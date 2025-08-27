Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for September 1, 2025. Running Time: 68 Minutes.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE and CM Punk all but confirms on RAW AJ Lee’ return at Wrestlepalooza teaming with CM Punk to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Will AJ Lee’ WWE return be a one-time deal or multiple matches leading into WrestleMania 42?

Should WWE bring back AJ Lee back on RAW or SmackDown live in the arena prior to Wrestlepalooza?

WWE RAW results 9/1/25 (Paris, France)

Programming Alert: WWE RAW start times for the entire month of September to mid-October

The Rock stuns fans at Venice Film Festival with a dramatic 60-pound weight and muscle loss.

ESPN DTC App adds some very interesting show categories to their WWE section

Injury updates to Ilja Dragunov (torn ACL), Trey Miguel (hernia surgery) and JDC (concussion)

Congratulations to Cody and Brandi Rhodes on the birth of their second child

WWE ‘injury update’ officially writes Roman Reigns off TV for several weeks and maybe months

WWE announces ‘Road To Royal Rumble’ eleven event international tour

Seth Rollins returning to NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show for 2025-2026 season

AEW Dynamite 8/27/25 and NXT 8/26/25 TV Ratings

Announcement involving HBO MAX offering live AEW PPVs expected later this month

Taz’ induction into 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall Of Fame moved from 8/30/25 AEW Collision to Dynamite 9/3/25 episode

Jim Ross signs a one-year contract extension to remain with AEW

TNA announces late September weekend of events in Edmonton, Canada including a very cool Meet and Greet / Q&A with their Champions

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Member the past week

And much more!

