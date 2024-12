Pro Wrestling News Report (December 27, 2024)

Pro Wrestling News Report for December 27, 2024. Running Time: 63 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

Netflix passes the test streaming NFL games Christmas Day and is 100% ready for WWE RAW debut 1/6/25

The Rock to make a surprise appearance on WWE RAW debut on Netflix? Or will WWE need to advertise The Final Boss prior to the event?

AEW World’s End 2024 PPV Preview and Predictions

Clickbait news closes out 2024 with another bullsh*t story. And this time, Dave Meltzer and top media outlets also take the bait. Were they all suckered? Or is it something else?

RIP Jax Dane (48)

DT thinks Ricochet will become a tremendous heel trolling wrestling fans especially in AEW. And it could begin as early as AEW World End PPV

AEW Dynamite 12/25/24 and NXT 12/24/24 match results

AEW Continental Classic 2024: Final Standings including a hilarious finish for one wrestler

AEW extends UK media rights deal with ITV

Elite media attempts to reverse recent claims of AEW bringing new titled show (Shockwave) to FOX

Dustin Rhodes and AEW finalize a multi-year contract extension

TNA inks multi-year deal with Sportsnet 360 to air Impact and other programming in Canada

Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis file the expected motions to have the Janel Grant lawsuit moved to arbitration

Jim Ross expresses high praise for Joe Tessitore

Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke (NXT) get engaged

Hammerstone undergoes minor knee surgery’

Tay Melo (wife of Sammy Guevara) announces in-ring return after two-year absence. And it isn’t for AEW

WWE RAW 12/23/24 and AEW Collision 12/21/24 TV Ratings

