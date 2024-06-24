Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 6/24/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 6/24/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 6/24/24 Recap and Review from Indianapolis, Indiana
- Damian Priest’ days in Judgement Day ending at Money In The Bank? Interesting stipulation added to Damian Priest vs Seth Rollins for MITB
- Drew McIntyre returns to RAW after his brutal beatdown of CM Punk on SmackDown. Can Drew keep the fans against him leading to SummerSlam match against CM Punk?
- How did WWE handle the follow-up to Wyatt Sicks ‘massacre’ and Chad Gable ‘assault’ on RAW? Was anyone else attacked? Were any questions answered? And what happens next with Wyatt Sicks?
- Latest twist in Liv Morgan / Dominik Mysterio storyline has mentally unstable element of IWC comparing it to Vince McMahon and Janel Grant relationship
- WWE to air WrestleMania XL Documentary 7/3/24 on YouTube. And the answer will finally be revealed that DT/KC insisted all along: Was Cody Rhodes always finishing his story at WrestleMania 40?
- WWE announces Indianapolis (Indiana) is getting Royal Rumble 2025, AND future SummerSlam and WrestleMania events
- 2 Cold Scorpio arrested and charged with Felony Assault after serious stabbing incident. DT/KC discuss the incident, criminal charges, multiple mugshot photos and penalties if found guilty
- Triple H appears on The Pat McAfee Show. And if you are hoping for edgier content on Netflix, get excited. And it’s not just RAW content
- Kayla Braxton announces her departure from WWE. DT and Kev discuss her departure, her imminent future post WWE, and the blatant fake news immediately spewed by ‘elite’ wrestling media
- DT/KC explain why SummerSlam 2024 is now WWE’ Number Two annual event outside of WrestleMania
- WWE Money In The Bank 2024: New matches added, latest news and rumors
- Violent J of ICP pops up Conrad Thompson’ Podcast and defends last week’s profanity filled tweet against CM Punk.
- AEW Dynamite 6/19/24 tanks to the lowest rating of all time: 502K Viewers
- WWE SmackDown 6/21/24 viewership directly against Game 6 of NHL Finals, shreds dumb ratings argument made by many amongst ‘elite’ media
- NXT remains on cruise control (6/18/24 episode: 724K) but for how long?
- WWE applies for several trademarks including: “WWE Independent Development”, “WWE ID”, “WWE Vault”, “Samoan Warewolf”, “Cesear Sikoa” and “Samantha Irvin”
- Who Killed WCW is finished and so is Jamie Kellner (RIP). Kellner, the man who pulled the plug on WCW passes away at 77 Years Old. But there was a hell of alot that he created as well. DT/KC pay tribute.
- SPECIAL EPISODE: Clash of the Titans! Don Tony Meets Monte & The Pharaoh! It goes down LIVE Thursday 6/27/24 at 9PM ET on YouTube. Live Link: CLICK HERE
- And much more!
