Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for March 23, 2026. Running Time: 3 Hours. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW 3/23/26 Recap and Review plus Updated WrestleMania 42 lineup and eight potential matches likely to be added

Netflix: “You snooze you lose.” Netflix removes the rewind button during live RAW episodes

Dennis Rodman to be inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026. Who grabs the final spot?

Latest WWE WrestleMania 42 Cash Grab: Ride the Bus with Cody Rhodes for $10K!

WWE Real: WWE fines Tama Tonga $10K+ for posting behind the scenes WWE footage

John Cena in discussions with WWE about his future role in the company

WWE counts down Randy Orton’s Top 20 Most Sadistic Moments. What topped the list?

Interesting Injury News and updates involving Bron Breakker, Toni Storm and Lexis King

Ricochet / MS disaster takes an out right bizarre and very concerning turn

Why would Tony Khan bid $7 Billion to buy the Harvey Weinstein Of Wrestling? How realistic was the bid? How would the stock market react if WWE was sold to TK?

NXT live PLE’s and entire NXT library has a new temporary home: YouTube

Ted DiBiase Jr NOT GUILTY in fraud case after claims he bought $1M Home and Boat with stolen funds

TNA Impact 3/19/26, AEW Dynamite 3/18/26, NXT 3/17/26 TV Ratings analysis

Mercedes Mone drops two more Titles with another loss on the way

DT explains why screenshots posted of death threats made towards Samantha Irvin is part of the solution to stop some of the over-the-top IWC hate

Logan Paul / Tom Brady WrestleMania 42 rumors intensify following Flag Football battle

Starboy Charlie defeats Cappuccino Jones to win WWE ID Championship and WWE ID contract

Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘Kill Tony’ Set for WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas

And much more!

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The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/22/26

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This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 12 (3/19 – 3/25)

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Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite! (3/18/26)

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Don Tony vs Joey 9:24: Podcast Forbidden Door!

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REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

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WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2026):

THE DON TONY SHOW AND WWE RAW RECAP: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT immediately following WWE RAW on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

LIVE EVERY immediately following on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY evening at DonTony.com and across all podcasting platforms

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Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every SATURDAY MORNING at DonTony.com and available across all podcast platforms

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