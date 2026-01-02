Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for April 6, 2026. Running Time: 3 Hours 1 Minute. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW 4/6/26 Post-Show Review plus the latest updates to the WrestleMania 42 card

The Punk Discount: WWE to use CM Punk’ Pipe Bomb promo on RAW as a creative way to lower WrestleMania ticket prices?

ESPN to reveal WrestleMania 42 Saturday & Sunday match lineups. DT predicts which matches land on each night

Rey Mysterio added to IC Title Ladder Match and The Demon returns at WrestleMania 42!

WWE using the Brock Lesnar / Cody Rhodes template for Gunther / Seth Rollins?

WWE airs Flashdance like teaser during RAW: Liv Morgan WM42 entrance tease?

Alberto El Patron ARRESTED (again) in Mexico 4/6/26 for beating up his wife

Janel Grant and her legal team are now explicitly using the “R-Word” in CT Court filings. DT examines this legal Hail Mary and questions why CT Police haven’t been called

“Dipsh*t Fans” WWE backlash builds after Pat McAfee labeled WWE fans upset at SmackDown segment as Dipsh*ts

Netflix announces new Hulk Hogan: Real American Documentary including his final interview

Shawn Michaels opens up about why a match with The Rock never happened

Mask vs Mask Match between El Grande Americanos off WrestleMania 42 for upcoming AAA event

RIP Yoshihisa Kishimoto (64), creator of Double Dragon Video Game and director of vintage wrestling video games including WWF Wrestlefest, WWF Superstars and more

Honoring the memory of Kevin Castle one year after his passing

Lola Vice and Tony D’Angelo win NXT World Championships: NXT Stand And Deliver 2026 results

Tony Khan to appear live with Vince Russo (BRO Over/Under: 77)

NWA Powerrr has a new home and it’s the COMET Channel! Curious what COMET airs daily? DT has all the complete TV schedule LOL

Shawn Michaels reveals why he never had a match with The Rock. Do you believe him?

Charlotte Flair celebrates her 40th Birthday in style. DT has the details behind her $1500 dress

MJF claims he pitched ‘AEW vs NXT: Wednesday Night WAR’ Documentary to Tony Khan

AEW Collision vs TNA Impact 4/2/26 head-to-head TV Rating

You can’t spell WrestleCon without CON: Ted Dibiase Jr to appear at WrestleCon after being found not guilty in Mississippi Welfare scandal

Plus: Steph De Lander wrestles first match in two years… Trevor Lee signs with MLW… Netflix brings back the Rewind button and much more!

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The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 4/5/26

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This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 14 (4/2 – 4/8)

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Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite! (4/1/26)

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Don Tony vs Joey 9:24: Podcast Forbidden Door!

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REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

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WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2026):

THE DON TONY SHOW AND WWE RAW RECAP: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT immediately following WWE RAW on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

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