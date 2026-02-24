The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 2/23/26

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for February 23, 2026. Running Time: 2 Hours 42 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

AJ Styles says Goodbye to the WWE Universe and Hello to the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026!

WWE RAW Recap and Review 2/23/26 (Atlanta, GA): WWE, TNA and Undertaker pay tribute to AJ Styles… Jey Uso and Raquel Rodriguez advance to Elimination Chamber… The Vision Injury Curse hits Bronson Reed… Brock Lesnar appears… Finn/Dominik friction intensifies… Nattie vs Maxxine… Je’Von Evans vs Kofi Kingston… Final RAW push to EC and more

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Full Preview and Match Predictions including the Crate Reveal

Bronson Reed suffers bicep tear during RAW and is expected to be out of action until the Fall/Winter 2026

Brock Lesnar announced for WrestleMania 42 and FIVE appearances on RAW leading to WM 42

Janel Grant breaks silence; accuses WWE management, creative and Judgement Day members of weaponizing her ordeal thru months of storyline in 2024

‘Entitled B*tch’: Honest thoughts on Shelly Martinez and Jasmin St Claire’s remarks towards Janel Grant

Interesting story involving Indy Wrestler detained by ICE

Honest thoughts on Tim Brady calling WWE ‘cute’

TNA Impact 2/19/26, AEW Dynamite 2/18/26 and NXT 2/17/26 TV Ratings

NXT 2/24/26 and AEW Dynamite 2/25/26 TV previews

Jonathan Coachman is at it again. And this time it involves WWE/TKO, Vince McMahon and Saudi Arabia

Tiffany Stratton and NXT wrestler Shady Elnahas dating

WWE and 2K release the full roster (285 names) for upcoming WWE 2K26 Video Game. DT reveals the full list

AEW brining Ring Of Honor TV tapings to Jacksonville, FL

And much more!

