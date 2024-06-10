Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 6/10/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW streams LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 6/10/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 6/10/24 Recap and Review from Toledo, OH
- Ricochet: Will he exit WWE this summer? Should he remain with WWE or leave for AEW? DT and Kev follow-up last month’s conversation with some interesting discussion about Ricochet’s future
- Liv Morgan continues to make the moves on Dominik Mysterio. But will she end up with Finn Balor?
- WWE confuses the crap out of fans and DT/KC over several Drew McIntyre segments on RAW
- WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Preview, Predictions and more
- Should WWE promote Wes Lee from NXT to RAW as a replacement for Ricochet? DT and Kev think so
- NXT Battleground 2024 Recap, Review and Grade
- TNA Against All Odds 2024 Preview and Predictions: Will WWE/NXT superstar accept Jordynne Grace’s ‘Open Challenge’? The rumored name that may appear will surprise you
- TNA announces, ‘Total Nonstop Summer Tour’ and DT/KC are concerned. Will it draw well? Or will it be reminiscent of their 2014 Summer Disaster?
- Important Chad Gable contract reminder that will give clarity on his WWE future
- Bo Dallas And The Cavebirds: The final countdown to their WWE TV debut is officially here.
- AEW Rampage 6/7/24 episode makes ratings history
- AEW TV contract extension with WBD imminent? DT/KC discuss when you can expect the official announcement to be made
- ‘Who Killed WCW’ episode One rating tanks on VICE
- And much more!
