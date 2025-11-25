The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 11/24/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for November 24, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 27 Minutes. Enjoy!

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Preview And Predictions: A must win for Drew McIntyre? Dominik Mysterio regaining IC Title? Jimmy Uso turning against his family? Another loss for Becky Lynch? and much more

Ten Words: Roman Reigns’ drops a remark on RAW that suddenly makes him the favorite to win Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber after (AUDIO)

Brock Lesnar turns into Botch Lesnar after a funny slip and fall during his entrance on RAW

WWE RAW Recap and Review 11/24/25 (Oklahoma City, OK): Final RAW before Survivor Series… Dominik Mysterio vs Mini Cena… Gunther vs Carmelo Hayes tear it up… Penta suffers serious shoulder injury… Jey Uso goes full blown Usos Mode (AUDIO)… Rey Mysterio vs JD McDonough… Men’s WarGames Advantage Match… Naive Maxxine vs Natalya coming soon and much more

WWE having Maxxine Dupri work NXT Live events (smart!): NXT Live results 11/22/25

Recommended viewing: Triple H hosts a behind the scenes tour of the new WWE Headquarters featuring Millions of Dollars of wrestling memorabilia on display

Recommended viewing: AJ Lee’s appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s ‘What’s Your Story’ podcast

Bizarre story involving a creepy wrestling fan using AI to manipulate a photo meeting AJ Lee into a kissing video

AEW Dynamite 11/19/25 and NXT 11/18/25 TV Ratings

Injury updates for Sheamus and Zoey Stark

WWE celebrates 35-year anniversary of Undertaker’ WWE debut in a very expensive way

WWE reveals their idea of ‘Discounted’ WrestleMania 42 Weekend Packages LOL

ESPN ranks the Top 30 Professional Wrestlers Under 30 for 2025

The Headbangers to wrestle their final match as a tag team in 2026

Brie Bella wants one more run in wrestling

Nick Hogan following his father Hulk Hogan’s footsteps; and it ain’t wrestling

HBO Max reveals AEW Dynamite and Collison TV schedule for the entire month of December

And much more!

