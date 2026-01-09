This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 2 (1/8 – 1/14) Updated For 2026!

This Week In Wrestling History is back for an all-new season for 2026 with history covered up to and including 2025! Enjoy this episode (Season 4 Episode 2) covering the week of 1/8 thru 1/14. Running Time: 4 Hours 49 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History (TWIWH) hosted by Don Tony debuted in 2018 for two seasons. Due to demand for new episodes, it returned in 2025 and is now in its Fourth Season for 2026!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history. You won’t find history shows like this anywhere but here!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 4 EPISODE 2 (1/8 – 1/14)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 49 MINUTES

Audio: Andy Kaufman returns to Memphis and helps Nick Bockwinkel defeat Jerry Lawler to win the vacant AWA World Heavyweight Title

Ric Flair def Sting to become the first ever WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Bret Hart def Ric Flair in first ever Ironman Match (60 Min) to retain WWF Championship

Audio: The Rockers officially split as Shawn Michaels superkicks and throws Marty Jannetty thru the ‘Barbershop’ window

First ever episode of Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXII

Audio: ‘The Ringmaster’ Steve Austin makes his WWF Monday Night Raw debut – Man!

WWF and Mike Tyson reach a deal for an appearance at Wrestlemania XIV. DT looks back at how bad the NY press reacted to this deal

Bonus audio: Don King on Monday Night Raw discussing negotiations between WWF and Mike Tyson

Looking back at ECW House Party 1997, 1998

First ever episode of WCW Thunder airs on TBS

Audio: Ric Flair vs Chris Jericho wrestle for the first time ever in singles match (From E1 WCW Thunder)

Audio: Mark Henry joins the Nation Of Domination

Audio: Highlights of infamous WCW Stairway To Hell Match between Sabu and The Sandman

Audio: The streak begins; Gillberg makes WWF debut

Audio: Chyna last eliminates Vince McMahon to win the WWF Corporate Rumble

Mick Foley’s first week as WWF Champion

Looking back at ECW Guilty As Charged 1999, 2000

Bret Hart wrestles last ever WCW match before abruptly retiring due to his concussion injury

Audio: WCW Commissioner Terry Funk forces Jeff Jarrett to wrestle three times on Nitro (against George ‘The Animal’ Steele, Tito Santana, and Superfly Jimmy Snuka)

Mankind is ‘reinstated’ after the roster (led by The Rock) threatens to strike

ECW holds its last ever event before filing for bankruptcy

Audio: Ted Turner agrees to sell WCW to Fusient Media Ventures

Goldberg wrestles last ever WCW match, Sid Vicious breaks his leg, and more: Looking back at WCW Sin PPV from 2001

WWE airs Raw 10th Anniversary Show complete with Awards and Top 10 Raw Moments as voted by fans

Looking back at WWE New Year’s Revolution 2005, 2006

Audio: Kurt Angle says he’s not a fan of black people?

Batista vacates WWE World Heavyweight Championship due to injury

Edge celebrates his first WWE Championship – by having ‘live sex’ with Lita on Raw

Bonus Audio: Lita speaks on the infamous Raw ‘Live Sex Celebration’

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution 2007

Audio: ‘Donald Trump’ wrestles ‘Rosie O’Donnell’ on Raw.

Audio: Impact Main Event features a memorable match between Awesome Kong vs Gail Kim for the TNA Knockouts Championship

WWE cuts 10% of their office staff, issues releases for D-Lo Brown, Val Venis, Hardcore Holly, Ron Simmons, Victoria, Kevin Thorne, Matt Cappotelli, Sgt Slaughter and others

Victoria wrestlers her final WWE singles match

Looking back at TNA Genesis 2010-2012, 2016

Brodus Clay (Tyrus) makes WWE Raw debut

WWE officially announces the creation of WWE Network

Audio: Memorable verbal confrontation between The Rock and CM Punk on Raw

Superstar Billy Graham goes on a tirade against CM Punk’s Raw promo and a classic response from Chris Jericho

WWE makes significant changes to Raw and Smackdown announce teams

Highlights from TNA Lockdown 2014

Daniel Bryan leaves The Wyatt Family

WWE officially announces The Ultimate Warrior for 2014 Hall Of Fame

Audio: Roman Reigns’ infamous ‘Sufferin Succotash’ promo on Seth Rollins. And DT has some surprising comments on the promo

Social media flips out after Chris Jericho calls The Usos ‘The Back Of The Bus Brothers’ during Raw segment

Audio: Becky Lynch battles Brie Bella

TNA reduces total annual PPVs down to four annual events

Official announcement for first ever All-In event (2018)

All Elite Wrestling holds rally in Jacksonville FL announcing talents signed and their debut event: Double Or Nothing

Audio: Chris Jericho signs his first ever contract with AEW

Looking back at an amazing weekend of events for Impact Wrestling held in Mexico City, Mexico

WWE holds its first ever NXT UK Takeover event from 2019

Tessa Blanchard makes history, becoming the first ever female Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion (Hard To Kill PPV Results)

Audio: Tessa Blanchard post-match speech as Impact World Champion is met with quite the mixed reaction from the live crowd

MJF announces his departure from Major League Wrestling (MLW)

Eric Angle (Brother of Kurt Angle) pleads guilty to illegal steroid distribution

Audio: Alexa Bliss greets Randy Orton with a fireball on RAW

Adam Pearce vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble?

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 results from WWE Thunderdome

Audio: Top 10 highlights from 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Samoa Joe is released for the second time within a year from WWE

Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch arrested and charged with making terroristic threats and weapons possession

NXT New Years Evil 2023 results

Stephanie McMahon announces her resignation from WWE

Vince McMahon reaches a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission for failure to disclose $10.5 Million in hush money payments to two women

Kurt Angle inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Audio: Lyra Valkyria battles Dakota Kai to crown the first ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion

Ross and Marshall Von Erich officially sign with AEW

Audio: Penta El Zero Miedo makes his WWE in-ring debut vs Chad Gable (includes post-match speech)

A promo exchange between Adam Copeland and Brody King on AEW TV is the final nail in the coffin of Malakai Black’s future with AEW

Audio: Jim Ross reveals Tammy Sytch offered to move in with him, ‘service’ him and be his girlfriend

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E2 (1/8 – 1/14) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E2 (1/8 – 1/14)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E2 (1/8 – 1/14) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

====

DON TONY *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for and help us grow in 2026 by becoming a member of our PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony / Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show PATREON has been around for over eight years! You can access all eight years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Access to the ENTIRE Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show library (RIP KEV). THOUSANDS OF SHOWS going back to 2004 available immediately

Weekly Patreon Exclusive podcast hosted by Don Tony

Don Tony’s entire library (8+ years) of Patreon exclusive shows

Kevin Castle’s entire library (8+ years) of Patreon exclusive shows

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: