The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 11/10/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for November 10, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 39 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

John Cena def Dominik Mysterio on RAW to win his first ever Intercontinental Championship and is now a Grand Slam Champion

WWE RAW Results 11/10/25 (Boston, MA) John Cena wins IC Title; Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches set; Kabuki Warriors win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles; Rhea Riple/Iyo Sky return; Nikki Bella turns on Stephanie Vaquer and much more

A deep dive into the story involving rapper Westside Gunn’ major falling out with WWE. Complete with ejection from a previous RAW show and factual reasons behind WWE’ recent cease and desist against Gunn

John Cena says December 13, 2025, Saturday Night’s Main Event will also feature matches involving NXT stars vs WWE main roster stars. DT immediately notices a big problem with this announcement

Netflix advertising AJ Lee WWE return for 11/17/25 RAW at Madison Square Garden

Rumored reason Drew McIntyre was ‘suspended’ from WWE

Updated brackets: John Cena ‘Last Time Is Now Tournament’: Who is the mystery opponent facing Solo Sikoa on 11/17/25 RAW?

Mercedes Mone tops 2025 PWI Women’s Top 250 List

Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) and Miranda Alize pull the ‘We’re getting death threats’ card. Is it real? Did they file Police Reports? DT discusses the history of too many in wrestling who have made fake ‘death threats’ claims on social media to regain control of a situation, garner sympathy and for attention.

TKO President Mark Shapiro says WWE needs to replace some of Vince McMahon PLE names and formats with new ones under TKO regime. Do you agree?

Latest edition of ‘News That’s Not News’ featuring: Ridge Holland, Zoey Stark, New AEW Video Game; 2 Cold Scorpio, and WWE Titan Towers

El Paso, Texas to celebrate ‘Eddie Guerrero Day’ 11/18/25 (Full details)

And much more!

