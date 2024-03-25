Tags
Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 3/25/24
The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 3/25/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.
- WWE RAW 3/25/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM CHICAGO, IL): THE ROCK BRUTALLY ATTACKS CODY RHODES, LEAVING HIM IN A POOL OF BLOOD!
- WHAT DID THE ROCK WHISPER IN CODY RHODES’ EAR ON RAW?
- DREW MCINTYRE vs SETH ROLLINS vs CM PUNK for WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SUMMERSLAM?
- CM PUNK hints at WWE going TV-14 once moving to NETFLIX? DT and Kev address the wild reports popping up following Punk’s remarks on RAW
- LIVE PROGRAMMING CHANGE / DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 4/1/24 EPISODE: DTKC SHOW WILL STREAM LIVE AT 12:15AM (instead of usual 11:15PM ET) on MONDAY 4/1/24 due to BRAY WYATT ‘BECOMING IMMORTAL’ documentary airing on PEACOCK. DT and Kev will be live immediately after the documentary on 4/1/24.
- TONY KHAN CAN LEARN A THING OR TWO FROM THE ROCK / CODY RHODES and CM PUNK / SETH ROLLINS / DREW MCINTYRE CONFRONTATIONS on 3/25/24 WWE RAW. DT and Kev also reveal some interesting ratings tidbits involving recent AEW Programming
- JADE CARGILL / WRESTLEMANIA 40 MATCH LEAKED? DT and Kev discuss the rumored match, and what message it sends about Cargill’s progress leading into WrestleMania
- IMPORTANT ASUKA INJURY UPDATE: As DT/KC expected, last week’s news reports of ‘broken ankle’ and ‘suffering major knee tear’ were 100% false.
- WRESTLEMANIA 40: NEW MATCHES ADDED, NEWS AND RUMORS
- THE ROCK confirms ‘WWE TALENT and TKO ‘FRUSTRATED over his vulgar promos’ story as ‘100% HORSESH*T’
- WWE REVEALS CATEGORIES AND NOMINEES FOR 2024 SLAMMY AWARDS
- PETE DUNNE transitioning from the wrestling ring to WWE PRODUCER?
- BILL GOLDBERG sadly turning into RYBACK, but without Podcast revenue
- RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ expresses appreciation for all the support given by DT/KC FAMILY as she battles MCAS
- TNA IMPACT WRESTLING 3/21/24 RATINGS REPORT
- MATT HARDY / AEW CONTRACT set to expire this week. Will AEW re-sign Matt Hardy? And when does JEFF HARDY‘s contract expire? DT/KC discuss.
- MERCEDES MONE SURPRISES ONLINE FAN WITH A NEW HDTV: DT and KEV have some fun with this cool story
- WWE SMACKDOWN 3/29/24 and FINAL WWE RAW (4/1/24) BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA 40 PREVIEWS: The Rock, Roman Reigns, Judgement Day in action, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair vs Dakota Kai and much more
🔥WRESTLEMANIA 40 PREVIEW AND PREDICTIONS HOSTED BY DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE will be posted WEDNESDAY 4/3/24 at 10PM ET on DonTony.com, our Patreon and YouTube Channel Member Family and across all Audio Platforms for everyone!
