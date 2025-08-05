The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show 8/4/25

Here is your latest episode of The Don Tony Show / WWE RAW Post Show for August 4, 2025. Running Time: 2 Hours 18 Minutes.

Is WWE already writing Roman Reigns off TV? Or are they preparing for a big match at Clash In Paris?

Cancel culture goes nuts on WWE and Triple H over Brock Lesnar return

Reason why elite media is livid over WWE and Triple H eliminating PLE post-show press conferences

Legal team for Janel Grant issues a statement on the WWE return of Brock Lesnar

Fascinating update involving recent lawsuit filed against AEW: Who truly owns All Elite Wrestling LLC?

DT discusses reports Karrion Kross and Scarlett no longer under WWE contract

Triple H (and Peter Rosenberg) called out for twisting ‘We Want Kross’ fan chants as ‘We Want Brock’ chants

Karrion Kross reacts to Triple H and Peter Rosenberg twisting ‘We Want Kross’ fan chants as ‘We Want Brock’ chants

Injury updates to Gunther, Bron Breakker and Candice LeRae

WWE RAW 8/4 Recap and Review (Brooklyn, NY)

WWE: Unreal Season One premieres to mixed reviews

Big updates about our previous report involving WWE: Unreal Season Two

Laughable report about wrestlers pushing WWE to sign Alberto El Patron

WWE SmackDown 8/1/25 TV Rating (Last week: 1,707,000)

DT/KC Roll Call: Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts and/or became a YouTube/Patreon Member the past week

RIP Loni Anderson (79)

And much more!

