Pro Wrestling News Report (July 30, 2025)

Here is your Pro Wrestling News Report for July 30, 2025. Running Time: 57 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Brooke Hogan issues a powerful statement on the passing of Hulk Hogan. And she revealed he underwent a very serious heart procedure (we all speculated he had) completely contradicting what the Hogan Camp put out for weeks

Vince McMahon totals his Bentley in a rear end auto accident and cited by CT Police for reckless driving

Audio: Triple H addresses the negative reviews already spreading across IWC for the premiere of WWE:Unreal

DT’s initial reaction to the launch of WWE: Unreal

File under the No Shit Sherlock Department: WWE working on a backup plan in case Drew McIntyre doesn’t resolve his US Passport issues (which he likely already did)

WWE reveals their complete list of the Greatest SummerSlam Matches Of All Time

Original match draft of WrestleMania 41 revealed during the premiere of WWE: Unreal

Universal Studios announces a Wyatt Sicks themed Haunted House event added for the Halloween 2025 Season

WWE announces a two-event tour of Japan for mid-October

Nia Jax returns to NXT and attacks Lash Legend

Linda Hogan comments on the passing of Hulk Hogan

TMZ reveals Brooke Hogan requested to be removed from Hulk Hogan’s will and didn’t trust ‘a single person’ around Hulk Hogan

AEW World’s End 2025 coming to Chicago, IL (Complete Details)

Tony Khan reveals AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles are already created and explains why a Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is currently on hiatus

Thunder Rosa taking an extended break from AEW: Rest or Injury (or both)?

Pete Dunne vs Jonathan Gresham added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV

WWE offers tryouts to over 20 indy wrestlers and non-wrestlers including LJ Cleary

AEW Collision 7/26/25 and WWE RAW 7/21/25 TV Ratings

And Much More!

====

====

