This Week In Wrestling History (Week Fifty One) 12/17 – 12/23 (Original Broadcast 12/19/2019)

These retro episodes return remastered and are posted every Thursday afternoon. These episodes are filled with hundreds of hours of original wrestling clips and stories.

SYNOPSIS: Episode 51 (12/18 – 12/24)

RUJNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 31 MINUTES

Mil Mascaras invades Madison Square Garden to battle WWWF Heavyweight Champion Superstar Billy Graham.

Tarzan Tyler, Mad Dog Lefebvre, and Referee Adrien Desbois die tragically in an auto accident.

Audio: New Jack Hustler: The Gangstas (New Jack & Mustafa) hype an upcoming SMW match against The Rock N’ Roll Express.

Audio: Madusa (Alundra Blayze) returns to WCW and throws the WWF Womens Championship on Monday Nitro.

Audio: D-X HBK and Triple in G-Strings and Mistletoe cut funny Christmas Promo.

Audio: Long before Kevin Nash / Hulk Hogan ‘Fingerpoke Of Doom’ on Nitro, HBK lays down for Triple H in a WWF European Title Match.

NWO takes over Monday Nitro for a night. DT looks at Raw vs Nitro ratings before and after NWO Monday Nitro.

Hulk Hogan receives a Christmas Present: A severed dummy head of himself.

Taz lays down and ‘intentionally’ loses his unsanctioned FTW Championshp to Sabu.

Looking back at WCW Starrcade 1999.

Audio: Bret Hart vs Goldberg at Starrcade ’99 and Nitro the following night: A career ending mule kick, a forfeited WCW Title, a pissed off Kevin Nash, an unhinged Roddy Piper, two Screwjobs, a faction reformation and lots more.

Mike Awesome def Masato Tanaka for ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

ECW holds its final event ever at ECW Arena.

Edge and Christian def The Rock and Undertaker for WWF Tag Team Titles.

Audio: Remembering the infamous Supermarket Brawl between Steve Austin and Booker T, with comments from Austin on that night and tidbits about the market.

Audio: The Rock performs his version of ‘The 12 Days Of Christmas’.

Audio: One of the greatest rivalries in recent history begins: Kurt Angle vs Brock Lesnar.

Audio: Vintage John Cena live rap (w/ B-Squared) from Smackdown (2002).

DT looks back at XPW ‘Merry F’n X-Mas’ event, the emergence of Shark Boy, and the scary incident involving Lizzy Borden and DT’s Timekeepers Table.

Looking back at WWE ‘Christmas From Baghdad’ 2003 and 2004.

Looking back at WWE Armageddon PPV 2005 and 2006.

Looking back at WWE ‘Holiday / Tribute To The Troops’ 2005 and 2010.

Audio: Vladimir ‘Dont Call Me Viktor’ Kozlov makes his ‘Double Double E’ debut – and is not seen again on WWE TV for 16 months.

Audio: The infamous controversial appearance of ‘President George W Bush’ on Raw.

Looking back at Ring Of Honor ‘Final Battle’ 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011.

WWE signs Nuevo Gran Apolo.

Looking back at the wackiest gimmick themed night in TNA history: Christmas 2007.

Audio: Origins of ‘Donzilla vs Samoa Joe’ DTKC Show Intro.

Audio: AJ Styles is forced to wear a Reindeer Costume after losing a ‘Grab The Reindeer’ (Costume On A Pole) Ladder Match.

NBC officially cancels American Gladiators (hosted by Hulk Hogan).

Maryse begins her 216 day run at WWE Divas Champion.

Kid Kash arrested and accused of identity theft and forgery (charges were later dropped).

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution PPV 2009.

TNA tapes the All Womens Impact: New Years Knockout Eve.

WWE releases Kaval (aka Low Ki).

WWE posts the Top 10 ‘Submission Specialists Of All Time’ list.

Looking back at WWE TLC PPV 2010 and 2011.

Audio: Highlights from Kevin Steen (Owens) vs El Generico (Sami Zayn) ‘Fight Without Honor’ brawl from ROH Final Battle 2010.

Audio: Big Show wins World Heavyweight Championship def Mark Henry – just to lose it 7 seconds later.

Audio: Daniel Bryan cashes in MITB Briefcase and wins first WWE Heavyweight Title (def Big Show).

WWE roster performs ‘Jingle Bells’ (2012).

WWE announces the return of Batista to WWE in January 2014.

Jeff Jarrett officially resigns from TNA.

Braun Strowman makes pro wrestling debut at NXT event taping (which appears to have never been televised).

Audio: CM Punk appearance on TSN ‘Off The Record w/ Michael Landsberg’ gets quite awkward and intense. Almost exactly one year later of the Punk interview, OTR is canceled.

WWE holds 2015 Slammy Awards on Raw.

Audio: R-Truth pulls a ‘Steve Harvey’ and announces the wrong Slammy Award winner.

Looking back at WWE ‘Roadblock’ PPV 2016.

Cesaro and Sheamus end New Day’s 483 day reign as Raw Tag Team Champions.

Audio: ‘Best friend’ Chris Jericho helps Kevin Owens retain WWE Universal Title (vs Roman Reigns) – by hitting KO with a Codebreaker.

Neville proclaims himself the ‘King Of The Cruiserweights’.

And so much more!

