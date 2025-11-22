This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 47) 11/19 – 11/25 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 47) covering the period of 11/19 thru 11/25. Running Time: 5 Hours 26 Minutes!

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history!

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 47 (11/19 – 11/25)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 26 MINUTES

The Battle of the Nature Boys: Buddy Rogers vs Ric Flair

Looking back at Starrcade 83: A Flair For The Gold

Looking back at Starrcade 84: The Million Dollar Challenge

Audio: Twelve years before the Montreal Screwjob, there was the MSG Screwjob involving Fabulous Moolah and Wendi Richter.

Audio: Ultimate Warrior makes his WWF MSG debut – and breaks Frenchy Martin’s collarbone

WWF Survivor Series and NWA Starrcade 87 go head-to-head on PPV, well sort of

Audio: How the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase spends Thanksgiving

Ted Turner officially becomes the majority owner of NWA Jim Crockett Productions

Looking back at Survivor Series 1988-1990, 1992-1994, 2006, 2008-2011, 2014-2017, 2019-2021, 2023

Audio: WWF superstars reveal what they are thankful for during the Thanksgiving holiday

SNME XXIV featuring debut of Sapphire, Mr Perfect destroying Hulk Hogan’s World Title Belt, Ultimate Warrior vs Andre The Giant, The Rockers vs The Brainbusters, and more

Audio: The Undertaker makes his WWF in ring PPV debut

Audio: ‘The Snake Bite’. Jake Roberts’ cobra attacks Macho Man Randy Savage

Shawn Michaels replaces Jerry Lawler for Survivor Series due to r*pe accusations (charges were later dropped)

Looking back at WCW Battle Bowl PPV 1993

Bull Nakano ends Alundra Blayze’ 342-day reign as WWF Women’s Champion

Audio: Diesel and Shawn Michaels officially split up at Survivor Series

Bob Backlund def Bret Hart to win WWF Heavyweight Title – just to lose it to Diesel at MSG 3 days later

Chuck Norris serves as the special enforcer of Undertaker vs Kamala: Casket Match

Smokey Mountain Wrestling holds their last ever event

Shawn Michaels ‘collapses’ during match on Raw

Looking back at WCW World War 3 PPV (1995, 1997)

Audio: Vince McMahon cuts memorable USWA Promo on the fake Razor Ramon

Audio: News reports and interviews from The ECW ‘Mass Transit Incident’ involving 17 y/o Eric Kulas and New Jack

Audio: Billy Gunn and Road Dogg win WWF Tag Titles for the first time

HBK and D-Generation X bring out a midget Bret Hart

D-Generation X offers Jim The Anvil Neidhardt to be a member of DX for a night

Looking back at WCW Mayhem PPV (1999)

Audio: Jeff Jarrett def Ron Killings to win the NWA Heavyweight Title with help from Mr Wrestling III

Audio: Mr Wrestling III revealed as Vince Russo, cuts a scathing promo on TNA, WWE, and much more

Steve Austin pleads no contest to domestic assault charge against Debra Williams

Audio: Raw Roulette makes womens wrestling history: First ever WWE Womens Cage Match airs on Raw: Lita vs Victoria

Crooked Memphis cops arrested for corruption which included a plot to burglarize the home of Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler

Rise and Fall of ECW tops all sports DVDs on Amazon

Who did fans want to see jump from TNA to WWE in 2004?

One week after Eddie Guerrero passes away, Eugene is hospitalized after a drug overdose during WWE tour of England

Following the death of Eddie Guerrero, WWE enacts a strict Wellness drug policy

Roddy Piper hospitalized for spinal issues uncovers a diagnosis of Lymphoma Cancer

Audio: WWE launches Mr McMahon Kiss My Ass cartoons with the first episode ‘Thanksgiving Asserole’

WWE signs Monty Brown

Hardbody Harrison found guilty of sex trafficking and prostitution charges

Linda Bollea files for divorce from Hulk Hogan

Audio: ‘I Will Never Retire’. The retirement storyline of Ric Flair begins on Raw

Rosa Mendes makes her WWE Raw TV debut

The Hulkamania tour of Australia holds its first event

Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura makes his first WWE appearance in ten years

Audio: The Miz cashes in MITB briefcase to go on and win WWE Championship

Indy wrestler Andre Davis found guilty on 14 counts of felonious assault for not revealing to his partners he was HIV positive

Kaitlyn arrested due to a warrant being issued for an unpaid speeding ticket

Audio: CM Punk serves as the Official Grand Marshal of the McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade in Chicago IL

Audio: Nikki Bella def AJ Lee for the Divas Title and begins a 301 day reign as champion

Audio: Sting makes a surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series

WWE receives anonymous threats of a possible terrorist attack planned for 2015 Survivor Series

Audio: Roman Reigns vs Dean Ambrose for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship is followed by a memorable Sheamus MITB cash-in

Brad Maddox fired by WWE for calling fans ‘cocky pricks’ during a dark match at WWE RAW

WWE signs WALTER (Gunther) and Andrade El Idolo

Shark Boy helps Ohio Law Enforcement catch a Peeping Tom convicted sex offender

Audio: Goldberg returns to WWE after a twelve-year absence and faces Brock Lesnar (from Survivor Series 2016)

Audio: Paige returns to WWE TV after seventeen-month absence alongside the WWE main roster debuts of Sonya DeVille and Mandy Rose

Audio: Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) make their WWE main roster debuts

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan make their WWE TV return repackaged as The Bludgeon Brothers

Audio: Roman Reigns def Miz for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW and becomes a Grand Slam Champion

Looking back at the Starrcade themed WWE house show from 2018

Jim Cornette resigns from NWA after recycling an outdated controversial promo involving Ethiopia during NWA Powerrr taping

Audio: Mark Henry appears on TMZ calling Jim Cornette’s remarks racist and questions ‘if Jim Cornette hates black people’

Audio: Don Tony discovers and reveals multiple clips featuring Jim Cornette making the same ‘Ethiopia / Bucket of Chicken’ remark in the 1980’s and 1990’s. Still an offensive and tasteless joke, but was he mocking black people or poverty? You decide.

Looking back at NXT: WarGames 2019

Audio: Looking back at the memorable $1000 Undertaker / Cameo videos highlighting the 30-year anniversary of Undertaker debut at Survivor Series

Audio: Lana breaks down discussing her handling of IWC hate while battling depression and anxiety

AEW signs Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) and Konosuke Takeshita

Audio: Hook makes his AEW TV (Dynamite) debut while Taz chokes out Cody Rhodes

Bronson Reed makes his Impact Wrestling debut (as Jonah)

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Turning Point 2021 PPV

Seth Rollins attacked by a fan during episode of RAW

Audio: Seth Rollins discusses the fan attack RAW and has developed since the incident

Audio: Dominik Mysterio brings Rhea Ripley to the Mysterio household for Thanksgiving Dinner. Hint: It doesn’t go well!

Looking back at AEW: Full Gear PPV 2022 and Saraya’ return to the ring after five-year absence

Audio: Infamous Britt Baker promo addressing her upcoming match vs Saraya (at Full Gear 2022)

Audio: Looking back at NXT debut of SCRYPTS

Audio: Looking back at the memorable WWE return of CM Punk (from Survivor Series 2023)

Looking back at AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get divorced

Looking back at the memorable parking lot ‘attack’ of Jade Cargill on SmackDown (attacker later revealed to be Naomi)

Audio: Ricky Starks makes surprise appearance at GCW event and addresses 6+ month long absence from AEW programming

And so much more!

