Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 1/13/25

We hope you enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 1/13/25. Running Time: 2 Hours 54 Minutes. Synopsis is posted below.

Some Topics Discussed:

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, LA Knight and John Cena all confirmed for 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE RAW 1/13/25 Recap and Review (San Jose, CA) Full Recap And Review

The Penta Era Begins: Thoughts on Penta’s WWE debut match against Chad Gable

DT/KC translate what Penta said in Spanish on RAW

Rey Fenix comments on Penta’ WWE debut on RAW

And just like that, Wyatt Sicks are abruptly moved to SmackDown. DT/KC think a pair of WWE Superstars may be in some trouble (and its not Kross and Miz)

Lyra Valkyria becomes the first WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion (defeats Dakota Kai)

WWE Shop now selling Penta merchandise and Wyatt Sicks masks

Gunther vs Jey Uso and Bron Breakker vs Sheamus announced for Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/25/25)

Vince McMahon and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reach a sweetheart deal over undisclosed hush money payments

DT/KC discuss why Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE may be entering hospice

DT/KC have an epic rant on Tony Khan, their perception about the person, his business acumen, and if he will ever mature enough to coexist with WWE

Eric Bischoff provides a whopper of an excuse why Hulk Hogan was booed and Undertaker cheered during RAW/Netflix debut despite their support of President Donald Trump.

Odyssey Jones breaks his silence about his WWE release and discusses legal action taken against ex-girlfriend over ‘Dating Violence’

RAW on Netflix Debut (1/6/25) rating is in. How close were DT and Kev’s ratings prediction?

Have you wondered what airs on USA Network Monday nights since RAW moved to Netflix?

Bad Bunny wants to perform in a WWE ring and ‘scare his mother’

Karrion Kross discusses his immediate short-term goal performing for WWE

RIP Black Bart (76) and Hunter Q Robbins III (57)

Dax Harwood and several other AEW staff block Don Tony on Twitter over a ridiculously soft tweet about Cope

Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts, became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member, and/or posted a DTKC Show review on Apple and Spotify

The entire Don Tony and Kevin Castle extended Family have everyone affected by the California Wildfires in our thoughts and prayers. We hope that our shows can be a little bit of an escape from everything happening right now.

