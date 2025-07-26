This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 30) 7/23 – 7/29 *Updated For 2025*

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 30) covering the period of 7/23 thru 7/29. Running Time: 4 Hours 51 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: SEASON 3 EPISODE 30 (7/23 – 7/29)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 51 MINUTES

Epic battle between Bob Backlund and Antonio Inoki (for WWWF Championship) ends in a 60-minute draw

Looking back at WWF ‘Brawl To End It All’ MTV special event

First ever WWF Championship Title change in a Cage Match as Tito Santana def Greg Valentine for IC Title

Dusty Rhodes’ last reign as NWA Heavyweight Champion begins, defeating Ric Flair in a steel cage (1986)

Looking back at the original NWA Great American Bash Tour

Audio: Sherri Martel def 64 y/o Fabulous Moolah for WWF Women’s Championship

Audio: Wendi Richter def Monster Ripper (Bertha Faye) to win WWC Women’s Championship (1987)

Looking back at WCW Great American Bash PPV (1989)

Audio: Jim Cornette debuts for WWF on Monday Night Raw

Audio: Bob Backlund snaps and turns heel after losing to Bret Hart for WWF Championship (1994)

Looking back at WWF In Your House 2: The Lumberjacks (1995)

Audio: Dean Douglas makes his WWF TV debut (1995)

Scott Steiner makes his ECW debut

Audio: NWO airs its first ever ‘Paid Announcement’

Audio: Infamous NWO attack on Nitro, including Kevin Nash throwing Rey Mysterio into a production truck like a lawn dart

Audio: Bret Hart’s infamous enema remark towards USA and Pittsburgh on RAW

Audio: WWF’s attempt at Light Heavyweight Division to combat Nitro: Devon Storm vs Ace Darling

Audio: Dr Death Steve Williams vs Bart Gunn WWF Brawl For It All Match

Looking back at WWF In Your House 23: Fully Loaded

Edge wins his first ever WWE Championship, winning the IC Title at a house show. His reign would last one day

Looking back at WWF Fully Loaded PPV 1999, 2000

Triple H shows Trish Stratus some ‘wrestling moves’ and Stephanie is none too pleased

US Champion Lance Storm becomes ‘Lance Two Belts’, def Big Vito for WCW Hardcore Title

Kurt Angle and Booker T trade WCW Heavyweight Championship Title wins

Looking back to the future: OVW event featuring John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar and many others from 2001

Audio: The Rock vs Ric Flair. The one and only time they faced off in a singles match (2002)

Ring Of Honor crowns their first ever ROH Heavyweight Champion

Looking back at WWE Vengeance 2003

Looking back at Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s first ever event (2003)

Audio: AJ Styles (c) vs Frankie Kazarian vs Michael Shane: Ultimate X Match for X Division Title (2004)

Audio: Jeff Hardy vs Monty Brown: Memorable #1 contenders match for TNA Heavyweight Title (2004)

Looking back at the night WWE Raw (two hour episode) only had two matches (2004)

Audio: Teddy Long begins his nine year reign as Smackdown GM (2004)

Looking back at WWE Great American Bash 2005, 2006

Audio: Muhammad Hassan wrestles his last ever match in WWE

Audio: WWE Battle Of The Bands: John Cena vs Chris Jericho and Fozzy (2005)

WWE signs Ted Dibiase Jr to a developmental deal

TNA signs Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones

Audio: Same night WWE officially becomes PG Programming, Mike Adamle is announced as Raw GM

Diamond Dallas Page settles his lawsuit against Jay-Z over use of Diamond Cutter symbol

Looking back at WWE Night Of Champions 2009

Audio: Chris Jericho is not happy Shaq is hosting Raw (2009)

WWE Champion CM Punk returns to WWE and confronts newly crowned WWE Champion John Cena

WWF/WWE Raw reaches 1000th Episode milestone (2012)

Stephanie McMahon ‘arrested’ for slapping Brie Bella. Ever wonder why WWE never pushed the angle further with a ‘mugshot’?

Seth Rollins inadvertently knees John Cena in the nose causing several fractures and emergency surgery

Audio: attempts damage control after video of his racist tirade surfaces and is fired by WWE. (2015)

Layla El announces her WWE retirement

Looking back at WWE Battleground 2016, 2017

Nia Jax and Finn Balor make their WWE main roster debuts (2016)

Audio: Braun Strowman vs WWE newcomer, James Ellsworth (2016)

Brian Christopher tragically dies in Tennessee Jail from suicide by hanging. Jerry Lawler would sue Tennessee from wrongful death one year to the day of Brian Christopher’s death

Audio: THREE DAYS after John Cena mocked The Usos DUI arrests at RAW Reunion, Jimmy Uso is arrested AGAIN for DUI

Audio: Stephanie McMahon announces the first ever all women’s PPV event, ‘Evolution’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson acquires a state and becomes a partner of VOSS Water. The very same brand water bottles he notoriously urinates in during photo shoots!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson launches his own tequila brand, ‘Teremana Tequila’

Audio: Adam Cole’s infamous confrontation with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show

AJ Styles during a twitch stream reveals he believes Dixie Carter hurt and ruined TNA / Impact Wrestling

Audio: Sasha Banks makes history and becomes a Double Champion the same time with Bayley (holding RAW, SmackDown and Tag Team Championships)

Audio: Post match promo by Eddie Kingston following a match vs Cody Rhodes for TNT Title which sparked IWC push to be signed by AEW

Audio: AEW reveals the location for Rampage ‘The First Dance’ and the CM Punk chants (and ticket prices) explode

Audio: Matt Cardona vs Nick Gage (c) Death Match for GCW World Championship. Note this match occurred only days before infamous ‘Dominos / Pizza Cutter incident’ on AEW Dynamite involving Nick Gage vs Chris Jericho

Vince McMahon’ phone connection suddenly turns to mush during WWE earnings call when asked if AEW is competition to WWE

Following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are named Co-CEOs of WWE with Triple H becoming head of WWE Creative

Audio: Triple H discusses how WWE product will be different with him now that Vince McMahon retired

AEW announces the creation of World Trios Championships

Jonathan Gresham gets into heated profanity laced confrontation with Tony Khan and quits Ring Of Honor

Audio: CM Punk spray paints AEW World Championship and declares himself the real AEW World Champion

Looking back at AEW Blood And Guts 2024

Audio: Kamille signs with AEW and makes her debut at Blood And Guts

Drew McIntyre trolls CM Punk by posing in a photo with Jack Perry

Audio: Hell Freezes Over; Jesse Ventura meets with Triple H and agrees to return to WWE

Photo of Tony Khan and Shane McMahon together goes viral; and the wild wacky speculation of Shane in AEW begins

Audio: Rikishi is pissed at WWE creative for teasing Jey Uso having a crush on Rhea Ripley. He would later delete comments insinuating WWE could harm Jey Uso’s marriage. (No worries, we have the audio!)

And so much more!

