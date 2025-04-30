Pro Wrestling News Report for April 30, 2025. Running Time: 38 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

First trailer is released for ‘The Smashing Machine’ movie starring The Rock. And his portrayal of Mark Kerr may be The Rock’s greatest Hollywood performance to date

Another ‘Ultimate Surprise’: Once again, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff Bait and Switch the Pro Wrestling World and announce the formation of a Freestyle (Olympic) Wrestling promotion (Audio)

CM Punk discusses upcoming non-wrestling commitments that will keep him off WWE TV

RIP Meta-Four: WWE splits up the popular tag team of Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

Steve Austin is not a fan of the WWE: Unreal concept (Audio)

Logan Paul offered Steve Austin one million dollars to dress up as a Prime Energy Drink at WrestleMania 41. And WWE didn’t have any problem with it

El Grande Americano vs Alex Shelley: WWE Speed Match Result (Winner faces Dragon Lee on 5/7/25 for WWE Speed Championship

AEW Collision 4/26/25 and WWE RAW 4/21/25 both score very impressive TV Ratings (which should only last one week)

Meiko Satomura victorious in her Retirement Match

AEW Shop now taking preorders for Replica TBS Championship ($599)

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/30/25)

CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/30/25)

CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/30/25) online

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE (PATREON) AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/30/25)

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

===

THE DON TONY SHOW (RAW Recap / Pro Wrestling News Report and More) 4/28/25

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of RAW POST SHOW / WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/28/25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of RAW POST SHOW / WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/28/25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of RAW POST SHOW / WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/28/25)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to RAW POST SHOW / WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (4/28/25) online

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) 4/13/2025

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: JANUARY 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com DT VIPATREON: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY TUESDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every THURSDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) CASTLE/KNT CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez LIVE EVERY THURSDAY 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Kevin Castle and Trez 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every FRIDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING WEEKEND NEWS UPDATE: Posted every SATURDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHT as part of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: