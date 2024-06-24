Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 6/24/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 6/24/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 6/24/24 Recap and Review from Indianapolis, Indiana

Damian Priest’ days in Judgement Day ending at Money In The Bank? Interesting stipulation added to Damian Priest vs Seth Rollins for MITB

Drew McIntyre returns to RAW after his brutal beatdown of CM Punk on SmackDown. Can Drew keep the fans against him leading to SummerSlam match against CM Punk?

How did WWE handle the follow-up to Wyatt Sicks ‘massacre’ and Chad Gable ‘assault’ on RAW? Was anyone else attacked? Were any questions answered? And what happens next with Wyatt Sicks?

Latest twist in Liv Morgan / Dominik Mysterio storyline has mentally unstable element of IWC comparing it to Vince McMahon and Janel Grant relationship

WWE to air WrestleMania XL Documentary 7/3/24 on YouTube. And the answer will finally be revealed that DT/KC insisted all along: Was Cody Rhodes always finishing his story at WrestleMania 40?

WWE announces Indianapolis (Indiana) is getting Royal Rumble 2025 , AND future SummerSlam and WrestleMania events

2 Cold Scorpio arrested and charged with Felony Assault after serious stabbing incident. DT/KC discuss the incident, criminal charges, multiple mugshot photos and penalties if found guilty

Triple H appears on The Pat McAfee Show. And if you are hoping for edgier content on Netflix, get excited. And it’s not just RAW content

Kayla Braxton announces her departure from WWE. DT and Kev discuss her departure, her imminent future post WWE, and the blatant fake news immediately spewed by ‘elite’ wrestling media

DT/KC explain why SummerSlam 2024 is now WWE’ Number Two annual event outside of WrestleMania

WWE Money In The Bank 2024: New matches added, latest news and rumors

Violent J of ICP pops up Conrad Thompson’ Podcast and defends last week’s profanity filled tweet against CM Punk.

AEW Dynamite 6/19/24 tanks to the lowest rating of all time: 502K Viewers

WWE SmackDown 6/21/24 viewership directly against Game 6 of NHL Finals, shreds dumb ratings argument made by many amongst ‘elite’ media

NXT remains on cruise control (6/18/24 episode: 724K) but for how long?

WWE applies for several trademarks including: “WWE Independent Development”, “WWE ID”, “WWE Vault”, “Samoan Warewolf”, “Cesear Sikoa” and “Samantha Irvin”

Who Killed WCW is finished and so is Jamie Kellner (RIP). Kellner, the man who pulled the plug on WCW passes away at 77 Years Old. But there was a hell of alot that he created as well. DT/KC pay tribute.

SPECIAL EPISODE: Clash of the Titans! Don Tony Meets Monte & The Pharaoh! It goes down LIVE Thursday 6/27/24 at 9PM ET on YouTube. Live Link: CLICK HERE

And much more!

====

CLICK HERE to listen to DTKC SHOW (6/24/24) EPISODE online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (6/24/24)

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of DTKC SHOW (6/24/24)

CLICK HERE for the ENHANCED YOUTUBE MEMBERS ONLY VERSION of DTKC SHOW (6/24/24) **AVAILABLE ONLINE TUESDAY 6/25/24 AFTER 4PM ET**

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

====

SPECIAL EPISODE: Clash of the Titans: Don Tony Meets Monte & The Pharaoh! It goes down LIVE on Thursday 6/27/24 at 9PM ET on YouTube! Live Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/7zbw7waCmUs?si=YYQY04UWQncGf6ct1

====

DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 06/17/2024 EPISODE

– Download the episode here: http://tinyurl.com/dtkc20240617

– Enhanced YouTube Members Only Version (Full 2+ hour episode w/added media): https://youtu.be/HO8lSca_W4w

– Episode synopsis of topics discussed: https://wp.me/p7MT0R-5cB

====

Join The DTKC Family! Become a member of Don Tony and Kevin Castle Show Patreon and access right now:

Ad-Free episodes of all of weekly shows

Weekly live Patreon podcasts hosted by Don Tony and Kevin Castle

Thousands of Hours of Patreon exclusive shows never released publicly! (Over 7 Years of Patreon Exclusive Content!)

Retro episodes of The Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show going back as early as 2004 (Retro Episodes added each week!)

Predictions Contests, Giveaways and more!

CLICK HERE to access now! www.Patreon.com/DonTony

====

MANY THANKS TO OUR PATREON ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS and HEADS OF THE DTKC TABLE!