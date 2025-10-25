This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 43) 10/22 – 10/28 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 43) covering the period of 10/22 thru 10/28. Running Time: 6 Hours 26 Minutes!

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 43 (10/22 – 10/28)

RUNNING TIME: 6 HOURS 26 MINUTES

Memorable Texas Bullrope Match: Superstar Billy Graham (c) vs Dusty Rhodes for WWWF World Title

Audio: Dusty Rhodes talks about ‘Hard Times’

Bonus Audio: Dusty Rhodes takes about ‘The Struggle’

Audio: Ultimate Warrior makes his WWF debut

Looking back at WCW Halloween Havoc: 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

WWF airs Survivor Series Showdown 1990

Audio: WCW Chamber Of Horrors ends with Abdullah The Butcher being electrocuted

Stabbing incident between Arn Anderson and Sid Vicious

Audio: Several wrestlers speak on the fight and stabbing between Arn and Sid

Audio: Matt Hardy appears on WCW Amateur Challenge (Complete unedited promo)

Alundra Blayze wins WWF Womens Title for the last time before throwing the title in the trash on Nitro

Audio: The Giant makes WCW debut, by competing in a Monster Truck Sumo Match, being ‘thrown’ off the roof of Cobo Hall, then winning the WCW Heavyweight Title

Audio: The Shiek throws a fireball in the face of Mr JL (Jerry Lynn) as Sabu wrestles his first and only WCW PPV match

The Yeti humps Hulk Hogan

King Kong Bundy vs Bud ‘The Bumblebee’ Bundy on Married With Children

Audio: Roddy Piper appears on WCW PPV to confront Hollywood Hogan

Looking back at Scaffold Match between Tommy Dreamer and Brian Lee from ECW High Incident

Audio: One of the greatest matches in WCW History: Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero (c) for Cruiserweight Title

Cage Match between Roddy Piper and Hulk Hogan stinks up WCW Halloween Havoc

Audio: Jim Cornette airs another ‘shoot’ focusing on Piper/Hogan cage match from Halloween Havoc

Warrior vs Hulk Hogan stink up WCW Halloween Havoc

WCW $2 Million PPV disaster: Goldberg vs DDP for WCW Heavyweight Title goes off the air in progress

Mikey Whipwreck and Sandman make surprise ECW returns after being released by WCW

Hulk Hogan lays down for Sting

Coming Soon? WWF 3-D Attitude?Shawn Michaels referees FMW match between H (real Hyabusa) vs Hyabusa (Mr Gannosuke)

Bret Hart announces his retirement from wrestling

First Blood DNA Match: David Flair vs Buff Bagwell

Dudleys win WCW Tag Team Titles and make history

Stephanie nails a vicious slap to the face of Linda McMahon

Looking back at World Wrestling All-Stars ‘Inception’ PPV from Australia (2001)

Audio: If you thought the Triple H / Katie Vick funeral home sex scene was bad last week. This week Triple H brings Katie Vick to Raw and in the ring

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H get married (for real)

Controversy surrounding the WWE signing of Vladimir Kozlov

Audio: Rhyno wins three matches and wins NWA Heavyweight Title at TNA Bound For Glory 2005. Just to lose the title 2 days later

TNA releases Monty Brown and Larry Zbyszko

WWE suspends all future ECW House Shows

Looking back at WWE Cyber Sunday 2007, 2008

Audio: The Main Event Mafia is formed

Bonus Audio: Scott Steiner promo after joining the M.E.M

Mick Foley’s announcement that changed the landscape of TNA Wrestling

Booker T creates and crowns himself the first ever TNA Legends Champion

DT looks back at the TNA Legends Title, which became the Global Title, which became the TV Title, which became the King Of The Mountain Title

Audio: MSG Press Conference announcing the TNA signing of Hulk Hogan. With comments by Hogan, Dixie Carter, and Spike TV

Looking back at WWE Bragging Rights PPV (2009)

Audio: Batista turns on Rey Mysterio

Audio: Undertaker interview at UFC 121 with subtle confrontation with Brock Lesnar

Audio: Nexus vs Nexus? David Otunga lays down for Heath Slater

Looking back at WWE Hell In A Cell 2012, 2014, 2015, 2020

Audio: Roman Reigns makes NXT debut

Hulk Hogan and Bubba The Love Sponge settle their lawsuit over leaked Hogan Sex Tape

Boo Dallas!

Audio: Randy Orton joins The Wyatt Family

Emma released from WWE following Raw match vs Asuka

Looking back at the historic first ever WWE all women’s PPV: WWE Evolution (2018)

Audio: Highlights of Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair Last Woman Standing match for SmackDown Women’s Championship from WWE Evolution

Tessa Blanchard vs Mercedes Martinez wrestle for 75 Minutes and make history as the longest Women’s One-On-One Match of all time

La Parka seriously injured and left paralyzed after suffering broken neck during match against Rush

Audio: Chris Jericho explains why it’s expected AEW defeats NXT in the ratings. And he claims RAW and SmackDown, not NXT, is AEW’s true competition

Audio: Infamous ‘Dippin Dots’ brawl between Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho from AEW Dynamite

Audio: CM Punk explains what he considers ‘garbage wrestling’. Death Match fans and enthusiasts will not be happy with this clip

Looking back at the controversy between Jordan Myles, WWE and a shirt design deemed racist by many

Audio: Booker T addresses Jordan Myles handling the WWE situation across social media instead of the office and disparaging remarks towards Jay Lethal and others

Audio: Highlights of Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso Hell In A Cell ‘I Quit’ match for WWE Universal Championship

Audio: “Let Him In”. Alexa Bliss makes her memorable debut on the Firefly Fun House

Audio: Randy Orton appearance on Alexa Bliss’ A Moment Of Bliss leads to the beginning of the feud between Randy Orton and The Fiend

Looking back at NXT Halloween Havoc: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Ava Raine and Solo Sikoa make their NXT debuts

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Bound For Glory 2020, 2021, 2024

Audio: The short-lived terrible run of Shorty G (Chad Gable) comes to an end

Justice For Joey Ryan? Looking back at the failed attempt by Joey Ryan to raise $100,000 on GoFundMe to cover legal fees suing his female victims of abuse

Netflix, Vince McMahon and WWE agree to create a docuseries based on Vince McMahon

Audio: Infamous wedding on Impact Wrestling between John E Bravo and Rosemary ends in a shooting death

Audio: Moose cashes in on Josh Alexander after defeating Christian Cage for Impact World Championship (Bound For Glory 2021)

Audio: Undertaker’ infamous appearance on Joe Rogan, calling out current locker room culture for not being more ‘masculine’

Devastated from the pandemic, Ring Of Honor (Original ROH) announces the release of their entire roster while they hope to ‘reimagine’ and ‘reconceptualize’ ROH

Audio: Becky Lynch’ infamous candid remarks about Charlotte Flair (from Ariel Helwani Show)

Willow Nightingale signs with All Elite Wrestling

Leon Slater signs with TNA Wrestling

Audio: Hit Row makes their WWE main roster debut on SmackDown

Audio: Goldberg’ infamous remark claiming Roman Reigns ‘looks like a girl’ when he spears his opponents

Audio: Sami Uso! Looking back at the memorable night on SmackDown when Sami Zayn made Roman Reigns and The Bloodline break character multiple times

Audio: Uncle Howdy makes his memorable debut on WWE SmackDown

Audio: Tony Khan reveals his retirement gift to Sting: Ric Flair

Audio: Swerve Strickland abducts and attacks Billy Gunn with a pair of pliers

Looking back at the NXT House Show that featured a Women’s Halloween Themed Battle Royal including Jacy Jayne as Vince McMahon, Roxanne Perez as Rey Mysterio, Tatum Paxley as Wednesday Addams, Fallon Henley as a cow!

WWE announces the creation of WWE ID (Independent Development) Program

Chris Jericho defeats Mark Brisco to win the Ring Of Honor World Championship

Audio: Hulk Hogan claims he turned down invitations to spend evenings with Cher and Madonna. Was Hulk Hogan telling the truth? Don Tony did extensive research and has concrete answers for both!

And much more!

