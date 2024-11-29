This Week In Wrestling History (Week Forty-Eight) 11/25

Pro Wrestling News Report for November 29, 2024. Running Time: 42 Minutes.

Topics covered in this report include:

The Rock appearing in NXT after the incident between Ava Raine and Eddy Thorpe?

John Cena officially announced for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

AEW using Effy as cover to discipline Ricky Starks, pulling him the highly successful (and profitable) GCW?

AEW Grand Slam: Australia moved from 50,000 seat Suncorp Stadium to 13,000 seat Brisbane Entertainment Centre. And quite a few ticket paying fans are pissed. DT explains why.

WWE SmackDown 11/29/24 preview featuring: Roman Reigns ‘sit-down’ with CM Punk; Cody Rhodes vs Carmelo Hayes, Andrade vs Nakamura, Women’s US Title Tournament Match and more

Bodhi Hayward returning to NXT and Chase U sticking around after all?

WWE Raw 11/26/24 rating (Last week: 1,516,000)

AEW Dynamite 11/27/24 and NXT 11/26/24 results

AEW Collision and Rampage preview and special Saturday afternoon (11/30/24) airdate information

NXT 12/3/24 (Final NXT before Deadline) preview including appearances from Eric Bischoff and X-Pac

TNA re-signs The Hardys and are now under contract

TNA launches Spanish Language YouTube Channel

TNA asks fans to vote on location for ‘Major 2025 event’

Trish Stratus lands the cover of Inside Fitness Magazine

Wrestle Dynasty 2025 PPV: Latest card, news and rumors

Roman Reigns confirms appearance for first ever WWE Raw on Netflix

Zelina Vega vs Chelsea Green: WWE Speed Championship Number One Contenders Tournament match result

