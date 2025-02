Pro Wrestling News Report for February 15, 2025. Running Time: 67 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Chris Bey posts an emotional video and health update, detailing his original paralysis, emergency surgery, regaining feeling in his lower extremities and defying medical odds that he would never walk again

Charlotte Flair chooses Tiffany Stratton as WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent

Damian Priest and Naomi qualify for Elimination Chamber matches

NXT Vengeance Day 2025 results

AEW Grand Slam: Australia (2/15/25) results

Demolition/WWE Hall Of Fame rumors begin as Bill Eadie (Ax) and Barry Darsow (Smash) make amends with WWE and sign Legends deals

Michelle McCool to be inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2025

Update on Ricky Starks using his name in WWE

WWE SmackDown 2/14/25 TV results

Federal prosecutors end their criminal investigation into Vince McMahon. And sadly, many within wrestling media and entertainment world are planning to spin this into a politics involving President Trump

Undertaker comments on attending Super Bowl 59 with Vince McMahon

Rita Chatterton revelation about being on AEW payroll in 2021 leads to an interesting discussion on Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show

Hulk Hogan and Real American Beer hit with a lawsuit

RIP Gran Hamada (74)

AEW Dynamite 2/12/25 sinks to a new ratings low

NXT 2/11/25, WWE SmackDown 2/7/25 and WWE RAW 2/3/25 on Netflix TV ratings

WrestleMania 42 / New Orleans rumors return for a third straight year

Anthony Cicione steps down as President of TNA Wrestling and replaced by Anthem President, Carlos Silva

Josh Matthews and Christy Hemme also depart TNA

TNA Impact 2/13/25 TV results

Karl Anderson applies for a pair of trademarks

