Pro Wrestling News Report for March 8, 2025. Running Time: 46 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Audio: Various WWE Superstars comment on John Cena turning against Cody Rhodes

Triple H touts how the John Cena heel turn has transcended pro wrestling. But he also picked up where The Rock left off about ‘characters’ being portrayed on TV

Naomi (on SmackDown) reveals to Bianca Belair that she attacked Jade Cargill. But will we ever see ‘footage’?

LA Knight regains the United States Championship for a second time

Lex Luger to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Rumor: The Natural Disasters to be inducted in WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025?

John Cena announced for the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 (4/25/25) and Saturday Night’s Main Event (5/24/25)

AEW Revolution 2025 PPV Preview and Predictions

Highlights from Tony Khan / AEW Revolution Media Call including comments about recent AEW releases, lack of production meetings, John Cena hell turn and more

AEW files a trademark related to an upcoming AEW Dynamite and Collision episode

RIP Osamu Nishimura (53) and Broderick Shepherd (32)

WWE launches a new WCW Vault Channel on YouTube

Carmella accuses WWE of ‘Gender Inequality’; and cites an almost ridiculous example involving herself and Big E

WWE planning a second Women’s ‘Evolution’ PLE this summer?

NXT Live results 3/7/25 from Jacksonville, FL

Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant, releases a new statement about their lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE

Alex Hammerstone gone from TNA

