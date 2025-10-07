The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 10/6/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for October 6, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 41 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Preview and Predictions

NXT vs TNA ShowDown Preview and Predictions

WWE RAW Results 10/6/25 (Dallas,TX): Roman Reigns/Jimmy Uso confrontation; Punk/Knight battle The Usos; Maxxine Dupri’ has a breakout match beating Becky Lynch; Penta pisses off Rusev; Iyo vs Kairi and much more

Santos Escobar leaves WWE; declines new contract offer

Rikishi thinks WWE has dropped the ball with Jacob Fatu

Startling WWE statistics involving Santos Escobar and Jacob Fatu

Injury updates for Ridge Holland, Bandido and Trent Barretta

Ash By Elegance breaks her silence after relinquishing TNA Knockouts Championship

The Smashing Machine starring The Rock flops at the box office

Tara (Victoria/WWE) to induct Mickie James into TNA Hall Of Fame

Identities of Los Americanos’ Rayo and Bravo revealed

WWE accidentally reveals who helped Jacy Jayne defeat Lola Vice at NXT No Mercy

WWE files to trademark classic WWE Logo

ESPN flubs another WWE name: Cory Rhodes

Mark Henry thinks Joe Hendry should be John Cena’s final match opponent. And he thinks Hendry should win. Do you agree?

DT separates fact and fiction about Nielsen changes and reporting by wrestling media

NXT ticket prices for upcoming 11/18/25 event at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden

DT compares 11/18/25 NXT/Theatre at MSG ticket prices to NXT Roadblock 3/11/25 (aired in same building)

AEW Title Tuesday and Collision previews

AEW Dynamite 10/1/25 TV rating

Laredo Kid announces his departure from TNA

Max Caster says he will no longer rap in AEW and explains why

The Rude Dude: Matt Riddle turns heel in MLW

Zoey Starks gets baptized

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Member the past week

And much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode THE DON TONY SHOW (10/6/25)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (10/6/25)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/6/25) **AVAILABLE ONLINE TUE 10/7/25 AFTER 6PM ET**

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (10/6/25) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

The Sit-Down w/ Don Tony 10/5/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP173) 10/05/2025

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP173) 10/05/2025 online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP173) 10/05/2025

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP173) 10/05/2025

====

This Week In Wrestling History (Season 3 Week 40: 10/1 – 10/7)

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E40 (10/1 – 10/7)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to COMMERCIAL FREE episode of THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E40 (10/1 – 10/7)

to listen to episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY S3 E40 (10/1 – 10/7) online

====

The Don Tony Show: Wrestling News Update 10/1/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (10/1 /25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (10/1/25) online

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE episode of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (10/1 /25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VERSION of WRESTLING NEWS REPORT (10/1/25)

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: