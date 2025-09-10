This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 37) covering the period of 9/10 thru 9/16. Running Time: 5 Hours 50 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 37 (9/10 – 9/16)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 58 MINUTES

Audio: Tupelo Concession Stand Brawl: Eddie Gilbert and Ricky Morton battle Atsushi Onita and Masa Fuchi

Ric Flair def Dusty Rhodes to win NWA World Heavyweight Title for the first time

Hulk Hogan’s Rock N Wrestling Cartoon premieres on CBS.

Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan team up in the booth for the first time

Looking back at Saturday Night’s Main Event (1986)

The Quebecers def Steiner Brothers for the WWF Tag Team Titles – on a DQ

Audio: Tatanka (representing WWF) def Jerry Lawler for USWA Unified Heavyweight Championship

Audio: More Pre ‘Mr McMahon’ USWA Promos (1993)

WCW Monday Nitro and WWF Monday Night Raw go head to head for the first time ever

WWF debuts ‘Raw On The Roof’ intro

Audio: Eric Bischoff debuts ‘Raw Spoilers’ during Nitro broadcasts

WCW fires Steve Austin and resigns Mean Gene Okerlund to a loaded new contract

Audio: Steve Austin and Eric Bischoff look back at the Austin firing

Audio: Sabu makes his WCW debut on Nitro

Looking back at WCW Fall Brawl: War Games 1996

Sting turns his back on WCW and shortly after drops the colorful face paint and tights

Sean Waltman makes his WCW debut

Looking back at Terry Funk: Wrestlefest featuring wrestlers from WWF, ECW, Japan, and more (1997)

Audio: Highlights of Bret Hart vs Terry Funk (Wrestlefest)

Curt Hennig turns on the Horsemen and helps NWO destroy 4H

Audio: Hulk Hogan challenges and Warrior accepts match at WCW Halloween Havoc

Audio: Ric Flair returns to WCW, reforms The Horsemen and curses out Eric Bischoff

Jacqueline def Sable to win Womens Championship, previously vacated for almost three years

Sandman signs contract with WCW, abruptly leaves ECW.

Audio: New Jack speaks on Taz’ 1997 arrest after an alleged incident at a tanning salon involving a minor

Vince McMahon def Triple H for the WWF Championship.

WWF performs for fans two days after 09/11/2001

Audio: WWF wrestlers pay tribute to victims of 9/11. And then it was Stephanie McMahon’s turn to pay tribute

Audio: IOW (International Organization For Women) confront Eric Bischoff

Audio: The Upset Of The Century: Rico def Ric Flair on Raw.

Audio: Billy and Chuck Wedding and the awesome performance by Eric Bischoff

GLAAD, NY Times, NY Post, Today Show and others are not happy with the outcome of the wedding between Billy Gunn and Chuck Polumbo

80 Year Old Fabulous Moolah def Victoria on Raw

Lita makes surprise return after 17 month absence due to neck injury

Audio: Eddie Guerrero vs John Cena Parking Lot Brawl

Audio: Raven comments on losing a Hair vs Hair match at NWATNA (2003) and his head being butchered in the process

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle wrestle a One Hour Ironman Match on Smackdown

Simon Dean’s Commercial debuts on Raw, and fans actually tried buying the fitness products

Audio: Gene Snitsky makes his Raw debut and Lita has a miscarriage. Remember, ‘it wasn’t his fault’

Jeff Jarrett def Raven for NWA Heavyweight Title at Border City Wrestling event, and Spike TV isn’t pleased

Audio: Arguably the greatest match in the history of TNA: AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe vs Christopher Daniels X Division Title match from TNA Unbreakable 2005

WWE releases Daniel Puder

Trish Stratus wrestles last match as a full time competitor

ECW (WWE Version) has its first ever event at MSG

WWE releases Justin Credible and Sandman

Audio: Tired or Under The Influence? Jeff Hardy has some blunt comments towards CM Punk after the ‘Charismatic Enabler’ promo

Jeff Hardy arrested and charged with trafficking prescription pills and possessing anabolic steroids

Ric Flair recently retired from WWE, agrees to wrestle for the Hulkamania Tour of Australia

Looking back at WWE Raw Roulette (2010)

Tyler Black (Seth Rollins) wrestles last ever ROH match and makes his WWE debut

Audio: Ric Flair (62) wrestles last ever match

WWE signs Cesaro to a Developmental Deal

Audio: Kevin Nash speaks on his 2011 return, never facing CM Punk at Clash Of Champions, and the major changes within WWE locker room

Jim Ross retires from WWE

Hideo Itami makes his NXT debut

Nikki Bella becomes longest reigning Divas Champion

Sting wrestles his first, and last ever Raw match

Audio: AJ Styles def Dean Ambrose to win WWE Championship – and Ambien err David Otunga is ecstatic!

Heath Slater and Rhyno win WWE Tag Team Titles

Audio: Kevin Owens headbutts and brutally attacks Vince McMahon

Audio: Kevin Owens talks about his memorable segment headbutting Vince McMahon and busted him open

Audio: Kairi Sane wins the first ever Mae Young Classic Tournament

Nikki Bella introduces WWE Universe to her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev on RAW

Ric Flair gets married to his fifth wife, Wendy Barlow. Or so we thought

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Night Of The Dummies from 2018

Looking back at WWE Hell In A Cell 2018

Audio: Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman Hell In A Cell Match for WWE Universal Championship ends in a No-Contest

Looking back at AAA: Lucha Invades New York 2019 event

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Victory Road 2019

Looking back at WWE Clash Of The Champions 2019

Audio: Baron Corbin vs Chad Gable King Of The Ring Final

AEW files to trademark AEW Dynamite

Audio: Bray Wyatt introduces WWE Universe to Pasquale The Parrot and Wobbly Walrus

Audio: Infamous match between Asuka and Mickie James for WWE RAW Womens Championship

Infamous train wreck between Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse airs on AEW Dynamite

AEW signs Powerhouse Hobbs

WWE busted using Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard’s likeness in WWE Battlegounds Video Game

Audio: Big E cashes in the MITB Briefcase to win WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on RAW

Looking back at WWE debut of NXT 2.0

Audio: Indi Ophelia Hartwell marries Dexter Gaylord Lumis on NXT 2.0

Audio: Infamous MJF promo trashing Melania Pillman and the Pillman Family

Ric Flair pulled from appearances and commercials after the airing of Dark Side Of The Ring: Plane Ride From Hell episode

Tommy Dreamer gets in major hot water over his comments defending Ric Flair during DSOTR: Plan Ride From Hell episode

Control Your Narrative cannot control their destiny as a failed promotion

Audio: WWE begins the White Rabbit teases by using vintage Jefferson Airplane song at live events

Audio: Kevin Nash’ infamous bad take on CM Punk’ possible WWE return after being fired from AEW

Audio: Will Ospreay is pissed after getting tattoo of the wrong attendance figure at AEW All In 2023

WWE sale to UFC’ parent company Endeavor is completed

Audio: FOX goes on Censor overload butchering infamous SmackDown promo between The Rock and Austin Theory

WWE re-signs Nia Jax after two-year absence

Audio: Joe Hendry presents: The Josh Alexander Story

Audio: Jade Cargill wrestles her last ever AEW Match, challenging Kris Statlander for TBS Championship

Looking back at CMLL 91st Anniversary Show

Looking back at TNA Victory Road 2024

AEW files to trademark AEW Shockwave and the media runs wild with loads of fake news about an AEW/FOX deal

Bizzaroland on SmackDown as Roman Reigns saves Cody Rhodes from a Bloodline beatdown

WWE is ‘extremely horny’ to sign Daniel Garcia

Giulia makes her NXT in-ring debut

Audio: Bronson Reed vs Braun Strowman RAW match turns into chaos

And so much more!

