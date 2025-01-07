Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 1/6/25

Happy New Year to our entire DT/KC Family! We hope you enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 1/6/25. Running Time: 3 Hours 9 Minutes. Synopsis is posted below.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE RAW: The Netflix Era Begins 1/6/25 (Los Angeles, CA) Full Recap And Review

Hulk Hogan showered with boos from live RAW audience. And before you blame it on supporting Donald Trump, Undertaker also appeared and got a huge pop from the crowd

The Rock appears on RAW but leaves The Final Boss at home

If John Cena wins the 2025 Royal Rumble, then he must enter at Number One

Five Million? Ten Million? Twenty Million? DT and Kev predict the RAW/Netflix debut viewership

DT/KC discuss the ads running (remember only in United States) during Netflix, their strategic placement during matches, the TV-PG rating and the censoring of certain ‘dirty words’

DT/KC remind our fellow WWE fans in USA how you can watch WWE on Netflix without ads

The Rock scheduled to appear on NXT New Years Evil. DT/KC has the details behind his appearance

Important follow up to DT/KC report from last week about WWE RAW going forward on Netflix

Triple H reveals SmackDown will return to two hours later in 2025. DT/KC has more info on this story

WWE 2K25 release date announced: January 27, 2025

Joe Tessitore moves to SmackDown announcing team effective immediately. What will happen with Wade Barrett?

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 coming to Saudi Arabia. Will it be a one or two night event?

WWE becomes a minority owner of Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer

NXT New Years Evil 2025 Preview and Predictions

Karrion Kross interview with Chazz Palminteri released

Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts, became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member, and/or posted a DTKC Show review on Apple and Spotify

Remembering EVERYONE in Wrestling (EIGHTY) who passed away in 2024

