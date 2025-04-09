Late Sunday night, April 6, 2025, Kevin Castle and I were preparing for our upcoming special ‘WrestleMania 41 Preview And Predictions’ episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show. We scheduled the show for Sunday night, April 13, 2025 beginning at 8:05PM ET on YouTube. Twelve hours later, Kev was gone. He passed away Monday April 7, 2025. Beyond the microphone, Kevin was a man of immense kindness and generosity. He always looked out for others, often putting them before himself. Even what ended up being his final hour, Kevin had reached out about the upcoming DTKC Show not wanting to let down our listeners.

Kevin Castle was not only my co-host for 20+ years, he was my friend. We are crushed by his loss and still trying to sense of it. But despite the heavy hearts, we are so touched by the immense love and appreciation the DTKC Community and Wrestling World has expressed for Kevin. Thousands of tributes poured in with countless personal stories how Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show personally affected them over the years. Kevin is looking down right now and is smiling from ear to ear. Kevin may have passed away, but his voice and legacy will live on forever.

A tribute show involving multiple hosts and others will be planned in the near future. For this episode, Don Tony and our DTKC Extended Family, remembered our fallen friend. Rest in power Kev, you are already sorely missed. DT

(Note: WWE RAW Post Show and News Update will stream Monday night 4/14/25 after RAW at DTKCDiscord.com. WrestleMania 41 Preview and Predictions will be posted Wednesday night 4/16/25 here and all platforms. DTVIPatreon will stream live Thursday night on Patreon Discord at 8:30PM ET. Additional show schedule will be announced later this week)

RIP KEVIN ‘CASTLE’ SCONDOTTO (1968-2025)

Note: This was recorded only hours after Kev’s passing. We are too emotionally drained to start changing links and schedules right now. A true Tribute To Kevin Castle show will stream live in a few weeks. There’s many in the wrestling and music community that want to be a part of it. For now, we mourn and remember how much Kev brought joy to our lives.

