Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show 3/11/24

The DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW is officially back FULL TIME streaming LIVE every MONDAY NIGHT at 11:15PM (on DTKCDiscord.com) after WWE RAW! Enjoy this absolutely loaded episode, recorded 3/11/24. Check out the synopsis below for the topics discussed.

MONDAY NIGHT RAW 3/11/24 RECAP AND REVIEW: SETH ROLLINS seals his WRESTLEMANIA FATE to DREW MCINTYRE.. SAMI ZAYN vs GUNTHER set and JEY USO challenges JIMMY USO for WRESTLEMANIA 40.. LIV MORGAN losing streak err Revenge Tour continues.. MAXXINE DUPRI inexperience is now a storyline .. ANDRADE wants to do business with JUDGEMENT DAY.. KABUKI WARRIORS defend Tag Titles.. DAMIAN PRIEST battles R-TRUTH and more!

SETH ROLLINS seals his WRESTLEMANIA FATE to DREW MCINTYRE.. SAMI ZAYN vs GUNTHER set and JEY USO challenges JIMMY USO for WRESTLEMANIA 40.. LIV MORGAN losing streak err Revenge Tour continues.. MAXXINE DUPRI inexperience is now a storyline .. ANDRADE wants to do business with JUDGEMENT DAY.. KABUKI WARRIORS defend Tag Titles.. DAMIAN PRIEST battles R-TRUTH and more! MUHAMMAD ALI, BULL NAKANO, US EXPRESS (BARRY WINDHAM and MIKE ROTUNDA) JOIN PAUL HEYMAN IN WWE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024

COMPLETE WWE HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2024 LEAKED: Don Tony and Kev Castle reveal and discuss the entire 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame inductees. And everyone should be quite happy with the list

Don Tony and Kev Castle reveal and discuss the entire 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame inductees. And everyone should be quite happy with the list CODY RHODES and SETH ROLLINS vs THE ROCK and ROMAN REIGNS set for NIGHT ONE of WRESTLEMANIA 40 . DT and Kev have an early outcome prediction for the Tag Team Match and what will happen to set up THE ROCK vs ROMAN REIGNS for WRESTLEMANIA 41.

set for of . DT and Kev have an early outcome prediction for the Tag Team Match and what will happen to set up SIX PACK LADDER MATCH FOR UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS (Held by JUDGEMENT DAY) announced for WRESTLEMANIA 40

(Held by JUDGEMENT DAY) announced for WRESTLEMANIA 40 MAXXINE DUPRI’ DEAD BROTHER: The real-life tragic story about Maxxine Dupri’s brother mocked by Candice LeRae during a match on RAW

The real-life tragic story about Maxxine Dupri’s brother mocked by Candice LeRae during a match on RAW LOGAN PAUL to challenge RANDY ORTON to a match at WRESTLEMANIA 40 ?

to challenge to a match at ? PETER ROSENBERG takes a page out of the DAVE LAGRECA PLAYBOOK and makes false dopey claims about fans’ behavior towards SCOTT HALL debuting as RAZOR RAMON in 1992

takes a page out of the and makes false dopey claims about fans’ behavior towards debuting as in 1992 DT/KC address IWC’ s latest bizarre attempt to hold STEPHANIE MCMAHON, NICK KHAN and others accountable for VINCE MCMAHON’ s perverse behavior.

address s latest bizarre attempt to hold and others accountable for s perverse behavior. DT/KC BELIEVE VINCE MCMAHON WILL END UP ARRESTED AND CHARGED for past sexual assault offenses. But accusing others of involvement without concrete proof? It’s best to be right then self-righteous.

for past sexual assault offenses. But accusing others of involvement without concrete proof? It’s best to be right then self-righteous. MINNEAPOLIS TO HOST WRESTLEMANIA 41?

SPLITSVILLE: MIRO (RUSEV) and CJ PERRY (LANA) have split after 7+ years of marriage.

have split after 7+ years of marriage. DOMINIK MYSTERIO MARRIES longtime girlfriend and gets BOOED at his own WEDDING ! DT and Kev have all the news coming out of the wedding, who attended and clearing up a stupid rumor about who did not attend

longtime girlfriend and gets at his own ! DT and Kev have all the news coming out of the wedding, who attended and clearing up a stupid rumor about who did not attend JOHN CENA PRESENTS ACADEMY AWARD AT THE OSCARS… NAKED?

BROCK LESNAR RUMOR KILLER: DT and Kev clear up a massive amount of bullsh*t that floating around the newswire

DT and Kev clear up a massive amount of bullsh*t that floating around the newswire WWE RINGS GAIN A TRAMP STAMP: PRIME ENERGY inks massive deal with WWE to brand WWE rings with Prime Energy Logo

inks massive deal with to brand WWE rings with Prime Energy Logo WWE MAKES YOUTUBE HISTORY : WWE becomes the first sports channel to reach 1 00 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS, becoming the 10th largest YouTube Channel of all time

: WWE becomes the first sports channel to reach 1 becoming the 10th largest YouTube Channel of all time RIKISHI still trying to land a spot in THE BLOODLINE storyline

still trying to land a spot in storyline MATT HARDY POSTS ‘GREATEST TAG TEAM OF ALL TIME’ TOURNAMENT : Which of the SIXTEEN TEAMS is YOUR PICK as the greatest of all time?

: Which of the SIXTEEN TEAMS is YOUR PICK as the greatest of all time? KEVIN KELLY FIRED FROM AEW : DT and Kev discuss what led to the firing and who within AEW is happy as a pig in sh*t about it

: DT and Kev discuss what led to the firing and who within AEW is happy as a pig in sh*t about it KAZUCHIKA OKADA / AEW CONTRACT REVEALED : DT/KC discuss the deal and the truth about WWE’s current interest in The Rainmaker

: DT/KC discuss the deal and the truth about WWE’s current interest in The Rainmaker RIP YUTAKA YOSHIE (50), who died after wrestling a match at an All Japan Pro Wrestling event

who died after wrestling a match at an All Japan Pro Wrestling event TNA IMPACT WRESTLING 3/7/24 RATINGS REPORT

WWE SMACKDOWN 3/15/24 and WWE RAW 3/18/24 PREVIEWS

PLUS: NEXT Q+A w/DTKC *LIVE* SHOW (3/24/24) DETAILS.. TWIWH moving to Wednesdays.. More RETRO DT/KC SHOW Episodes posted and more!

BE A FRIEND and TELL A FRIEND that the DTKC Show is back FULL TIME!

🔥JOIN DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE SHOW EVERY MONDAY NIGHT *LIVE* AT 11:15PM EST (AFTER WWE RAW) on DTKC DISCORD CHANNEL! Register in order to join us live (www.DTKCDiscord.com). It’s free!