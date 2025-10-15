Pro Wrestling News Report (October 15, 2025)

Here is your Pro Wrestling News Report for October 15, 2025. Running Time: 1 Hour 23 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Latest on Seth Rollins’ injury and the chance of a possible return in time for WrestleMania 42

DT explains huge reason Seth Rollins may want to wrestle injured and drop the World Heavyweight Championship inside the ring. Even if it is against CM Punk

Scott Steiner uses Steiner Math to explain why Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins

Frenzy breaks out over Ticketmaster Presale for John Cena’s Final Match at SNME

CM Punk dominates WWE ads for 11/1/25 SNME. Is he next in line to win WWE World Heavyweight? Championship?

AEW WrestleDream 2025: Preview and Predictions

IWC livid over WWE/TKO handling of Ridge Holland’s release. Those within wrestling world are noticeably silent

Audio: Truth surrounding Darby Allin’ comment to Ariel Helwani that “The cancer was cut out of AEW locker room”

WWE SmackDown 10/10/25, AEW Collision 10/11/25, WWE RAW 10/6/25 TV ratings

WWE Men’s Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament returns

NXT Halloween Havoc 2025: Latest card with new matches added

NXT Live returning to Chicago for the first time since 2016

Chris Jericho trolls wrestling world announcing guests (none currently in AEW) attending November 2026 Cruise

Plus: IShowSpeed at WWE PC… RAW 10/20/25 Preview… Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker open a Board Game themed cafe (audio) and more

And so much more!

