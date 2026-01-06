The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 1/5/26

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for January 5, 2026. Running Time: 2 Hours 27 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

‘Stranger Things’ Edition of WWE RAW Recap and Review 1/5/26 (Brooklyn, NY): CM Punk retains WHC over Bron Breakker… Rhea Ripley/Iyo Sky def Kabuki Warriors to win Tag Team Titles… Becky Lynch beats Maxxine to win Women’s IC Title… AJ Styles slaps GUNTHER to silence… Raquel attacks an already injured Stephanie Vaquer… Liv Morgan def Lyra Valkyria… Usos title win celebration and much more

Jericho is a Jeri-No for Monday Night RAW: Latest on Chris Jericho’s contractual status

Je’Von Evans is officially added to WWE RAW roster; Oba Femi promotion is NeXT

Audio: Netflix releases the first trailer for WWE: Unreal: Season Two

Programming Reminder: WWE TV Schedule for January 2026 including three weeks of oversees events including several afternoon live RAW and SmackDown shows

Injury updates for Stephanie Vaquer, Michin, B-Fab and Chad Gable

Matt Cardona issues statement about signing with WWE after 5+ year absence

Honest thoughts on Matt Cardona’s return to WWE full time

Jonathan Coachman’s fake ‘scoops’ finally catch up to him; and wait until you hear how he tried to cover it up

Audio: A tale of two Jonathan ‘My Sources Keep Comin’ At Your Boy’ Coachman: Chris Jericho and Britt Baker

WWE launches John Cena regional 2026 Shirts

Saudi Arabia constructing an outdoor ‘arena’ for 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in Riyadh (and more)

ESPN reveals their 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards with some very interesting winners

WWE publishes Top 5 Women and Men Of WWE for 2025. Do you agree with the list?

Top 10 list of the most searched WWE Women Superstars on Google for 2025 revealed

Top 10 list of the most searched WWE Men Superstars on Google for 2025 revealed

Top 10 list of the most searched WWE Superstars (Male and Female) on Google for 2025 revealed

Independent Promoter files a ridiculous lawsuit against WWE and 2K Games over alleged ‘theft of intellectual property’ used by The Bloodline

Wrestlers from across the globe pay tribute and congratulate Hiroshi Tanahashi on his retirement

NXT talent Brinley Reece announced her departure from WWE and possibly all of wrestling

Matt Taven, Mercedes Martinez, and Alex Abrahantes no longer under AEW contract

Mercedes Martinez announces her retirement as an active wrestler in 2026

AEW Collision 12/25/25 NXT 12/30/25, AEW Dynamite 12/31/25 TV Ratings

NXT 1/6/26, AEW Dynamite 1/7/26, TNA Impact 1/8/26, SmackDown 1/9/26 and WWE RAW 1/12/26 official TV previews (non-spoiler)

WWE Holiday Tour Supershow results from Worcester, MA (1/3/26) and Bridgeport, CT (1/4/26)

Happy New Year everyone!

The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 1/4/26

This Week In Wrestling History: Season 4 Episode 1 (1/1 – 1/7)

Countdown To 2026 w/Don Tony (New Year's Eve 12/31/25)

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

