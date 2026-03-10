The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 3/9/26

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for March 9, 2026. Running Time: 2 Hours 5 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW Recap and Review 3/9/26 (Seattle, WA): Usos drop CM Punk for disrespecting family… Judgement Day turn on and lay out Finn Balor… Seth Rollins’ WrestleCrap moment with 20 masked men… Gauntlet Match for shot at AJ Lee and IC Title… Oba Femi and Rusev tear it up… Danhausen curses El Grande Americano… Kofi makes Je’Von an offer he will ultimately refuse and much more!

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns set for 3/16/26 RAW (Complete TV schedule leading to WrestleMania 42 included)

Thoughts and prayers for Konnan currently hospitalized in serious condition after suffering leg amputation

Audio: Thea Hail has emotional meltdown over continued online hate and the wrestling world steps up big in return

Audio: Pat McAfee drops a stunning revelation that he is done with WWE: “That business has passed me by”

Thoughts on Road Dogg’ WWE exit and Alexandrea Williams’ first RAW (3/9/26) as lead writer

Current WrestleMania 42 plans for Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn

AJ Styles launches a podcast and reveals a new interesting role with WWE

AEW launches a new Streaming TV platform targeting international viewers. DT explains why this is no-brainer must get for WWE and Canadian wrestling fans (via VPN)

Dakota Kai makes her return to wrestling

WWE signs niece of actress Cheryl Hines and Robert F Kennedy Jr to a developmental deal

NXT 3/10/26, AEW Dynamite 3/11/26 and WWE RAW 3/16/26 TV Previews

TNA Impact 3/5/26, AEW Dynamite 3/4/26 and NXT 3/3/26 TV Ratings

Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano Press Conference details

TNA re-sings Steve Maclin to a contract; will face Mike Santana for TNA World Championship at TNA Sacrifice PPV

Programming announcement: Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show expanding to YouTube (and Discord) Monday nights

And much more!

====

The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 3/8/26

====

This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 10 (3/5 – 3/11)

====

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite! (3/4/26)

====

Don Tony vs Joey 9:24: Podcast Forbidden Door!

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

====

