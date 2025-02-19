Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 8) covering the period of 2/19 thru 2/25. Running Time: 4 Hours 44 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: Season 3 Episode 8 (2/19 – 2/25)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 44 MINUTES

Audio: Bob Backlund def Superstar Billy Graham and begins 2,135 day reign as WWF Champion

Audio: Superstar Billy Graham speaks on Vince McMahon Sr decision in 1978 to crown Bob Backlund as Champion

Jumbo Tsuruta def Nick Bockwinkel to win AWA Heavyweight Title

Looking back at NWA Chi-Town Rumble PPV 1989

Audio: Highlights of Ricky Steamboat vs Ric Flair for NWA Heavyweight Championship.

Looking back at NWA/WCW Wrestlewar PPV 1990, 1991

Looking back at WCW Superbrawl III (1993), IV (1994), V (1995), VII (1997), VIII (1998), IX (1999), 2000 (2000)

Hulk Hogan returns to Raw and forms the Mega-Maniacs with Brutus Beefcake

Hulk Hogan and TV producers scout areas in Florida to film the movie pilot, “Hurricane In Paradise”

Looking back at ECW ‘Return Of The Funker’ event (1995)

Audio: Cactus Jack endures 82 Singapore Cane shots as Terry Funk makes surprise return to ECW (Funk In A Box)

Looking back at ECW CyberSlam 1997

Audio: Paul E Dangerously accepts Jerry Lawler’s challenge: ECW invades Monday Night Raw (1997)

Juventud Guerrera and Rey Mysterio Jr both forced to unmask on WCW PPVs

Audio: Scott Steiner turns on brother Rick and joins NWO

Audio: Undertaker vs Kane Inferno Match on Raw leads to Vince McMahon crying over a torched teddy bear

Audio: Public Enemy makes their WWF debut on Raw

Audio: Goldberg appears on The Tonight Show and issues $100,000 challenge to Steve Austin

Audio: James Brown makes a surprise appearance at WCW Superbrawl 2000 (Original unedited music)

Audio: WWE Network butchery of same James Brown segment from Superbrawl 2000

Looking back at WWF No Way Out PPV (2001, 2003, 2006)

Ring Of Honor makes their promotional debut

Audio: The Rock makes surprise appearance on Raw and trashes the live Toronto crowd (2003)

Audio: Goldust’ first interview after being ‘electrocuted’ by Randy Orton and Batista

Vince McMahon vs Eric Bischoff battle in the ring on Raw

Chris Masters makes WWF Raw debut and breaks Steven Richards’ orbital bone

Audio: Batista gives a ‘Thumbs Down’ and chooses to face Triple H at WrestleMania for World Heavyweight Title

WWE begins contacting former ECW wrestlers to appear at ECW One Night Stand PPV

Looking back at WWE Elimination Chamber 2010, 2012, 2014, 2021, 2024

Audio: Batista ends John Cena’s 32 second reign as WWE Champion

WWE airs debut episode of NXT on Sci-Fi

2-21-11: Undertaker and Triple H make WWE returns and issue a WrestleMania challenge (well sorta) to each other

WWE signs the original Sin Cara

AJPW, NJPW, and Noah join together to raise money for those affected by Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami

John Cena vs CM Punk wrestle for the last time against each other and tear it up on Raw

Audio: WWE announces Donald Trump for 2013 Hall Of Fame

Looking back at Ring Of Honor 12th Anniversary Show (2014)

WWE Network officially launches in the US

Audio: Following TNA run, Hulk Hogan makes WWE return (2014) after seven-year absence

The Miz and Maryse get married.

Looking back at WWE Fastlane PPV (2015, 2016).

Audio: Shane McMahon makes WWE Raw return after six-year absence and interrupts Vincent J McMahon Legacy Award ceremony.

Chyna (as part of D-Generation X) WWE Hall Of Fame induction announcement heavily criticized by IWC

Audio: DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) defeat WWE Tag Team Champions The Revival (FTR) in their RAW debut

Hulk Hogan Biopic starring Chris Hemsworth announced. Unfortunately, the project would be killed off five years later

Audio: Batista makes a shocking return to WWE RAW and ruins Ric Flair’s 70th Birthday celebration

Audio: Roman Reigns makes WWE return and reveals to WWE Universe that he is cancer free!

Controversy erupts when WWE releases Brock Lesnar kid’s body costume, which looks more like a giant penis!

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: Sacrifice PPV 2020

Matt Hardy rolls out of WWE (and into AEW shortly thereafter) with a memorable picture of himself in the Chair Of Wheels

Audio: Cody Rhodes cuts a passionate promo to live AEW crowd following Cage Match against Wardlow (making his AEW in ring debut)

Lacey Evans / Ric Flair love angle is quickly written off WWE TV due to Evans’ real-life pregnancy

WWE confirms the NXT signings of Andre Chase, Zoey Stark, Carmelo Hayes, GiGi Dolin, Brutus Creed, Jacy Jayne, Elektra Lopez, Anthony Henry, Cora Jade, Blake Christian, Trick Williams, Tony Dangelo, AQA, Amari Miller, Taya Valkyrie, Parker Boudreaux, Bron Breakker and LA Knight

AEW signs Paul Wight, Swerve Strickland and Jennifer Pepperman

Joseph Hudson, better known as The Question Mark in NWA, tragically dies at 43 years old

Looking back at Impact Wrestling: No Surrender PPV 2022

Audio: Buddy Matthews makes his AEW debut and aligns with the House Of Black

President of Warner Brothers Discovery Programming busted for fake news after making a claim that AEW Dynamite pulls over 4 million viewers each week.

Cesaro contract expires with WWE, refuses to sign a new deal

Audio: Tony Khan and Adam Cole reveal a new AEW reality show ‘AEW All Access’

Jeff Hardy’s DUI Case is closed and begins the road to his imminent return to AEW programming

Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) appear on a cringe episode of Bar Rescue

Liv Morgan and Jey Uso appear in an odd commercial for Credit One credit cards

John Cena launches an Only Fans page to hype up the upcoming movie release of Ricky Stanicky. And Randy Orton wants to join in on the fun

Internet spat between Vanilla Ice and Chavo Guerrero over Ice purchasing a Lowrider previously connected to Eddie Guerrero

Looking back at TNA: No Surrender PPV 2024

Audio: The Rock trolls fans for not appearing in Australia for Elimination Chamber during the road to WrestleMania 40

Audio: R-Truth hops on a flight to attend WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 event. But there’s one problem.

And so much more!

