This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 47) 11/19 – 11/25 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 47) covering the period of 11/19 thru 11/25. Running Time: 5 Hours 26 Minutes!
This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!
Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history!
SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 47 (11/19 – 11/25)
RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 26 MINUTES
- The Battle of the Nature Boys: Buddy Rogers vs Ric Flair
- Looking back at Starrcade 83: A Flair For The Gold
- Looking back at Starrcade 84: The Million Dollar Challenge
- Audio: Twelve years before the Montreal Screwjob, there was the MSG Screwjob involving Fabulous Moolah and Wendi Richter.
- Audio: Ultimate Warrior makes his WWF MSG debut – and breaks Frenchy Martin’s collarbone
- WWF Survivor Series and NWA Starrcade 87 go head-to-head on PPV, well sort of
- Audio: How the Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase spends Thanksgiving
- Ted Turner officially becomes the majority owner of NWA Jim Crockett Productions
- Looking back at Survivor Series 1988-1990, 1992-1994, 2006, 2008-2011, 2014-2017, 2019-2021, 2023
- Audio: WWF superstars reveal what they are thankful for during the Thanksgiving holiday
- SNME XXIV featuring debut of Sapphire, Mr Perfect destroying Hulk Hogan’s World Title Belt, Ultimate Warrior vs Andre The Giant, The Rockers vs The Brainbusters, and more
- Audio: The Undertaker makes his WWF in ring PPV debut
- Audio: ‘The Snake Bite’. Jake Roberts’ cobra attacks Macho Man Randy Savage
- Shawn Michaels replaces Jerry Lawler for Survivor Series due to r*pe accusations (charges were later dropped)
- Looking back at WCW Battle Bowl PPV 1993
- Bull Nakano ends Alundra Blayze’ 342-day reign as WWF Women’s Champion
- Audio: Diesel and Shawn Michaels officially split up at Survivor Series
- Bob Backlund def Bret Hart to win WWF Heavyweight Title – just to lose it to Diesel at MSG 3 days later
- Chuck Norris serves as the special enforcer of Undertaker vs Kamala: Casket Match
- Smokey Mountain Wrestling holds their last ever event
- Shawn Michaels ‘collapses’ during match on Raw
- Looking back at WCW World War 3 PPV (1995, 1997)
- Audio: Vince McMahon cuts memorable USWA Promo on the fake Razor Ramon
- Audio: News reports and interviews from The ECW ‘Mass Transit Incident’ involving 17 y/o Eric Kulas and New Jack
- Audio: Billy Gunn and Road Dogg win WWF Tag Titles for the first time
- HBK and D-Generation X bring out a midget Bret Hart
- D-Generation X offers Jim The Anvil Neidhardt to be a member of DX for a night
- Looking back at WCW Mayhem PPV (1999)
- Audio: Jeff Jarrett def Ron Killings to win the NWA Heavyweight Title with help from Mr Wrestling III
- Audio: Mr Wrestling III revealed as Vince Russo, cuts a scathing promo on TNA, WWE, and much more
- Steve Austin pleads no contest to domestic assault charge against Debra Williams
- Audio: Raw Roulette makes womens wrestling history: First ever WWE Womens Cage Match airs on Raw: Lita vs Victoria
- Crooked Memphis cops arrested for corruption which included a plot to burglarize the home of Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler
- Rise and Fall of ECW tops all sports DVDs on Amazon
- Who did fans want to see jump from TNA to WWE in 2004?
- One week after Eddie Guerrero passes away, Eugene is hospitalized after a drug overdose during WWE tour of England
- Following the death of Eddie Guerrero, WWE enacts a strict Wellness drug policy
- Roddy Piper hospitalized for spinal issues uncovers a diagnosis of Lymphoma Cancer
- Audio: WWE launches Mr McMahon Kiss My Ass cartoons with the first episode ‘Thanksgiving Asserole’
- WWE signs Monty Brown
- Hardbody Harrison found guilty of sex trafficking and prostitution charges
- Linda Bollea files for divorce from Hulk Hogan
- Audio: ‘I Will Never Retire’. The retirement storyline of Ric Flair begins on Raw
- Rosa Mendes makes her WWE Raw TV debut
- The Hulkamania tour of Australia holds its first event
- Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura makes his first WWE appearance in ten years
- Audio: The Miz cashes in MITB briefcase to go on and win WWE Championship
- Indy wrestler Andre Davis found guilty on 14 counts of felonious assault for not revealing to his partners he was HIV positive
- Kaitlyn arrested due to a warrant being issued for an unpaid speeding ticket
- Audio: CM Punk serves as the Official Grand Marshal of the McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade in Chicago IL
- Audio: Nikki Bella def AJ Lee for the Divas Title and begins a 301 day reign as champion
- Audio: Sting makes a surprise appearance at WWE Survivor Series
- WWE receives anonymous threats of a possible terrorist attack planned for 2015 Survivor Series
- Audio: Roman Reigns vs Dean Ambrose for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship is followed by a memorable Sheamus MITB cash-in
- Brad Maddox fired by WWE for calling fans ‘cocky pricks’ during a dark match at WWE RAW
- WWE signs WALTER (Gunther) and Andrade El Idolo
- Shark Boy helps Ohio Law Enforcement catch a Peeping Tom convicted sex offender
- Audio: Goldberg returns to WWE after a twelve-year absence and faces Brock Lesnar (from Survivor Series 2016)
- Audio: Paige returns to WWE TV after seventeen-month absence alongside the WWE main roster debuts of Sonya DeVille and Mandy Rose
- Audio: Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) make their WWE main roster debuts
- Luke Harper and Erick Rowan make their WWE TV return repackaged as The Bludgeon Brothers
- Audio: Roman Reigns def Miz for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW and becomes a Grand Slam Champion
- Looking back at the Starrcade themed WWE house show from 2018
- Jim Cornette resigns from NWA after recycling an outdated controversial promo involving Ethiopia during NWA Powerrr taping
- Audio: Mark Henry appears on TMZ calling Jim Cornette’s remarks racist and questions ‘if Jim Cornette hates black people’
- Audio: Don Tony discovers and reveals multiple clips featuring Jim Cornette making the same ‘Ethiopia / Bucket of Chicken’ remark in the 1980’s and 1990’s. Still an offensive and tasteless joke, but was he mocking black people or poverty? You decide.
- Looking back at NXT: WarGames 2019
- Audio: Looking back at the memorable $1000 Undertaker / Cameo videos highlighting the 30-year anniversary of Undertaker debut at Survivor Series
- Audio: Lana breaks down discussing her handling of IWC hate while battling depression and anxiety
- AEW signs Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) and Konosuke Takeshita
- Audio: Hook makes his AEW TV (Dynamite) debut while Taz chokes out Cody Rhodes
- Bronson Reed makes his Impact Wrestling debut (as Jonah)
- Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Turning Point 2021 PPV
- Seth Rollins attacked by a fan during episode of RAW
- Audio: Seth Rollins discusses the fan attack RAW and has developed since the incident
- Audio: Dominik Mysterio brings Rhea Ripley to the Mysterio household for Thanksgiving Dinner. Hint: It doesn’t go well!
- Looking back at AEW: Full Gear PPV 2022 and Saraya’ return to the ring after five-year absence
- Audio: Infamous Britt Baker promo addressing her upcoming match vs Saraya (at Full Gear 2022)
- Audio: Looking back at NXT debut of SCRYPTS
- Audio: Looking back at the memorable WWE return of CM Punk (from Survivor Series 2023)
- Looking back at AEW Full Gear 2024 PPV
- Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get divorced
- Looking back at the memorable parking lot ‘attack’ of Jade Cargill on SmackDown (attacker later revealed to be Naomi)
- Audio: Ricky Starks makes surprise appearance at GCW event and addresses 6+ month long absence from AEW programming
- And so much more!
