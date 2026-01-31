This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 5 (1/29 – 2/4) Updated For 2026!

This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 5) covering the week of 1/29 thru 2/4. Running Time: 5 Hours 26 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History (TWIWH) hosted by Don Tony debuted in 2018 for two seasons. Due to demand for new episodes, it returned in 2025 and is now in its Fourth Season for 2026!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history shows like this anywhere but here!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 5 (1/29 – 2/4)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 26 MINUTES

Looking back at Royal Rumble PPV 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2025 (with audio clips)

Andre The Giant makes memorable appearance as ‘Bigfoot’ on the Six Million Dollar Man

Audio: Lee Majors tells a drinking story about Andre The Giant on the Six Million Dollar Man set in 1976

NWA airs the ‘Superstars On The Superstation’ special on TBS

Miss Elizabeth knocked out unconscious and The Mega-Powers (Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage) split (from WWF Main Event #2)

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XIV: Dixie Dynamite

Roddy Piper and Jesse Ventura star in the Movie Pilot ‘Tag Team’ on NBC

Audio: Roddy Piper and Jesse Ventura look back at discuss the filming of “Tag Team”

Lex Luger makes WWF Monday Night Raw debut

Looking back at ECW ‘The Night The Line Was Crossed’ and the historic ‘Three Way Dance’ between Terry Funk vs Sabu vs Shane Douglas (1994)

Looking back at ECW ‘Double Tables’ event (1995)

A day in the life of a hardcore ECW fan (DT): Looking back at ECW Big Apple Blizzard Blast (1996) which DT attended then walked home two hours in the snow

Looking back at ECW Crossing The Line Again (1997)

Audio: Paul Heyman announces first ever ECW PPV to air in April 1997

WCW presents Pay-Per-Listen event ‘Boston Brawl’ (1998)

Audio: Sample of Real Media streaming WCW used for PPL events

Audio: DX presents the ‘State Of The Union’ (Curse Words) Speech from Raw – Censored and Uncensored versions

New Age Outlaws push a Dumpster with Cactus Jack and Terry Funk inside off the stage during Raw

Looking back at ECW Hostile City Showdown ’98

Audio: WWF Halftime Heat: The Rock (c) vs Mankind Empty Arena Match for WWF Championship

Audio: Random memorable Ric Flair promo from WCW Nitro

Audio: Hulk Hogan talks gibberish on Nitro with Chuck Zito

WCW nixes Kornberg, err Goldberg acting role on upcoming episode of ER

Anniversary of WWF and NBC teaming up to announce the formation of the XFL Football League

Audio: The Radicals (Benoit, Malenko, Guerrero, Saturn) show up on Monday Night Raw

Audio: Hervina (Harvey Whippleman) def The Cat in a Lumber Jill Snow Bunny Match to win the Women’s Championship

Kurt Angle suffers first pinfall in WWE career

Audio: Highlights from Week One of XFL along with rare post game Press Conference with Vince McMahon

Women Of Wrestling (WOW) holds their first and only PPV, Unleashed

Audio: Vince attempts to ‘buy out’ Ric Flair in front of a great energetic crowd

Audio: The Brian Kendrick makes a musical WWE debut

Looking back at the moment Vince McMahon tore both quads during Royal Rumble PPV

Audio: Randy Orton says Eddie Guerrero is in hell

Brock Lesnar makes his UFC debut against Frank Mir (UFC 81)

Bobby Lashley quits WWE

Jack Swagger suffers first loss in WWE

Controversy erupts online after Kelly Kelly claims in radio interview that Bra And Panties matches will not be back and WWE will remain PG

WWE continues transition to Permanent PG by renaming some wrestling moves (ie: Cena FU to Attitude Adjustment)

Highspots becomes the authorized agent for Ric Flair

Audio: John Cena tells TMZ that Chyna has a ‘Fruit Basket’

Audio: Vince McMahon announces the cancellation of ECW in lieu of a new program -NXT.

Shaved head Undertaker returns to Raw wearing a horrendous Halloween wig

Rumor of WWE debuting a new Cruiserweight Show on WWE Network gains traction

Audio: Bret Hart 4/10 is born

Maxim debuts a new advice column hosted by Iron Sheik

Looking back at TNA Impact 500

Audio: Seth Rollins meets his ‘destroyer’ as Samoa Joe makes Raw debut

Akira Tozawa makes 205 Live debut

Audio: After abrupt firing of Enzo Amore, Drake Maverick becomes first ever GM for 205 Live and announces tournament to crown next Cruiserweight Champion

Jon Moxley declines to re-sign with WWE

Jeff Jarrett signs with WWE as a backstage producer and on-air talent

Audio: Looking back at WWE/NXT Halftime Heat 2019

Shotzi Blackheart selling pictures of her morning poop?

Audio: Young Bucks offer AEW contracts to Lucha Bros during an indy wrestling event

Audio: Priscilla Kelly (GiGi Dolin) intentionally vomits on her opponent during tag team match with Darby Allin

Audio: David Arquette challenges CM Punk to an MMA fight

WWE re-signs Edge to a sweetheart deal thanks to AEW?

Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks star in a Pizza Hut Commercial

Braun Strowman wins his first WWE singles Title

Jazwares announces creation of first ever AEW wrestling figures

Audio: Jim Cornette ends decades long friendship with Dave Meltzer over Kenny Omega

Wrestling media incorrectly teases Christopher Daniels as the Dark Order’s Exalted One

WWE Co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios leave WWE

Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie make Impact and pro wrestling history

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella both get pregnant

RIP to AEW’s Nightmare Collective

Austin Aries leaves Twitter for mental health reasons and has yet to return

Audio: Memorable match between CM Punk vs MJF on AEW Dynamite

Knockouts Champion Mickie James kicks off the WWE/TNA Forbidden Door

Sami Zayn crashes Johnny Knoxville’s ‘Jackass Forever’ Red Carpet Premiere

Davey Richards records an adult video for his wife – which ends up airing on a XXX gay website

Looking back at NXT Vengeance Day 2023

AEW announces the launch of ‘House Rules (house shows); which lasts just a few months and has never returned

Photo of Ricky Starks with Cody Rhodes at 2023 Royal Rumble goes viral

Audio: “The Hug”: The Rock interrupts Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 40 Challenge to Roman Reigns which ultimately leads to the ‘We Want Cody’ movement

AEW signs Megan Bayne to a multi-year contract

WWE reimages EVOLVE launching it as a developmental brand for NXT

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez reality TV series is released on Hulu

Audio: Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus on Hot Ones Versus

Audio: Closing moments of Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso winning 2025 Royal Rumble matches

Audio: John Cena announces his entry into 2025 Elimination Chamber match

IWC rips Triple H’s defense of John Cena entering himself in 2025 Elimination Chamber match while others had to win qualifying matches

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E5 (1/29 – 2/4) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E5 (1/29 – 2/4)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E5 (1/29 – 2/4) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

====

DON TONY *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for and help us grow in 2026 by becoming a member of our PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony / Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show PATREON has been around for over eight years! You can access all eight years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Access to the ENTIRE Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show library (RIP KEV). THOUSANDS OF SHOWS going back to 2004 available immediately

Weekly Patreon Exclusive podcast hosted by Don Tony

Don Tony’s entire library (8+ years) of Patreon exclusive shows

Kevin Castle’s entire library (8+ years) of Patreon exclusive shows

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: JANUARY 2026):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT immediately following WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com

immediately following at DTKCDiscord.com WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE: Posted every WEDNESDAY evening at DonTony.com and across all podcasting platforms

Posted every evening at DonTony.com and across all podcasting platforms DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every SATURDAY MORNING at DonTony.com and available across all podcast platforms

Posted every at DonTony.com and available across all podcast platforms THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: Streaming LIVE on YouTube following every PPV

====

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: