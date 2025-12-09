The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 12/8/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for December 8, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 22 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

Interested to know the ticket prices for 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia? DT has the prices, and interesting differences how Saudi Arabia handles ticket sales compared to US and other countries

WWE RAW Recap and Review 12/8/25 (Kansas City, MO)

The Usos officially back as Tag Team, but for how long?

Not so fast Netflix: Paramount launches a $108 BILLION ‘Hostile Takeover Bid’ to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. DT has the latest on this breaking story including what a hostile takeover bid is, and why it was expected to happen

Latest news, rumors and lineup for 12/13/25 Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring John Cena’s final match (vs Gunther)

John Cena reveals on the Joe Rogan podcast he’s never taken a single opioid (painkiller)

DT explains why John Cena may have admitted to a crime when telling his ‘painkiller’ revelation on the Joe Rogan podcast

Story behind John Cena intro theme for this episode which has a connection to Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show (RIP Kev) and John Cena’s career

DT has some fascinating stats about ‘The Last Time Is Now Tournament’. Will it go down as one of WWE’s greatest tournaments of all time?

The Rock lands his first ever Golden Globe nomination for Best Male Actor In A Drama (The Smashing Machine)

AJ Styles scheduled to appear on Undertaker’s Six Feet Under Podcast

AEW Dynamite 12/3/25 and NXT 12/2/25 TV Ratings

Ava Raine confirms rumors of a relationship with NXT wrestler Tatyanna Dumas

The Righteous make their Impact Wrestling debut. But are they signed to Impact or NXT?

AEW Continental Classic 2025 updated standings including Darby Allin’s replacement announced

DTKC/Blackheart Year End Awards returning for 2025

John Cena/Survivor Series Giveaway: YouTube winner revealed and update for Patreon Giveaway

Plus: Jimmy Hart is getting his megaphone back!… Reason CM Punk wasn’t on RAW… Penta injury update… Bad news coming for Otizawa?… Sting explains why ‘AEW is the best’… and much more!

