE creates first ever WWE ID Men’s and Women’s Championships

Audio: Triple H appears on ESPN to reveal Michelle McCool going into WWE Hall Of Fame

Looking back at AEW Grand Slam Australia 2025

Audio: Toni Storm dethrones Mariah May to recapture AEW Women’s World Championship for a record fourth time

And so much more!

