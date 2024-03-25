Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 3/25/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is back streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM after WWE RAW on DTKCDiscord.com! Enjoy this episode, recorded 3/25/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

WWE RAW 3/25/24 RECAP AND REVIEW (FROM CHICAGO, IL): THE ROCK BRUTALLY ATTACKS CODY RHODES, LEAVING HIM IN A POOL OF BLOOD!

WHAT DID THE ROCK WHISPER IN CODY RHODES’ EAR ON RAW?

DREW MCINTYRE vs SETH ROLLINS vs CM PUNK for WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SUMMERSLAM?

CM PUNK hints at WWE going TV-14 once moving to NETFLIX? DT and Kev address the wild reports popping up following Punk's remarks on RAW

LIVE PROGRAMMING CHANGE / DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW 4/1/24 EPISODE: DTKC SHOW WILL STREAM LIVE AT 12:15AM (instead of usual 11:15PM ET) on MONDAY 4/1/24 due to BRAY WYATT 'BECOMING IMMORTAL' documentary airing on PEACOCK. DT and Kev will be live immediately after the documentary on 4/1/24.

TONY KHAN CAN LEARN A THING OR TWO FROM THE ROCK / CODY RHODES and CM PUNK / SETH ROLLINS / DREW MCINTYRE CONFRONTATIONS on 3/25/24 WWE RAW. DT and Kev also reveal some interesting ratings tidbits involving recent AEW Programming

JADE CARGILL / WRESTLEMANIA 40 MATCH LEAKED? DT and Kev discuss the rumored match, and what message it sends about Cargill's progress leading into WrestleMania

IMPORTANT ASUKA INJURY UPDATE: As DT/KC expected, last week's news reports of 'broken ankle' and 'suffering major knee tear' were 100% false.

WRESTLEMANIA 40: NEW MATCHES ADDED, NEWS AND RUMORS

THE ROCK confirms 'WWE TALENT and TKO 'FRUSTRATED over his vulgar promos' story as '100% HORSESH*T'

WWE REVEALS CATEGORIES AND NOMINEES FOR 2024 SLAMMY AWARDS

PETE DUNNE transitioning from the wrestling ring to WWE PRODUCER?

BILL GOLDBERG sadly turning into RYBACK, but without Podcast revenue

RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ expresses appreciation for all the support given by DT/KC FAMILY as she battles MCAS

TNA IMPACT WRESTLING 3/21/24 RATINGS REPORT

MATT HARDY / AEW CONTRACT set to expire this week. Will AEW re-sign Matt Hardy? And when does JEFF HARDY's contract expire? DT/KC discuss.

MERCEDES MONE SURPRISES ONLINE FAN WITH A NEW HDTV: DT and KEV have some fun with this cool story

DT and KEV have some fun with this cool story WWE SMACKDOWN 3/29/24 and FINAL WWE RAW (4/1/24) BEFORE WRESTLEMANIA 40 PREVIEWS: The Rock, Roman Reigns, Judgement Day in action, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair vs Dakota Kai and much more

