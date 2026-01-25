Sit-Down with Don Tony 1/25/26

WWE/AEW/NXT Talk… Royal Rumble Winner Predictions… AJ Styles’ final week in WWE… AEW/WBD firing & TNA rehiring of Trey Miguel… About that Iyo Sky/Triple H hug from WWE Unreal… Liv Morgan vs Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania?… Triple H attempts to justify telling wrestling critics to ‘Fu*k Off And Be A Fan’… About recent fan reactions with Bianca Belair/Cody Rhodes… TNA Impact: Feast Or Fired Predictions… Could The Vision pull an Evolution like turn on Bron Breakker?… Life as a wrestling fan in early 90’s prior to internet… Ask Don Tony & Lots More. Enjoy this episode of The Sit-Down w/Don Tony, streamed live January 25, 2026. Running Time: 2 Hours 54 Minutes.

🎤The Sit-Down with Don Tony is a live interactive discussion show about pro wrestling that streams every SUNDAY night at 8:05PM ET. We cover everything going on in the world of pro wrestling (AEW, WWE/NXT, TNA, old school and more). We also discuss non-wrestling topics, sports and news. Nothing is ever out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP187) 1/25/2026

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP187) 1/25/2026 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP187) 1/25/2026

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP187) 1/25/2026

episode of CLICK HERE LICK HERE to access previous episodes of Don Tony and DTKC Show content

====

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite: 1/21/26

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 199) 01/21 /2026

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 199) 01/21/2026 online

to listen to CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE (EP 199) 01/21/2026

====

This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 4 (1/22 – 1/28)

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E4 (1/22 – 1/28)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E4 (1/22 – 1/28)

to listen to episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S4 E4 (1/22 – 1/28) online

====

The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 1/19/26

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (1/19/26)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (1/19/26)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 1/19/26)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (1/19/26) online

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

====

DON TONY *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for and help us grow in 2026 by becoming a member of our PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony / Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show PATREON has been around for over eight years! You can access all eight years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Access to the ENTIRE Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show library (RIP KEV). THOUSANDS OF SHOWS going back to 2004 available immediately

Weekly Patreon Exclusive podcast hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: JANUARY 2026):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT immediately following WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com

immediately following at DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY evening at DonTony.com and across all podcasting platforms

Posted every evening at DonTony.com and across all podcasting platforms DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every SATURDAY MORNING at DonTony.com and available across all podcast platforms

Posted every at DonTony.com and available across all podcast platforms THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: Streaming LIVE on YouTube following every PPV

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: