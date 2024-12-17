Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 12/16/24

Enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 12/16/24. Running Time: 2 Hours 35 Minutes. Synopsis is posted below.

Some Topics Discussed:

Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa: Tribal Combat -and- CM Punk vs Seth Rollins announced for WWE RAW 1/6/24 debut on Netflix

announced for WWE begins the build of the debut of Penta El Zero Miedo

begins the build of the debut of RIP Nostaglia: Future SNME episodes will be treated like other long time WWE events

Future episodes will be treated like other long time WWE events Saturday Night’s Main Event (12/14/24): Recap, review and honest thoughts about the return of SNME, Jesse Ventura and more

Recap, review and honest thoughts about the return of and more DT/KC discuss the TNA return of Tessa Blanchard and the radical reaction by many within the IWC

discuss the and the radical reaction by many within the IWC No Sh*t Sherlock:: Wrestling media reports the ‘reason’ Chelsea Green won the WWE United States Women’s Championship

Wrestling media reports the ‘reason’ won the WWE United States Women’s Championship WWE Raw 12/16/24 Recap and Review (Boston, MA)

(Boston, MA) WWE announces ‘Raw On Netflix Kickoff Party ‘ with notable names appearing and not appearing

announces ‘ with notable names appearing and not appearing WWE reveals the new RAW logo for the Netflix era. And it’s not the same as Netflix teased during Tyson/Paul fight

reveals the new for the era. And it’s not the same as Netflix teased during Tyson/Paul fight Kevin Owens reveals what Pro Wrestling legends he would have loved to face

reveals what he would have loved to face Natalya says about Inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament : ‘It’s my F’n time’. Do you agree?

says about Inaugural : ‘It’s my F’n time’. Do you agree? Funny update on Kevin Owens/Man Titties discussion from last week

discussion from last week UFC fans mock Colby Covington after Hulk Hogan walkout ends with brutal loss at UFC Tampa event

Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters

Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show: Christmas 2024 Special YouTube livestream will air this Sunday night

YouTube livestream will air this Sunday night, https://youtube.com/live/EZkzpl2Iaf4 (link not yet active) Non-Wrestling: DT and Kev discuss Donald Trump named Time Magazine: Person Of The Year 2024… Interesting claim about Linda McMahon‘s ‘generosity’ towards President Elect Trump… DT/KC discuss the drones flying all over New Jersey, who is flying them and how this will be exposed to the public… DT/KC go off the rails with a hilarious discussion about Little Rascals, Facts Of Life, a braless Malorie (Family Ties), The Rizzler vs Chubsy Ubsy and more!

====

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 12/2/2024 EPISODE

====

====

====

====

