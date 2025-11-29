This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 48) 11/26 – 12/2 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 48) covering the period of 11/26 thru 12/2. Running Time: 5 Hours 34 Minutes!
This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!
Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history!
SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 48 (11/26 – 12/2)
RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 34 MINUTES
- Stan Stasiak def Pedro Morales to win WWWF Championship
- Antonio Inoki def Bob Backlund to win WWF Championship; a title reign NOT recognized by WWE
- Von Erichs def Freebirds and Ric Flair to win WCCW Six-Man Championship
- Looking back at Starrcade 85: The Gathering
- Looking back at Starrcade 86: Night Of The Skywalkers
- Audio: Highlights of Road Warriors vs Midnight Express Scaffold Math including a rare LOD promo and comments by Jim Cornette on his injuries suffered
- Audio: Shane Douglas wrestles on WWF Superstars (1990)
- Saturday Night’s Main Event 8 airs on NBC
- Looking back at Survivor Series 1991: The Gravest Challenge
- Looking back at WWF Tuesday In Texas
- Audio: Highlights of Undertaker def Hulk Hogan to win WWF Championship for first time – just to lose it back to the Hulkster a few days later – just to have the title then vacated until Royal Rumble
- Audio: Ric Flair first WWF PPV match ends in quite the entertaining clusterfu**
- Audio: Memorable Ric Flair promo from Survivor Series
- Audio: Rare clip only seen in NY: Vince McMahon video editorial on Phil Mushnick and NY Post over their coverage of the 1994 steroid trial
- Looking back at ECW November To Remember 1997
- Audio: Stephanie McMahon makes her first ever appearance on Monday Night RAW
- TV Guide debuts ‘Signature Covers’. Four custom TV guide covers featuring Austin, Goldberg, Hogan, and Undertaker
- Audio: Test / Stephanie Raw Wedding nixed as Triple H marries a drugged unconscious Stephanie McMahon
- Audio: Stephanie McMahon Smackdown promo on unwillingly ‘marrying’ Triple H
- Audio: Scott Hall and Kevin Nash throw the WCW TV Title in the trash
- WCW Nitro cage match main event featuring Sid/Goldberg vs Hall/Nash vs Bret Hart/Chris Benoit w/ Roddy Piper as guest referee
- Looking back at UK exclusive WWF Rebellion PPV (2000)
- ECW holds their next to last ever PPV: Massacre On 34th Street
- Memories of rare NY indy match featuring Eddie Guerrero taking on Low Ki
- Looking back at World Wrestling All-Stars invades Belfast, Ireland
- Memories of the last wrestling event at ‘Madhouse of Extreme’, the Elks Lodge (Queens NY). USA Pro Wrestling ‘End Of An Era’: An event Don Tony and The Masked Maniac teamed up for. So how did the show do?
- Looking back at Survivor Series 2005
- Audio: TNA Vince Russo, Jeremy Borash and Voodoo Kin Mafia crash a WWE House Show
- Audio: Samoa Joe shoots on Scott Hall no showing TNA Turning Point PPV
- Audio: Kevin Nash, and Samoa Joe speak on the ‘shoot’, backstage incident, and more
- WWE signs 2008 Playboy Model Of The Year, Jillian Beyor
- Audio: The Miz vs Jerry Lawler in Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for WWE Championship
- Sheamus wins 2010 King Of The Ring Tournament
- Kaitlyn wins Season Three of NXT
- WWE releases MVP
- Mick Foley (while employed by TNA) heavily criticizes TNA in memorable 2010 interview
- Audio: Memorable Pipers Pit featuring Roddy Piper interviewing and trying to get John Cena to turn against the fans
- Never forget: WWE debuts then immediately yanks new Sin Cara shirt due to a hilarious graphics faux pa (Now known as the Sin Cara Boner Shirt)
- WWE releases Thomas Latimer (aka Bram) after being charged with assaulting a Police Officer
- Audio: The interview that led to numerous WWE lawsuits: CM Punk interviewed on Colt Cabana’s Art Of Wrestling Podcast
- Audio: Vince McMahon appears on Stone Cold Podcast and issues an apology to CM Punk
- Audio: The New Day make their WWE debut as a faction. A look back at their first promo and debut match as a faction
- Audio: The League Of Nations forms as a result of The Authority and Sheamus screwing over Roman Reigns and The Usos
- Audio: Broken Matt Hardy surprise video appearance from ROH Final Battle 2016
- Audio: WWE launches 205 Live and introduces the roster to WWE Universe. Take note which star received the biggest pop from the fans
- Audio: Memorable moment between Sami Zayn and Mick Foley on RAW resulting in Foley losing several teeth. But not in the way you think!
- Funny story involving Ford Motor Company suing John Cena over breach of contract
- Looking back at the Tournament to crown the first ever NXT UK Women’s Champion
- Audio: Toni Storm battles Rhea Ripley to determine the first ever NXT UK Women’s Champion
- Zelina Vega and Aleister Black get married
- Audio: Stephanie Vaquer discusses her 2018 WWE tryout and why she wasn’t signed
- CM Punk, Undertaker and The Rock reveal their Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore
- Undertaker takes wrestling Mount Rushmore a step further and offers his odd Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore list of ‘Small Wrestlers’
- Chris Jericho debuts ‘A Little Bit Of The Bubbly’ sparkling wine and sells 10,000 bottles in 48 hours
- Looking back the WrestleCade 2019 Supershow and the sexist incident involving The Sandman, Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary and Su Yung
- Tony D’Angelo, Layla El, Ricky Ortiz, Dana Brooke and Kaitlyn all get married (not to each other!)
- Controversial commercials airs on TNT touting AEW’s dominance over NXT
- Audio: Sting signs with AEW and makes his memorable debut on AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming
- WWE signs Wes Lee, Zach Wentz, Ikemen Jiro, Lash Legend, Alex Zayne and Tyler Rust to NXT contracts
- Audio: Cody Rhodes vs Andrade ‘Atlanta Street Fight’ on AEW Dynamite ends with a flaming table and a charred back
- Looking back at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2022 and 2024
- Audio: Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to The Bloodline (closing moments of WarGames from Survivor Series 2022)
- Bobby Roode undergoes career ending neck fusion surgery
- Looking back at the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament (won by Ricochet)
- Audio: Tammy Sytch sentenced to 17-Year prison sentence for DUI Manslaughter
- Audio: CM Punk his first WWE Promo (on RAW) after nearly a ten-year absence
- Dominik Mysterio tops ESPN 30 Best Wrestlers Under 30 List for 2024
- Audio: Kamille horrendous year-long absence from AEW begins with her split from Mercedes Mone on Dynamite and a never explained sneak attack on Rampage
- Looking back at TNA Turning Point 2024
- Audio: The OG Bloodline (w/CM Punk) and The New Bloodline (w/Bronson Reed) battle it out in WarGames (from Survivor Series 2024)
- Audio: The New Day 10 Year Anniversary Celebration ends with Big E kicked out of the group by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
- And so much more!
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E48 (11/26 – 12/2) online
CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E48 (11/26 – 12/2)
CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E48 (11/26 – 12/2) online
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!
CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store
====
Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!
Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE
====
DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:
- Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows
- Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)
- Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony
- Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.
- 2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)
CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!
YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:
Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.
CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!
====
CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR SPOTIFY
- CLICK HERE FOR ANDROID
- CLICK HERE FOR AMAZON MUSIC
- CLICK HERE FOR GOOGLE PODCASTS
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/DTKCShow
- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: https://www.wrestling-news.com