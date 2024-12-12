This Week In Wrestling History (Week Fifty) 12/10 – 12/16 (Original Broadcast 12/12/2019)

SYNOPSIS: Episode 50 (12/11 – 12/17)

RUJNNING TIME: 3 HOURS 38 MINUTES

Rikidozan dies after stabbing at Japanese Nightclub. DT looks back at the rumored involvement of the Japanese Yakuza in this tragedy.

Terry and Dory Funk Jr def Abdullah The Butcher and The Shiek to win AJPW Real World Tag League Tournament. A match over three decades old that still holds up today.

Although not recognized in the record books, Bob Backlund regains WWF Championship def Bobby Duncam.

Audio: Bob Backlund, ‘mastery of the mic’ cuts, promo on Bobby Duncam (1979).

Hulk Hogan makes his MSG debut def Ted Dibiase.

Memorable SNME (9) event: Hulk Hogan vs Paul Orndorff steel cage match for WWF Championship.

Dynamite Kid suffers serious back injury during match involving British Bulldogs vs Don Muraco and Bob Orton Jr.

Looking back at AWA’s lone PPV: Superclash III.

Second ever Slammy Awards (1987) featuring the musical performance by Vince McMahon (Stand Back).

Audio: The Colossal Connection (Haku and Andre The Giant) def Demolition to win WWF Tag Team Titles.

WWF tapes No Holds Barred: The Match / The Movie.

Audio: NHB The Match Main Event Cage Match: Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake vs Macho Man Randy Savage and Zeus w/ Sherri.

Looking back at Starrcade ’89 Futureshock, Starrcade ’90: Collision Course, and the disaster Starrcade 2000.

Audio: Ric Flair revealed as The Black Scorpion.

AWA retires the World Heavyweight Championship.

The bloody match between Great Muta vs Hiroshi Hase which led to the creation of the ‘Muta Scale’.

Audio: Alundra Blayze (Medusa) def Heidi Lee Morgan in a tournament final to win the vacated WWF Womens Championship.

Looking back at ECW Holiday Hell 1994.

Audio: Steve Austin final ECW promo before leaving for WWF.

WWF releases the entire Womens Division and retires the Womens Championship.

Audio: Looking back at Stu Hart 50th Anniversary Event (1995) which included WCW vs WWF match.

Looking back at WWF IYH 5: Season’s Beatings (1995) and IYH 26: Rock Bottom (1998).

Anniversary of the Super J-Cup: 2nd Stage Tournament.

NWO Saturday Night airs on TBS Network.

Audio: Steve Austin throws The Rock’s IC Title into the Piscataqua River.

Audio: Vince McMahon announces a change in creative direction dubbed ‘The Cure For The Common Show’.

Bret Hart makes his WCW debut following Montreal Screwjob.

RVD and Sabu def Dudley Boyz in Tokyo Japan to win ECW Tag Team Titles.

Ric Flair has a ‘heart attack’ on WCW Monday Nitro.

Looking back at WWF/WWE Armageddon PPV: 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008.

Audio: The McMahon-Helmsley Era official begins. Stephanie turns on Vince (Armageddon 1999).

Audio: As Vince hunts down Triple H, Stephanie (supporting a sexy new look) explains why she turned – and it makes complete sense.

ECW holds its last Hardcore TV (TNN) taping.

NWA Wildside: AJ Styles vs Sabu vs Air Paris.

Audio: Booker T and Goldust become World Tag Team Champions.

Audio: Battle Of The Sexes: Chris Jericho and Christian vs Trish Stratus and Lita.

JAPW: Dan Maff vs Jerry Lawler vs Shane Douglas.

Audio: Daniel Puder vs Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin: Dixie Dog Fight.

American Angel (Sara del Rey) loses Mask vs Mask Match against Tsunami.

Looking back at TNA Turning Point PPV including no-show by Jeff Hardy.

Audio: Batista and Rey Mysterio become World Tag Team Champions.

Chris Jericho lands a book deal to release the autobiography “A Lion’s Tale”.

CBS announces Trish Stratus to co-star in reality series ‘Armed & Famous’.

Looking back at Hermie Sadler UWF event (2006).

WWE releases Amy Zidian.

WWE launches ‘A Jingle With Jillian’ EP on Itunes.

Audio: Sample of Jillian Hall: ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’.

Looking back at WWE TLC PPV: 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015.

Looking back at Slammy Awards: 1987, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012,

Audio: During interview hyping Tribute To The Troops special, CM Punk comments on Hulk Hogan signing with TNA and the primetime WWF vs TNA WWF Jan 4, 2010.

Christy Hemme announces her retirement from in ring action.

WWE signs a deal with Netflix.

Looking back at WWE Tribute To The Troops: 2010, 2011

Looking back at TNA Final Resolution PPV (2011).

Billy Gunn returns to WWE as a trainer.

Jeff Hardy launches Music CD ‘Similar Creatures’.

Audio: Sample of Jeff Hardy: ‘Similar Creatures’.

Tony Atlas reveals to TMZ how far he will go to satisfy his foot fetish.

Audio: Michelle Beadle and CM Punk give their side of the backstage incident at Tribute To The Troops involving AJ Lee.

AJ Styles officially leaves TNA after 11 years with the company.

Looking back at NXT Takeover 3: R-Evolution (2014) and NXT Takeover: London (2015).

Audio: Kevin Owens makes NXT debut.

Audio: Sami Zayn def Neville to win NXT Heavyweight Championship.

Audio: Roman Reigns returns at WWE TLC 2014, and cuts an infamous ‘promo’.

Roman Reigns def Sheamus in a Career vs Title Match to win WWE World Heavyweight Title.

