This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 44) 10/29 – 11/04 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 44) covering the period of 10/29 thru 11/04. Running Time: 4 Hours 36 Minutes!

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 44 (10/29 – 11/04)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 36 MINUTES

Looking back at WWF Saturday Night’s Main Event / Halloween 1985: Terry Funk vs Junkyard Dog, Hulk/Andre vs Bundy/Studd, Savage vs Santana, Steamboat vs Fuji, Halloween Costume Party, Pipers Pit with The Hillbillies, Hennan Pumpkin Bobbin, Land of 1000 Dances, Halloween at Piper Home, and more.

Cult classic ‘They Live’ starring Roddy Piper is released in movie theatres

Audio: Roddy Piper looks back at the filming of ‘They Live’

The Brainbusters (Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard) WWF run comes to an abrupt end

Audio: Brainbusters lose WWF Tag Team Titles to Demolition on TV, then tape their final match losing to The Rockers

The Rockers def Hart Foundation for WWF Tag Titles. But the title change is nullified due to a broken ring rope (and lots more)

Bonus Audio: Controversial segment when Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts slaps Miss Elizabeth along with comments from Jake Roberts and Macho Man

Matt Hardy makes another appearance on WCW Amateur Challenge

Audio: Hollywood Blondes officially split as a tag team

Looking back at ECW November To Remember 1994, a ‘blind’ Sandman, and Chris Benoit breaking Sabu’s neck

Infamous Michinoku Pro No Rope Barbed Wire Exploding Landmine Double Hell Death Match: Great Sasuke vs Atsushi Onita

Audio: Steve Austin’s two ECW skits of “Monday Nyquil: Where The Big Boys Play – With Each Other’

Audio: Steve Austin promo prior to Mikey Whipwreck def Sandman (Ladder Match) for ECW Heavyweight Title

The Dudleys have a new member: Bubba Ray Dudley

Goldust makes his WWF Raw debut

Audio: Ahmed Johnson makes memorable WWF debut; bodyslamming Yokozuna

Sabu wrestles his last WCW match

Rocky Maivia makes his WWF TV debut

Audio: Kurt Angle appears in ECW and guest commentates match (1996)

Audio: Taz ECW promo on heat with Sabu

Audio: ‘Pillman’s Got A Gun’ from Monday Night RAW (need we say more)

Bret Hart officially signs with WCW

Perry Saturn wins a Championship in his WCW in ring debut match

J-Crown is officially retired after WWF takes back Light Heavyweight Championship

Audio: Vince McMahon gives Mankind a present: The WWF Hardcore Championship

Looking back at ECW November To Remember 1998, 2000

WWF debuts Super Astros

Jesse Ventura is elected Governor of Minnesota

John Cena makes his pro wrestling debut for UWF Promotion

WWF settles wrongful death lawsuit with the family of Owen Hart

Audio: Incident between Kurt Angle and Daniel Puder from Smackdown

Bonus Audio: Al Snow and Kurt Angle interviews on Daniel Puder incident

Christian leaves WWE and ultimately signs with TNA Wrestling

Bonus Audio: Christian explains why he left WWF to sign with TNA Wrestling

Steve Austin walks out of WWE after learning about Taboo Tuesday match outcome against Jonathan Coachman

Vader and Goldust make their surprise WWE returns

Looking back at WWE Taboo Tuesday 2005 and Cyber Sunday 2006

Audio: Three Faces Of Foley returns and their target: Carlito

WWE releases Brooke Adams and Psicosis

Rikishi leaves TNA due to a contractual dispute

WWE announces all Wellness Policy Violations would be made public, then immediately suspends Chris Masters and Harry Smith

Linda McMahon loses 2010 CT Senate bid to Richard Blumenthal

Audio: TNA launches Anti-Bullying Campaign and website: ‘Eliminate The Hate’. Neither the campaign and website exist today

Audio: The Muppets invade Monday Night Raw

WWE ’13 Video Game is released in North America

Bonus Audio: WWE ’13 Commercial featuring CM Punk

Y2J debuts web comedy series, ‘But I’m Chris Jericho’

Poor PPV buyrates and negative comments by Vince McMahon to investors spells trouble for Daniel Bryan’s headlining events

TNA ends relationship with Ohio Valley Wrestling

WWE Network exclusive as Rusev def Sheamus for US TItle

Ronda Rousey tells Rolling Stone (2015) she’s ready for WWE

Seth Rollins suffers serious knee injury during a match against Kane in Dublin, Ireland

Looking back at WWE Hell In A Cell Event 2016

How do you handle the fans rejection of Roman Reigns as the top babyface in 2017? If you’re WWE, you create a Comic Book about it

Newly signed NXT wrestler Lio Rush publicly ripped by Bray Wyatt and fellow stars over stupid joke about Emma’s WWE release

Looking back at the night Triple H became a member of The Shield

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev eliminated from Dancing With The Stars tournament

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Bound For Glory 2017

Audio: Jordynne Grace signs with Impact Wrestling and makes her in ring debut

Looking back at WWE Crown Jewel 2018, 2019, 2023, 2024

Natalya and Lacey Evans make history battling in the first ever Women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia

Audio: Highlights of two of the worst matches from 2018; both from WWE Crown Jewel: Shane McMahon winning the WWE World Cup and D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) vs The Brothers Of Destruction (Undertaker and Kane)

Audio: Highlights of two of the worst matches from 2019; both from WWE Crown Jewel: Tyson Fury vs Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez

Flashback to the 2019 sensationalized story involving WWE performers and staff delayed in Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel event

Looking back at the memorable 2019 NXT Invasion of WWE SmackDown due to main roster stars delayed in Saudi Arabia

Audio: NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Daniel Bryan and Triple H Post Match NXT speech from SmackDown 2019

WWE announces the permanent discontinuation of WWE DVD production

Audio: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces he will star and produce biopic on UFC legend Mark Kerr (2020)

WWE signs Scarlett Bordeux, Shotzi Blackheart, Indi Hartwell and Referee Stephon Smith to NXT contracts

Production company handling WWE Thunderdome accidentally reveals WWE Thunderdome’s Banned List of Images. And the list is pretty funny

Jon Moxley abruptly leaves AEW to enter an in-patient alcohol treatment program

Audio: CM Punk / AEW Dynamite speech praising Jon Moxley for entering alcohol treatment program

WWE releases over twenty wrestlers including: Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeux, Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell, Nia Jax, Keith Lee, Ember Moon, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, B-Fab, Franky Monet, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Harry Smith, Oney Lorcan, Jessi Kamea and others

Audio: Jeff Jarrett and Bobby Lashley make their AEW debuts

Audio: Kairi Sane makes her WWE return (Crown Jewel 2023)

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli get married

Marco Stunt announces his retirement from pro wrestling

And so much more!

