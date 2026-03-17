The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/16/26

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for March 16, 2026. Running Time: 2 Hours 32 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE officially reveals the Main Events for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi confirmed for WrestleMania 42

WWE RAW Recap and Review 3/16/26 (San Antonio, TX): CM Punk lays out Roman Reigns after being called ‘OLD”… Oba Femi drops Brock Lesnar… Seth Rollins/Paul Heyman confrontation leads to speculation of Bron Breakker return… Battle of the El Grande Americanos… AJ Lee vs Bayley… Penta vs Dragon Lee… Maxxine Dupri taps like a game show contestant… The Usos vs The Vision tease… Stephanie Vaquer vs Raquel Rodriguez… Danhausen curses Grayson Waller and more!

AEW Revolution 2026 match results plus honest thoughts on MJF vs Hangman Adam Page syringe spot, Ronda Rousey’s appearance at AEW Revolution… Will Ospreay’s return and more

Dominik Mysterio suffers serious head injury during match against El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA Rey De Reyes

Clearing up fake news reports involving Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi and Santos Escobar

AAA Rey De Reyes results 3/14/26 plus preview for 3/21/26 and 3/28/26 events

Hulk Hogan completely snubbed by The Oscars for both In Memoriam TV ceremony and online publication

IWC targets Ricochet for trolling wrestling fan battling MS

TNA Impact 3/12/26, AEW Dynamite 3/11/26 and NXT 3/10/26 TV Ratings

NXT 3/17/26 TV Preview including Booker T Appreciation Night, Steel Cage Match and Three NXT Women’s Championship matches

Congratulations to Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes; proud parents of twin girls

Angel Garza has a perfect response to a troll questioning his resigning with WWE

TNA Wrestling and iHeartMedia announce major multi-platform collaboration across PPVs, TV programming, live events and more

AEW files to trademark ‘Continental Cup’

Plus: AAA signs Mistico to a multi-year deal… AJ Styles addresses wrestling fan tribalism… LA Knight makes ridiculous claim about the filming of WWE Unreal… Happy Austin 3:16 Day and more

Programming announcement: Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show expanding to YouTube (and Discord) Monday nights beginning next week

And much more!

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The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/15/26

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This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 11 (3/12 – 3/18)

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Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite! (3/11/26)

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Don Tony vs Joey 9:24: Podcast Forbidden Door!

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REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

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WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

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