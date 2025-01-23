Updated For 2025! This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 4) covering the period of 1/22 thru 1/28. Running Time: 5 Hours 45 Minutes. This episode is MASSIVE.

This Week In Wrestling History hosted by Don Tony first aired in 2018 and spanned two seasons. After much demand, these retro episodes return REMASTERED and UPDATED FOR 2025. Wrestling history up to and including 2024 has been added!

Hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips & stories. Enjoy this deep dive into pro wrestling’s awesome history

SYNOPSIS: Season 3 Episode 4 (1/22 – 1/28)

RUNNING TIME: 5 HOURS 45 MINUTES

Looking back at Royal Rumble PPV (1988, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2023).

Audio: Closing moments of each Royal Rumble match.

Audio: Hulk-A-Mania! Hulk Hogan def Iron Sheik to win WWF Heavyweight Championship. DT shares a few stories about attending that infamous Monday night.

Hacksaw Jim Duggan leaves UWF for WWF.

Audio: The Hart Foundation (with help from referee Danny Davis) def The British Bulldogs to win WWF Tag Team Titles.

WWF makes it official: WrestleMania III to be held at Pontiac Silverdome.

Audio: Hogan, Andre, a Trophy, and Pipers Pit: Hulk vs Andre WM3 storyline enters it’s next stage.

Audio: Dark Journey vs Missy Hyatt: Lumberjack Match.

Looking back at Hot Stuff International which featured ‘heel’ Sting, Eddie Gilbert, Ric Steiner, and Missy Hyatt.

NWA ‘Bunkhouse Stampede PPV vs WWF Royal Rumble (1988).

The Brainbusters make their Madison Square Garden debut.

Looking back at SNME (25).

Audio: Undertaker loses Casket Match against Yokozuna with loads of interference and over the top special effects.

Ric Flair loses a ‘Loser Leaves WWF’ Match to Mr Perfect.

Audio: The night arguably Diesel became a star (Royal Rumble 1995).

Looking back at WCW Clash Of The Champions XXVI, XXX, XXXII.

The Road Warriors return to WCW after leaving WWF.

Miss Elizabeth and Debra McMichael make their WCW debut.

Audio: Bobby Heenan drops the ‘F’ Bomb on WCW TV.

Audio: Woman leaves ECW for WCW.

Audio: Raven def Sandman to win ECW Heavyweight Title.

Vader makes his WWF Raw debut.

Goldust’ undefeated streak comes to an end.

Looking back at WCW Souled Out (1997, 1998).

Eric Bischoff ‘fires’ WCW Referee Randy Anderson.

Audio: Owen Hart def HunterDust to win WWF European Title.

Chyna becomes first ever woman in Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

DT reveals the one WWF/WWE match he will never watch again.

WWF announces ‘Halftime Heat’: The Rock vs Mankind in Empty Arena match for WWF Championship airing during halftime of Super Bowl XXXIII.

Audio: Triple H vs The Rock ‘I Quit’ match for WWF Championship leads to Chyna turning on Triple H and DX.

Audio: Remembering the moment Too Cool danced during the Royal Rumble Match.

Looking back at when WCW vacated twice and had four different Heavyweight Champions crowned in one week.

Audio: Memorable Vince McMahon promos leading to NWO coming to WWF.

Memorable promo involving The Rock and Jonathan Coachman doing ‘The Charleston’.

John Hennigan (Nitro, Impact, Morrison) and Matt Cappotelli win Tough Enough III.

Kofi Kingston makes his WWE debut.

Audio: The infamous Larry King segment with Chris Jericho and Mickey Rourke which led to major changes for WrestleMania 25.

Ring Of Honor announces weekly TV deal with HDNet.

Jake ‘The Snake’ announces retirement from in ring competition.

Serena Deeb joins CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society.

CM Punk quits WWE one night after competing in Royal Rumble match.

The Rock is baffled, and WWE fans are irate (#CancelWWENetwork) over Roman Reigns’ Royal Rumble win.

Raw episode is canceled due to inclement weather.

Audio: AJ Styles makes WWE debut (from Royal Rumble).

WWE announces a deal to bring Shinsuke Nakamura to WWE NXT.

Audio: The Rock’s backstage promo with Lana.

WWE edits off WWE Network ‘The Kiss’ between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch.

Fenix and Mil Muertes tear it up for Lucha Underground.

Asuka wins first ever WWE All Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Looking back at decision by WWE to celebrate Raw 25 from two different NY venues.

WWE suspends then releases Enzo Amore.

GCW busts ‘ClowNzo’ Enzo Amore spreading BS about a proposed fight against Tama Tonga at Bloodsport

Jake Hager (Swagger) wins in his MMA debut at Bellator 214

Looking back at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix

John Cena gets a new Funko Pop that we truly can’t see!

Looking back at NXT: Worlds Collide PPV 2020

Audio: Britt Baker’s not so memorable AEW promo on Tony Schiavone aboard the Jericho Cruise

Sasha Banks continues to post odd tweets professing her love for Vince McMahon

WWE begins selling Eco-Friendly Daniel Bryan merchandise

Audio: Logan Paul challenges CM Punk to an MMA fight. CM Punk responds

Women across IWC flame Ring Of Honor over some interesting questions they were asking aspiring wrestlers

AEW planning Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet vs Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill?

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone go heel on Impact Wrestling via ‘paid advertisements’

WWE and Peacock announce multi-year deal to stream future PPVs

Arn Anderson says he had Covid, but never ever tested positive

Randy Orton drops an RKO on Alexa Bliss

AEW announces Sting’s in-ring debut match; and it’s cinematic

Ring of Honor announces their own Hall Of Fame along with their list of inductees

Mustafa Ali asks for and is denied WWE release

Cody Rhodes reveals he is no longer under contract with AEW

Great Muta wrestles (and wins) his last ever match

Audio: Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal pay tribute to Jay Briscoe on AEW Dynamite

Undertaker has a special moment in the ring with Bray Wyatt during WWE RAW XXX

Audio: Tribal Court: The Trial Of Sami Zayn

Hulk Hogan clowned on social media over a Toilet Paper tweet

Kevin Patrick released from WWE

Audio: CM Punk trains with NXT Superstars Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes and Lexis King

Fake news and click-bait is in full force leading into WrestleMania 40

WWE and Netflix agree to a historic 10 year, five-billion-dollar deal

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is appointed to TKO Board of Directors

Janel Grant files a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accusing sexual assault and trafficking

Vince McMahon resigns from WWE and TKO

And so much more!

====

====

====

