Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for February 2, 2026. Running Time: 1 Hour 58 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW Recap and Review 2/2/26 (Philadelphia, PA): CM Punk vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania build begins… Liv Morgan teases her WM opponent… Stephanie Vaquer (with new bad music) battles Raquel Rodriguez in a Philadelphia Street Fight… WWE milks another week of nothing for Bron Breakker… LA Knight stalks The Vision… Dominik Mysterio returns… Gunther’s next feud is set… Oba Femi destroys War Raiders… Finn Balor wants it all… The Bellas want the Tag Titles… Maxxine Dupri turns into Sam Kinison and more

Did Roman Reigns, CM Punk and WWE forget Drew McIntyre is the current WWE Universal Champion and co-headlining WrestleMania? Boy did they belittle and bury the sh** out of Drew on RAW

WWE posts a somewhat comical ‘Top 25 Moments’ list from 2026 Royal Rumble

El Grande Americano vs El Grande Americano: Mask vs Mask Match at WrestleMania 42?

Ava Raine tweets and deletes F*** Ice and F*** Donald Trump using WWE ‘X’ handle

DT thinks Ava Raine first job post WWE will be: ACTIVIST

Is 2026 Finn Balor the new 2024 Drew McIntyre?

The truth about AJ Styles and his recent trademark filings of ‘The Phenomenal AJ Styles’ and the P1 logo

NXT 2/3/26 and AEW Dynamite 2/4/26 TV previews

NXT 1/27/26 and AEW Dynamite 1/28/26 TV ratings

Did WWE, AEW and TNA already begin receiving some ‘ratings viagra’ courtesy of Nielsen and the Advertising Research Foundation?

Arena and Ticket info on the first RAW and SmackDown TV shows following WrestleMania 42

NXT LIVE event results from 1/30/26 (Nashville, TN) and 1/31/26 (Birmingham, AL)

RIP The Great Mephisto (93)

Don Tony vs Joey 9:24 2/7/26: Podcast Forbidden Door returns!

Plus: Final thoughts on 2026 Royal Rumble… WWE RAW 2/9/26 preview… and much more!

The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 2/2/26

This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 5 (1/29 – 2/4)

The Return Of Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite! (1/28/26)

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

