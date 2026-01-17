This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 3 (1/15 – 1/21) Updated For 2026!

This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 3) covering the week of 1/15 thru 1/21. Running Time: 4 Hours 58 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History (TWIWH) hosted by Don Tony debuted in 2018 for two seasons. Due to demand for new episodes, it returned in 2025 and is now in its Fourth Season for 2026!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history shows like this anywhere but here!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 3 (1/15 – 1/21)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 58 MINUTES

Looking back at Royal Rumble 1989-1992, 1996-1998, 2001-2003

Audio: Closing moments of each Royal Rumble match

DT reveals his all time favorite Royal Rumble match. What is yours?

Ivan Koloff def Bruno Sammartino to win WWWF Championship, ending Bruno’s 2,803 reign as Champion

Howard Finkel makes his ring announcing debut for WWWF

US Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda) def North South Connection (Adrian Adonis and Dick Murdoch) to win WWF Tag Team Titles

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XVIII

Audio: Cactus Jack battles Van Hammer in a Rodeo Arena and Abdullah The Butcher dumps Missy Hyatt into a Horse Watering Trough

Audio: WWF attempts to manipulate crowd reaction toward Hulk Hogan’s elimination in 1992 Royal Rumble match

Audio: Ric Flair challenges Mr Perfect to a loser leaves WWF match

Ludvig Borga suffers serious ankle injury and never wrestles for WWF again

Bonus Audio: Shawn Michaels Press Conference announcing entry into Royal Rumble match

Steve Austin makes WWF RAW in ring debut (against Matt Hardy)

Audio: Billionaire Ted is in the war room with The Huckster, Nacho Man, Scheme Gene

Correcting reports that Ted Turner originally thought the WWF Billionaire Ted skits were funny

Audio: Memorable Goldust promo on upcoming Royal Rumble match against Razor Ramon

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXXIV

Audio: DX has a ‘BBQ’ in the ring complete with Jumbo Wienies, confronts Undertaker, Owen Hart, and Steve Austin

Audio: ‘You Ruined It!’ Steve Austin confronts Mike Tyson during WrestleMania announcement on RAW

DT looks back at the original news reports of Mike Tyson v Steve Austin taking place at WrestleMania XIV

Looking back at WCW Souled Out 1999, 2000

Audio: Michael Buffer attempts to turn chicken sh** into chicken salad introducing ‘Stun Gun Ladder’ main event match

Audio: Closing moments of Scott Hall vs Goldberg Stun Gun Ladder Match

Audio: Chris Benoit def Sid Vicious to win WCW Heavyweight Championship

Audio: Arn Anderson reverses Benoit victory making WCW Heavyweight Championship vacant

Perry Saturn, Dean Malenko, Eddie Guerrero, and Chris Benoit quit WCW

Audio: Triple H calls Steve Austin a Pu**y on Raw

WCW opens up episode of Monday Nitro with an almost 30 minute Goldberg ‘funeral’ segment

Konnan (who is bald) def Mike Awesome in Hair vs Hair Match on Nitro

Steve Austin undergoes neck surgery

Audio: Memorable ‘Its A Dream’ Smackdown segment with The Rock and Kurt Angle

Audio: Vince McMahon vs Ric Flair Street Fight (Royal Rumble 2002)

RIP Al Wilson (1941-2003)

Audio: The greatest John Cena backstage interview you’ve never heard: Cena dumps B2 for Rodney Mack

Audio: John Cena Smackdown promo on Paul Heyman

John Cena and Chris Benoit force Paul Heyman to eat soap.

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution 2005, 2006

WWE RAW enters the world of High-Definition programming.

Audio: Cutting Edge segment and Jeff Hardy pyrotechnics accident

Looking back at TNA Genesis 2010, 2011, 2014, 2025

Audio: ‘We Want Six Sides!’: The new Hogan/Bischoff Era in TNA begins with jeers from TNA fans

Audio: The new Hogan/Bischoff TNA Era doesn’t get better when fans are asked to be ‘Cast Members’

Bubba The Love Sponge (while employed by TNA) tweets ‘Fu** Haiti’

WWE suspends Evan Bourne for second failure of WWE Wellness Program

Audio: Chris Jericho continues to troll fans with the memorable ‘Hot Tag’ during RAW match (DB, Punk, Y2J vs Ziggler, Otunga, Henry)

Audio: Sting wrestles last ever match in TNA (vs Magnus)

Batista makes memorable return to RAW and enters himself into 2014 Royal Rumble match

Alberto Del Rio signs with Lucha Underground

Audio: NWO, A.P.A., and New Age Outlaws destroy The Ascension during Raw 22nd Anniversary Show.

Audio: Sting makes WWE RAW debut

WWE signs Austin Aries

Tyler Bate def Pete Dunne in tournament final to become first ever WWE UK Champion

Aleister Black makes WWE NXT debut

Braun Strowman flips WWE Production Truck

Audio: WWE announces the signings of Ricochet, Viking Raiders and Candice LeRae

Audio: Jailed Miami Steroid Dealer names Roman Reigns as a regular client making multiple purchases of HGH, steroids and more

Rumors fly about WWE signing Ronda Rousey to a contract including debuting at WrestleMania 34 against Stephanie McMahon

Alternate ending? Kurt Angle def Baron Corbin

Audio: Taz signs a multi-year deal as a commentator for AEW

Rob Van Dam’s XXX themed segment on Impact gets Impact Wrestling banned from Twitch

Young Bucks leave Twitter due to AEW criticism IWC toxicity

Audio: Young Bucks mock IWC criticism towards AEW; and this was all the way back in 2020!

Warner Brothers Discovery extends AEW TV deal thru 2023

Audio: Stephanie McMahon announces the return of live wrestling fans (since beginning of Pandemic) at WWE events beginning with WrestleMania 37

WWE on FOX teases a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes buys a tour bus for wrestling events

Audio: AEW/Impact Wrestling’ Covid Era partnership leads to Big Money Matt Hardy and Private Party appearing on Impact Wrestling TV

Impact Wrestling: Hart To Kill 2021 PPV results

Audio: The Karate Man ‘murders’ Ethan Page

Ethan Page leaves Impact Wrestling and issues scathing statement over Impact’ poor and lazy creative handling of his final match

WWE signs Cora Jade, Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin

RIP Jay Briscoe (38)

Audio: Grayson Waller threatens to knock out a disrespectful cameraman during appearance (w/LA Knight) on Australia morning TV show

Tony Khan has a Twitter meltdown after USA Network joke about Seth Rollins vs Jinder Mahal match on RAW

Pete Dunne is no longer anyone’s ‘Butch’

Audio: Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler) makes his TNA debut

Scapegoat: Jack Perry tears up his AEW Contract during NJPW Battle In The Valley event

Christopher Daniels retires from in-ring action

Corey Graves posts cryptic message and walks out of WWE after WWE shakes up the RAW, SmackDown and NXT commentary teams

WWE and TNA Wrestling announce a multi-year partnership

Audio: Joe Hendry def Nic Nemeth to win TNA World Heavyweight Championship

Jordynne Grace officially exits TNA and signs with WWE

Rey Fenix officially exits AEW and signs with WWE

Audio: PCO appears at GCW event and destroys TNA Digital Media Championship with a sledgehammer

Audio: PCO reveals reason why he destroyed TNA Digital Media Championship

Megan Bayne makes her AEW in-ring debut

Audio: Infamous 12-minute promo exchange between MJF and Jeff Jarrett. A segment so bad, AEW would immediately drop the feud and retirement angle

