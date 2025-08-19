The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 8/18/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for August 18, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours.

Some Topics Discussed:

Congratulations go out to Naomi and Jimmy Uso who announced their pregnancy. After Naomi relinquishing the Title, WWE expected to crown a new WWE Women’s World Champion at Clash In Paris

WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE featuring John Cena vs Brock Lesnar) to air 9/20/25 on ESPN head-to-head against AEW All Out?

DT explains why WWE airing a PLE on ESPN while majority of fans are subscribed to Peacock is highly unlikely. Unless the event is offered free and available on two specific platforms

WWE Clash In Paris: Several new matches announced, news rumors and changes due to Naomi pregnancy

Programming reminder: WWE RAW 8/25/25 and 9/1/25 to air live at special start times due to WWE Tour of UK and France

WWE RAW results 8/18/25 (Philadelphia, PA)

AAA TripleMania XXXIII results including insane record viewership numbers

Dominik Mysterio vs El Hijo Vikingo to headline AAA World Collide announced for 9/12/25 in Las Vegas, NV

WWE puts Finn Balor ‘Demonito’ puppet on sale for a whopping $99 (and a four month wait for shipping)

Fandango to offer WWE Clash In Paris live in select movie theatres

Hollywood Reporter reveals their ranking of Top 10 Wrestlers Turned Actors including an awful list of honorable mentions

Funny story involving Charlotte Flair and ‘Justin Bieber’

WWE SmackDown 8/15/25 TV Rating

Killer (Karrion) Kross releases new theme song to be used post WWE

Busted Open offers pretty bad take what promotion would be most ideal right now for Killer (Karrion) Kross

WWE files to trademark WWE Thunderdome, Scott Dawson, Slapjack, Ridge Holland and Shawn Spears

Gorilla Monsoon Biography penned by Brian Solomon to hit stores end of September

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Member the past week

And much more!

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode THE DON TONY SHOW (8/18/25)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (8/18/25)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 8/18/25) ***AVAILABLE TUE 8/19/25 AFTER 6PM ET**

CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (8/18/25) online

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show public content

====

The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 8/4/25

CLICK HERE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (8/11/25)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW (8/11/25)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS VERSION (w/PICS & VIDEOS ADDED) of THE DON TONY SHOW 8/11/25)

for the CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW (8/11/25) online

====

REMEMBERING KEVIN CASTLE 🙏🏼❤️ SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY 4/13/25

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

to download the episode of CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150) online

to listen to online CLICK HERE for the YOUTUBE VIDEO (WITH LIVE CHAT LOG) version of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

version of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

for the episode of CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP150)

====

CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE WITH THE DTKC 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY SHIRT!

CLICK HERE for DTKC Pro Wrestling Tees Store

====

Want to help promote our shows and get a special shout-out on the next show? Stop by Apple Podcasts (CLICK HERE) or SPOTIFY (CLICK HERE) and leave a review!

Join Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show Patreon Family, and get a special shout-out on the next show! CLICK HERE

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE *PATREON* AND *YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

You can send additional support for Don Tony And Kevin Castle and help grow the brand, by becoming a member of DT/KC PATREON and/or YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIP FAMILY. Don Tony and Kevin Castle’s PATREON has been around for over seven years! You can access all seven years of BONUS CONTENT right now including:

Ad-Free episodes of all of the weekly Non-Patreon shows

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Weekly Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony

Kevin Castle’s entire library of Patreon exclusive shows.

2000+ hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 8 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

CLICK HERE to access DT/KC Patreon now!

YOUTUBE CHANNEL MEMBERSHIPS:

Another option is to become a CHANNEL MEMBER on YouTube. Get exclusive enhanced versions of weekly shows, access to DT’s weekly Patreon show, retro DTKC Show episodes, giveaways and more.

CLICK HERE for more details and to join The DT/KC YouTube Channel Member Family!

====

CHECK OUT OUR CONTENT ACROSS THESE PLATFORMS:

====

WEEKLY SHOW SCHEDULE (UPDATED: APRIL 2025):

WWE RAW RECAP AND WRESTLING NEWS REPORT: LIVE EVERY MONDAY NIGHT at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com

at 10:45PM ET after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every WEDNESDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) DT VIPATREON CHRONICLES: Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY THURSDAY at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony)

Patreon Exclusive Show hosted by Don Tony at 8:30PM on DTKC Patreon Channel (https://www.patreon.com/dontony) THIS WEEK IN WRESTLING HISTORY: Posted every FRIDAY at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) PRO WRESTLING NEWS UPDATES: Posted every SATURDAY morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms)

Posted every morning at DonTony.com (and across all audio platforms) THE SIT-DOWN w/DON TONY: VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony LIVE EVERY SUNDAY at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony)

VIDEO PODCAST hosted by Don Tony at 8PM on YouTube (www.YouTube.com/DonTony) WWE/AEW PPV RECAP/REVIEW: (Posted MONDAY NIGHTS)

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO: