This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 48) 11/26 – 12/2 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 48) covering the period of 11/26 thru 12/2. Running Time: 5 Hours 34 Minutes!

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 48 (11/26 – 12/2)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 34 MINUTES

Stan Stasiak def Pedro Morales to win WWWF Championship

Antonio Inoki def Bob Backlund to win WWF Championship; a title reign NOT recognized by WWE

Von Erichs def Freebirds and Ric Flair to win WCCW Six-Man Championship

Looking back at Starrcade 85: The Gathering

Looking back at Starrcade 86: Night Of The Skywalkers

Audio: Highlights of Road Warriors vs Midnight Express Scaffold Math including a rare LOD promo and comments by Jim Cornette on his injuries suffered

Audio: Shane Douglas wrestles on WWF Superstars (1990)

Saturday Night’s Main Event 8 airs on NBC

Looking back at Survivor Series 1991: The Gravest Challenge

Looking back at WWF Tuesday In Texas

Audio: Highlights of Undertaker def Hulk Hogan to win WWF Championship for first time – just to lose it back to the Hulkster a few days later – just to have the title then vacated until Royal Rumble

Audio: Ric Flair first WWF PPV match ends in quite the entertaining clusterfu**

Audio: Memorable Ric Flair promo from Survivor Series

Audio: Rare clip only seen in NY: Vince McMahon video editorial on Phil Mushnick and NY Post over their coverage of the 1994 steroid trial

Looking back at ECW November To Remember 1997

Audio: Stephanie McMahon makes her first ever appearance on Monday Night RAW

TV Guide debuts ‘Signature Covers’. Four custom TV guide covers featuring Austin, Goldberg, Hogan, and Undertaker

Audio: Test / Stephanie Raw Wedding nixed as Triple H marries a drugged unconscious Stephanie McMahon

Audio: Stephanie McMahon Smackdown promo on unwillingly ‘marrying’ Triple H

Audio: Scott Hall and Kevin Nash throw the WCW TV Title in the trash

WCW Nitro cage match main event featuring Sid/Goldberg vs Hall/Nash vs Bret Hart/Chris Benoit w/ Roddy Piper as guest referee

Looking back at UK exclusive WWF Rebellion PPV (2000)

ECW holds their next to last ever PPV: Massacre On 34th Street

Memories of rare NY indy match featuring Eddie Guerrero taking on Low Ki

Looking back at World Wrestling All-Stars invades Belfast, Ireland

Memories of the last wrestling event at ‘Madhouse of Extreme’, the Elks Lodge (Queens NY). USA Pro Wrestling ‘End Of An Era’: An event Don Tony and The Masked Maniac teamed up for. So how did the show do?

Looking back at Survivor Series 2005

Audio: TNA Vince Russo, Jeremy Borash and Voodoo Kin Mafia crash a WWE House Show

Audio: Samoa Joe shoots on Scott Hall no showing TNA Turning Point PPV

Audio: Kevin Nash, and Samoa Joe speak on the ‘shoot’, backstage incident, and more

WWE signs 2008 Playboy Model Of The Year, Jillian Beyor

Audio: The Miz vs Jerry Lawler in Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for WWE Championship

Sheamus wins 2010 King Of The Ring Tournament

Kaitlyn wins Season Three of NXT

WWE releases MVP

Mick Foley (while employed by TNA) heavily criticizes TNA in memorable 2010 interview

Audio: Memorable Pipers Pit featuring Roddy Piper interviewing and trying to get John Cena to turn against the fans

Never forget: WWE debuts then immediately yanks new Sin Cara shirt due to a hilarious graphics faux pa (Now known as the Sin Cara Boner Shirt)

WWE releases Thomas Latimer (aka Bram) after being charged with assaulting a Police Officer

Audio: The interview that led to numerous WWE lawsuits: CM Punk interviewed on Colt Cabana’s Art Of Wrestling Podcast

Audio: Vince McMahon appears on Stone Cold Podcast and issues an apology to CM Punk

Audio: The New Day make their WWE debut as a faction. A look back at their first promo and debut match as a faction

Audio: The League Of Nations forms as a result of The Authority and Sheamus screwing over Roman Reigns and The Usos

Audio: Broken Matt Hardy surprise video appearance from ROH Final Battle 2016

Audio: WWE launches 205 Live and introduces the roster to WWE Universe. Take note which star received the biggest pop from the fans

Audio: Memorable moment between Sami Zayn and Mick Foley on RAW resulting in Foley losing several teeth. But not in the way you think!

Funny story involving Ford Motor Company suing John Cena over breach of contract

Looking back at the Tournament to crown the first ever NXT UK Women’s Champion

Audio: Toni Storm battles Rhea Ripley to determine the first ever NXT UK Women’s Champion

Zelina Vega and Aleister Black get married

Audio: Stephanie Vaquer discusses her 2018 WWE tryout and why she wasn’t signed

CM Punk, Undertaker and The Rock reveal their Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Undertaker takes wrestling Mount Rushmore a step further and offers his odd Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore list of ‘Small Wrestlers’

Chris Jericho debuts ‘A Little Bit Of The Bubbly’ sparkling wine and sells 10,000 bottles in 48 hours

Looking back the WrestleCade 2019 Supershow and the sexist incident involving The Sandman, Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary and Su Yung

Tony D’Angelo, Layla El, Ricky Ortiz, Dana Brooke and Kaitlyn all get married (not to each other!)

Controversial commercials airs on TNT touting AEW’s dominance over NXT

Audio: Sting signs with AEW and makes his memorable debut on AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

WWE signs Wes Lee, Zach Wentz, Ikemen Jiro, Lash Legend, Alex Zayne and Tyler Rust to NXT contracts

Audio: Cody Rhodes vs Andrade ‘Atlanta Street Fight’ on AEW Dynamite ends with a flaming table and a charred back

Looking back at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2022 and 2024

Audio: Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to The Bloodline (closing moments of WarGames from Survivor Series 2022)

Bobby Roode undergoes career ending neck fusion surgery

Looking back at the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament (won by Ricochet)

Audio: Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17-Year prison sentence for DUI Manslaughter

Audio: CM Punk his first WWE Promo (on RAW) after nearly a ten-year absence

Dominik Mysterio tops ESPN 30 Best Wrestlers Under 30 List for 2024

Audio: Kamille horrendous year-long absence from AEW begins with her split from Mercedes Mone on Dynamite and a never explained sneak attack on Rampage

Looking back at TNA Turning Point 2024

Audio: The OG Bloodline (w/CM Punk) and The New Bloodline (w/Bronson Reed) battle it out in WarGames (from Survivor Series 2024)

Audio: The New Day 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ends with Big E kicked out of the group by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

And so much more!

