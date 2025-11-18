The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 11/17/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for November 17, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 35 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW at MSG Results 11/17/25 (NYC, NY): Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns join WarGames; Judgement Day vs Cena, Sheamus & Rey Mysterio; Dolph Ziggler vs Solo Sikoa; Gunther vs Je’Von Evans; Maxxine Dupri def Becky Lynch for IC Title; AJ Lee returns; Charlotte Flair rejoins WarGames and more

WWE Survivor Series 2025: New matches added, latest news and rumors

Pretty cool: Dominik Mysterio gets to face John Cena in three of his final four matches

Bizzaroland II: Tony Khan to appear on The Ariel Helwani Show again. But this time, it will be in studio!

Audio: Matt Cardona comments about his WWE SmackDown appearance and wanting to make a full time return to WWE

DT thinks Matt Cardona and LA Knight could be a great tag team in WWE

RIP Bob Caudle (95) and George Tahinos (63). DT pays tribute to both

Thoughts and prayers go out to Rebel (AEW) who is battling some very serious health issues

Congratulations go out to Indi Hartwell who got engaged. And to Torrie Wilson who became a mother thru surrogacy!

SmackDown returning to three hours beginning January 2026? DT discusses the reports and the origin of the story (from Triple H interview)

Could AMC be the new TV home for TNA Wrestling?

Joe Hendry’ TNA contract comes to an end and is now officially a WWE Superstar

DT discusses TNA’s awful decision to have Mike Santana already drop the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (to Frankie Kazarian)

Ricky Steamboat is under fire by AEW fans over his criticism of Women’s Blood & Guts match

Mercedes Mone’ captures her 13th Women’s Championship

Audio: David Otunga embarrasses himself in TMZ interview incorrectly claiming The Great Khali killed a wrestler in OVW

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts 11/12/25 and NXT 11/11/25 TV Ratings

DT confronts Wrestlenomics report about WWE, AEW and NXT TV viewership decline under new Netflix ratings system

DT flashes back to WWE ticket prices and packages from WrestleMania 33 compared to today (get ready to get pissed)

Recommended viewing: Paul Heyman appears on Stephanie McMahon’s ‘What’s Your Story’ podcast

Goldberg allegedly walks out on private autograph signing during NY wrestling convention

Audio: FAKE NEWS: DT exposes 2+ year claim Becky Lynch set Jeopardy! record by getting zero correct answers thru 60 clues

Plus: Quick Don Tony medical update; classic Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show episodes (2004-2020) returning soon and more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode THE DON TONY SHOW (11/17/25)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (11/17/25)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 11/17/25) **AVAILABLE ONLINE TUE 11/18/25 AFTER 4PM ET**

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (11/17/25) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 46: 11/12 – 11/18)

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E46 (11/12 – 11/18)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E46 (11/12 – 11/18)

to listen to episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E46 (11/12 – 11/18) online

====

The Don Tony Show: Wrestling News Update 11/12/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (11/12 /25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (11/12/25) online

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (11/12 /25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (11/12/25)

====

The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 11/9/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP177) 11/9/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP177) 11/9/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP177) 11/9/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP177) 11/9/2025

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: