Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 12/9/24

Enjoy this episode of Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show, recorded Monday night, 12/9/24. Running Time: 2 Hours 56 Minutes. Synopsis is posted below.

Some Topics Discussed:

WWE shaking up Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters in early 2025. DT and Kev discuss the upcoming ‘transfer window’, what moves could happen, and why NXT may see significant changes

Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranks Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill the Number One Tag Team of 2024 in all (men and women) of wrestling. DT/KC have some thoughts

Sloppy Shop? Rey Fenix / AEW drama takes a wild turn.

Saturday Night’s Main Event (12/14/24) Preview and Predictions

Hiding them male titties: Anyone notice how Kevin Owens shirt has never been pulled up or torn (even accidentally) during any match in his entire WWE career?

WWE RAW 12/9/24 results (Wichita, Kansas)

The CM Punk ‘text message’ and ‘ghosting’ story told by Seth Rollins was 100% true

Interesting note on Bo Dallas since returning to WWE

Ricochet says: “If there wasn’t Ricochet, there would be no AEW”. Do you agree?

New recent photo of Brock Lesnar with Missy Hyatt err Rena (Sable) surfaces

Bully Ray says Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu or CM Punk (his pick) are names fans could make the case to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. Do you agree?

Time Flies: CM Punk hanging out in NXT ring with Shawn Michaels at Deadline is already a year old

Alpha Academy is looking to ‘recruit’ a few babes

Roll Call! Special shout-out and thanks to our latest supporters who bought DTKC Shirts, became a YouTube/Patreon Channel Member, and/or posted a DTKC Show reviews on Apple and Spotify

Programming Note: Don Tony And Kevin Castle Christmas 2024 Special Episode streaming live Sunday, December 22, 2024 on YouTube.

Non-Wrestling: DT and Kev discuss the arrest made in UnitedHealthCare CEO murder… Black Lives Matter calls on ‘black vigilantes’ to avenge the acquittal of Daniel Penny in chokehold death Jordan Neely… Mets sign Juan Soto to 15-year $765 Million deal… Dave Parker selected for 2025 MLB Hall Of Fame… Blackmail: Diddy’s mansions were wired with hundreds of hidden cameras and much more

====

====

Remember: DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 10:15PM after WWE RAW at DTKCDiscord.com.

====

====

====

====

====

