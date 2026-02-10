DON TONY vs JOEY 9:24: PODCAST FORBIDDEN DOOR! (Back After 18 Years For One Night Only!)

Before there was Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, there was the Minority Report. A wrestling webcast beginning in 2002 hosted by Don Tony, Kevin Castle, Joey 9:24, Black Moses And Smoked Out.

Over 150 episodes from that era still exist and are online in the DTKC Vault. But the one episode The Minority Report will always be most known for was on June 25, 2007 covering the Chris Benoit tragedy as it uncovered in real time. You can still access that episode HERE or HERE

A big time falling out in the mid 2000’s led to a split amongst the hosts. Joey 9:24 and Black Moses would form Roundtable Wrestling Radio. DT and Kev would team up to create the iconic Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show.

After not being on speaking terms for 18+ years, Don Tony and Joey 9:24 reconnected in early 2026. A conversation that began about the passing of Kevin Castle (RIP) led to hours of wrestling talk. Once this conversation was made public, we were flooded by requests from our DTKC Family to bury the hatchet. And more importantly, host an episode together for one night only.

So for the first time in over 18 years, Don Tony and Joey 9:24 blow the wrestling PODCAST FORBIDDEN DOOR wide open. FOUR HOURS of non-stop wrestling discussion. Everything from WWE, AEW, TNA, NXT and more. Every topic you can possibly want covered, likely was during this episode.

If you grew up listening to The Minority Report or Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, we think you’ll really enjoy this episode. We had a blast putting this one together.

You can email your feedback to DonTony@DonTony.com. Or you can reach Don Tony (@dontonyd) and Joey 9:24 (@RealJoey924) on X (Twitter).

