Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 6/10/24

WWE RAW 6/10/24 Recap and Review from Toledo, OH

Ricochet: Will he exit WWE this summer? Should he remain with WWE or leave for AEW? DT and Kev follow-up last month’s conversation with some interesting discussion about Ricochet’s future

Liv Morgan continues to make the moves on Dominik Mysterio. But will she end up with Finn Balor?

WWE confuses the crap out of fans and DT/KC over several Drew McIntyre segments on RAW

WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Preview, Predictions and more

Should WWE promote Wes Lee from NXT to RAW as a replacement for Ricochet? DT and Kev think so

NXT Battleground 2024 Recap, Review and Grade

TNA Against All Odds 2024 Preview and Predictions: Will WWE/NXT superstar accept Jordynne Grace’s ‘Open Challenge’? The rumored name that may appear will surprise you

TNA announces, ‘Total Nonstop Summer Tour’ and DT/KC are concerned. Will it draw well? Or will it be reminiscent of their 2014 Summer Disaster?

Important Chad Gable contract reminder that will give clarity on his WWE future

Bo Dallas And The Cavebirds: The final countdown to their WWE TV debut is officially here.

AEW Rampage 6/7/24 episode makes ratings history

AEW TV contract extension with WBD imminent? DT/KC discuss when you can expect the official announcement to be made

‘Who Killed WCW’ episode One rating tanks on VICE

And much more!

