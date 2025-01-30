This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 5) 1/29 – 2/4 **Updated For 2025!**

Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 5) covering the period of 1/29 thru 2/4. Running Time: 4 Hours 56 Minutes.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: Season 3 Episode 5 (1/29 – 2/4)

RUNNING TIME: 4 HOURS 56 MINUTES

Looking back at Royal Rumble PPV 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2021, 2022 (with audio clips)

Andre The Giant makes memorable appearance as ‘Bigfoot’ on the Six Million Dollar Man.

Audio: Lee Majors tells a drinking story about Andre The Giant on the Six Million Dollar Man set in 1976.

NWA airs the special ‘Superstars On The Superstation’ on TBS.

Miss Elizabeth knocked out unconscious and The Mega-Powers (Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage) split (from WWF Main Event #2).

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XIV: Dixie Dynamite.

Roddy Piper and Jesse Ventura star in the Movie Pilot ‘Tag Team’ on NBC.

Audio: Roddy Piper and Jesse Ventura look back at discuss the filming of Tag Team.

Lex Luger makes WWF Monday Night Raw debut.

Looking back at ECW ‘The Night The Line Was Crossed’ and the historic ‘Three Way Dance’ between Terry Funk vs Sabu vs Shane Douglas (1994).

Looking back at ECW ‘Double Tables’ event (1995).

A day in the life of a hardcore ECW fan (DT): Looking back at ECW Big Apple Blizzard Blast (1996) which DT attended then walked home two hours in the snow.

Looking back at ECW Crossing The Line Again (1997).

Audio: Paul Heyman announces first ever ECW PPV to air in April 1997.

WCW presents Pay-Per-Listen event ‘Boston Brawl’ (1998).

Audio: Sample of Real Media streaming WCW used for PPL events.

Audio: DX presents the ‘State Of The Union’ (Curse Words) Speech from Raw – Censored and Uncensored versions.

New Age Outlaws push a Dumpster with Cactus Jack and Terry Funk inside off the stage during Raw.

Looking back at ECW Hostile City Showdown ’98.

Audio: WWF Halftime Heat: The Rock (c) vs Mankind Empty Arena Match for WWF Championship.

Audio: Random memorable Ric Flair promo from WCW Nitro.

Audio: Hulk Hogan talks gibberish on Nitro with Chuck Zito.

WCW nixes Kornberg, err Goldberg acting role on upcoming episode of ER.

Anniversary of WWF and NBC teaming up to announce the formation of the XFL Football League.

Audio: The Radicals (Benoit, Malenko, Guerrero, Saturn) show up on Monday Night Raw.

Audio: Hervina (Harvey Whippleman) def The Cat in a Lumber Jill Snow Bunny Match to win the Women’s Championship.

Kurt Angle suffers first pinfall in WWE career.

Audio: Highlights from Week One of XFL along with rare post game Press Conference with Vince McMahon.

Women Of Wrestling (WOW) holds their first and only PPV, Unleashed.

Audio: Vince attempts to ‘buy out’ Ric Flair in front of a great energetic crowd.

Audio: The Brian Kendrick makes a musical WWE debut.

Looking back at the moment Vince McMahon tore both quads during Royal Rumble PPV.

Audio: Randy Orton says Eddie Guerrero is in hell.

Brock Lesnar makes his UFC debut against Frank Mir (UFC 81).

Bobby Lashley quits WWE.

Jack Swagger suffers first loss in WWE.

Controversy erupts online after Kelly Kelly claims in radio interview that Bra And Panties matches will not be back and WWE will remain PG.

WWE continues transition to Permanent PG by renaming some wrestling moves (ie: Cena FU to Attitude Adjustment).

Highspots becomes the authorized agent for Ric Flair.

Audio: John Cena tells TMZ that Chyna has a ‘Fruit Basket’.

Audio: Vince McMahon announces the cancellation of ECW in lieu of a new program – NXT.

Shaved head Undertaker returns to Raw wearing a horrendous Halloween wig.

Rumor of WWE debuting a new Cruiserweight Show on WWE Network gains traction.

Audio: Bret Hart 4/10 is born.

Maxim debuts a new advice column hosted by Iron Sheik.

Looking back at TNA Impact 500.

Audio: Seth Rollins meets his ‘destroyer’ as Samoa Joe makes Raw debut.

Akira Tozawa makes 205 Live debut.

Audio: After abrupt firing of Enzo Amore, Drake Maverick becomes first ever GM for 205 Live and announces tournament to crown next Cruiserweight Champion.

Jon Moxley declines to re-sign with WWE

Jeff Jarrett signs with WWE as a backstage producer and on-air talent

Audio: Looking back at WWE/NXT Halftime Heat 2019

Shotzi Blackheart selling pictures of her morning poop?

Audio: Young Bucks offer AEW contracts to Lucha Bros during an indy wrestling event

Audio: Priscilla Kelly (GiGi Dolin) intentionally vomits on her opponent during tag team match with Darby Allin

Audio: David Arquette challenges CM Punk to an MMA fight

WWE re-signs Edge to a sweetheart deal thanks to AEW?

Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks star in a Pizza Hut Commercial

Braun Strowman wins his first WWE singles Title

Jazwares announces creation of first ever AEW wrestling figures

Audio: Jim Cornette ends decades long friendship with Dave Meltzer over Kenny Omega

Wrestling media incorrectly teases Christopher Daniels as the Dark Order’s Exalted One

WWE Co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios leave WWE

Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie make Impact and pro wrestling history

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella both get pregnant

RIP to AEW’s Nightmare Collective

Austin Aries leaves Twitter for mental health reasons and has yet to return

Audio: Memorable match between CM Punk vs MJF on AEW Dynamite

Knockouts Champion Mickie James kicks off the WWE/TNA Forbidden Door

Sami Zayn crashes Johnny Knoxville’s ‘Jackass Forever’ Red Carpet Premiere

Davey Richards records an adult video for his wife – which ends up airing on a Gay XXX website

Looking back at NXT Vengeance Day 2023

AEW announces the launch of ‘House Rules (house shows); which lasts just a few months and has never returned

Photo of Ricky Starks with Cody Rhodes at 2023 Royal Rumble goes viral

Audio: “The Hug”: The Rock interrupts Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 40 Challenge to Roman Reigns which ultimately leads to the ‘We Want Cody’ movement

And so much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E5 (1/29 – 2/4) online

CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E5 (1/29 – 2/4)

CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E5 (1/29 – 2/4) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote Don Tony and Kevin Castle and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave DT and Kev a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next DTKC Show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of Don Tony’s weekly shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT DON TONY AND KEVIN SHOW CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE: WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: NOVEMBER 2024):

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:15PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY TUESDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every THURSDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE EVERY THURSDAY 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every FRIDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS UPDATE: Posted every SATURDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHT as part of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: