The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 2/16/26

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for February 16, 2026. Running Time: 2 Hours 12 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

Bianca Belair undergoes finger surgery to address a yearlong nightmare of complications stemming from WrestleMania 41 injury

WWE RAW Recap and Review 2/16/26 (Memphis, TN): Asuka and Je’Von advance to EC… Stephanie Vaquer makes Liv Morgan cry… A new ‘Countdown’ reveal begins (Jericho?)… CM Punk/Finn Balor and Becky Lynch/AJ Lee confrontations… The Vision battle The Usos/LA Knight… Penta becomes No 1 Contender for IC Title… Nattie channels her inner AOP and more

Details behind the mystery crate and why the reveal at Elimination Chamber will likely be Chris Jericho

DT thinks Chris Jericho should be announced as the Host of WrestleMania 42

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026: Latest news and rumors

DT’s honest and realistic expectations for WrestleMania 42 and the biggest problem WWE/TKO face in Vegas (and it’s well beyond ticket prices)

AJ Styles tribute announced for 2/23/26 WWE Monday Night RAW

Kevin Nash feels Je’Von Evans needs to be more ‘Urban’. Do you agree?

Cain Velasquez released on parole after serving eleven months in prison

IWC embarrass themselves expressing outrage at WWE to releasing an AI video on AAA Television involving the original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable)

Charlotte Flair (39) dating NFL football player Puka Nacua (24)?

Important update involving The Rock and the latest Jumanji movie in production: Could it open the door for The Rock to appear at WrestleMania 42?

The Usos vs The Hardys at WrestleMania 42? Matt Hardy says he and Jeff Hardy are in ‘constant negotiations’ with WWE about making some appearances in 2026.

Bad news for Netflix: Warner Brother Discovery executives seriously considering retracting their deal with Netflix in favor of Paramount’s new offer

If ever inducted, Big E would prefer to go into WWE Hall Of Fame with The New Day

AEW Dynamite 2/11/26 and NXT 2/10/26 TV ratings (TNA Impact 02/12/26 rating delayed due to President’s Day Holiday)

AEW News: The Iinspiration are All Elite… Three live events announced for April in WA, OR and VA

And much more!

