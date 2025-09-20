This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 38) 9/17 – 9/23 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 38) covering the period of 9/17 thru 9/23. Running Time: 4 Hours 31 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 38 (9/17 – 9/23)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 31 MINUTES

EMLL (now known as CMLL) promotes its first show

Fabulous Moolah begins her 28-year run as Women’s Champion

Hints of a Jimmy Snuka ‘babyface’ turn begin (1982)

Serious health issues force Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura into retirement

Steel Cage Match between Capt Lou Albano (52) and Freddie Blassie (67)

SNME debuts the WWF Music Video ‘Piledriver’, and the Mega Powers seal their bond with ‘the handshake’

Audio: Looking back at WWF Album ‘Piledriver’. Which tune was your favorite?

Dustin Rhodes makes his WWF debut on SNME

Audio: Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts promo on Prime Time Wrestling

Looking back at WCW Fall Brawl: War Games 1993 and 1994

Global Wrestling Federation (GWF) folds after three-year run

Audio: Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff meets Psychic Gary Spivey

Audio: Rey Mysterio Jr and Psicosis make their ECW debut

Audio: Steve-A-Mania runs wild as Steve Austin makes his ECW debut

Audio: Infamous Cactus Jack Promo: ‘Cane Dewey’

Audio: Jim Ross shoots on WWF and introduces the fake Razor Ramon and fake Diesel

Public Enemy win WCW Tag Team Titles from Harlem Heat

Audio: ECW invades WWE In Your House Mind Games PPV and Monday Night Raw

Audio: Highlights of Beulah McGillicutty vs Bill Alfonso (ECW As Good As It Gets)

Looking back at WWF UK Exclusive PPV: One Night Only

Audio: Cactus Jack makes his WWF debut

Audio: Steve Austin stuns Vince McMahon for the first time and is arrested

Audio: Bill Goldberg makes his WCW in-ring debut

The story behind the Missy Hyatt / Scott Putski ‘Sex Video’

Shocker loses a Mask vs Mask match against Mr Niebla

Stephanie McMahon makes her pro wrestling debut on Raw

Vince McMahon vacates the WWF Championship and is reinstated by Steve Austin

The night Triple H wrestled five times on an episode of Smackdown

Looking back at ECW Anarchy Rulz 1999

Last episode of Raw on USA Network before jump to TNN

Kronik wrestle their one and only PPV match for WWE

Looking back at WWF Unforgiven 2000 and 2003

Audio: Raven makes his memorable WWF debut

Kane and The Hurricane win WWF Tag Team Titles

Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles vs Bryan Danielson tear down the house at 2004 IWA Mid South Ted Petty Invitational

Audio: Lita suffers a miscarriage. Gene Snitsky insists that it wasn’t his fault

Looking back at ‘Christy / Carmella’ and the WWE shadiness behind the 2004 Divas Search Contest

The story behind New Jack arrested before USAPW show and Don Tony bailing him out of prison

Audio: Bobby Lashley makes his WWE debut

WWE releases Mark Copani (aka Muhammad Hassan)

TNA rehires Vince Russo to the creative team?

Audio: TNA signs Kurt Angle and the TNA commentators go bonkers

Teddy Long suffers ‘heart attack’ during his wedding ceremony to Kristal Marshall

Arizona Court dismisses Ultimate Warrior lawsuit against WWE

Daniel Bryan def The Miz and wins the US Title

Audio: Mark Henry def Randy Orton to become World Heavyweight Champion

Audio: Triple H vs CM Punk (Night Of Champions 2011)

Matt Hardy arrested for the third time in a month and charged with possession, intent to sell or distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and more

TNA changes to live format in attempt to stop substantial ratings decline

Roman Reigns suffers his first pin (loss) on WWE roster

Looking back at WWE Night Of Champions PPV 2014 and 2015

Sting suffers serious neck injury (against Seth Rollins) and wrestles last ever match in WWE

El Rey Network announces Season Two of Lucha Underground

Audio: The List Of Jericho is born

Cesaro suffers two impacted front teeth during Tag Title bout, and finishes the match

US District Court dismisses major concussion lawsuit filed by 50+ wrestlers against WWE

WWE debuts ‘Then, Now Forever: Intro’

Audio: Looking back at every WWE ‘Then, Now, Forever: Together’ intro from 2018 thru 2025

Trivia question: Which AEW male and female star were the first seen in the (2019) AEW trailer for the upcoming debut of Dynamite on TNT?

Audio: First AEW trailer launches for the upcoming debut of AEW Dynamite on TNT

Wade Barrett returns to WWE as a member of NXT announcing team

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Victory Road 2021

Looking back at origin of the infamous claim by Elite Media that AEW fans have more money and a better education than WWE fans.

Audio: Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez’ memorable critique of Toni Storm doing a throwback character (Hint: It didn’t age well)

Keith Lee gains a nickname in WWE: Bearcat

Looking back at AEW Grand Slam 2021-2023

Audio: CM Punk’s first televised match after seven-year absence (vs Powerhouse Hobbs)

Bonus Audio: CM Punk promo on upcoming match with Powerhouse Hobbs

Bonus Audio: Powerhouse Hobbs comments on his memorable match against CM Punk

Audio: Saraya (Paige) makes her memorable AEW debut at AEW: Grand Slam 2022

WWE releases Twenty wrestlers including Matt Riddle, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Dana Brooke, Dolph Ziggler and others

WWE and NBCUniversal agree to 5-year $1.4 Billion deal to bring SmackDown back to USA Network (from FOX)

WWE announces the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event after a sixteen-year absence

Hulk Hogan and Sky Daily get married

Audio: Looking back at the memorable internet feud between Kevin Nash and Logan Paul

Audio: Jey Uso wins his first WWE singles title (Intercontinental Title) after 14 years on main roster (includes off-air emotional interview post-match)

Audio: Cinema! Memorable Face-To-Face between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at Georgia Tech’s Stadium

And so much more!

